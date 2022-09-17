ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Joplin man sentenced for a series of thefts

By Payton Holloway
 5 days ago
JOPLIN, Mo. — The suspect in a high-speed chase and a series of Joplin thefts, from a senior living center, an apartment complex, and a hotel, gets a suspended sentence.

He’s Adam Gustafson of Joplin.

Police arrested Gustafson in January after a safe stolen from a hotel was found near a Cracker Barrel in Joplin.

Police say Gustafson had fled in a stolen car and was suspected of the theft of a generator, tools, and other items.

In a plea deal, Gustafson pleads guilty to receiving stolen property and gets five years probation.

Doyle Moore
4d ago

Then people ask why Joplin has reputation of being soft on crime. That's it, right there. He shouldn't have breathed free air again for at least 30 years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy