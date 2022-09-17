Joplin man sentenced for a series of thefts

JOPLIN, Mo. — The suspect in a high-speed chase and a series of Joplin thefts, from a senior living center, an apartment complex, and a hotel, gets a suspended sentence.

He’s Adam Gustafson of Joplin.

Police arrested Gustafson in January after a safe stolen from a hotel was found near a Cracker Barrel in Joplin.

Police say Gustafson had fled in a stolen car and was suspected of the theft of a generator, tools, and other items.

In a plea deal, Gustafson pleads guilty to receiving stolen property and gets five years probation.

