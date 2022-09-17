‘The Patient’: Here’s Why Domhnall Gleeson Looks so Familiar

The Hulu series The Patient stars Domhnall Gleeson as Sam, a serial killer trying to change his ways. Sam kidnaps his therapist Alan (Steve Carell) , hoping he can help him stop killing. Alan tries to help Sam while chained to the wall in his basement. In The Patient , Gleeson dons an American accent and dyed brunette hair, so it may take fans a minute to realize where they’ve seen the actor before.

Domhnall Gleeson | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Domnhall Gleeson portrays Sam in Hulu’s ‘The Patient’

In Hulu’s The Patient , Domnhall Gleeson’s character Sam is a serial killer on a mission. Sam’s goal is to stop killing and to achieve this goal, he kidnaps his therapist Alan Strauss. Sam then forces Alan to continue with his therapy while Alan is chained in the basement by his ankle.

Gleeson has appeared in popular films such as About Time, Ex Machina , and The Revenant . According to IMDb , he has also acted alongside his father, Brendan Gleeson, in several films and theater projects, including one film in the Harry Potter franchise .

‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Star Wars’ fans might recognize Domhnall Gleeson

The Patient star Domhnall Gleeson is a 39-year-old actor from Dublin, Ireland. He has been involved in several popular movie franchises. Gleeson portrayed Ron Weasley’s older brother Bill in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 and 2 . The first of these movies featured Bill’s wedding to Fleur Delacour. In the second, Bill and Fleur hide Harry and his friends at their cottage.

Gleeson also portrays General Hux in films Star Wars Episode VII – The Force Awakens , Star Wars Episode VIII – The Last Jedi , and Star Wars Episode IX – The Rise of Sky Walker .

While discussing his many acting roles, Gleeson recently told Vanity Fair , “A project like Star Wars demands the ability to pace yourself, patience, and belief in a bigger picture version of things. You have to lean on people a little bit more to understand where your place is.”

Domhnall Gleeson starred in an episode of ‘Black Mirror’

Domhnall Gleeson also stars in an episode of the British sci-fi series Black Mirror . In “Be Right Back,” Gleeson’s character Ash is killed in a car accident. His girlfriend Martha uses a new service to create a virtual version of Ash, with unintended consequences.

While speaking with Vanity Fair, Domhnall Gleeson compared his Black Mirror character to Sam from The Patient . “There’s something about the way that Sam works that is impossible to fully understand. He doesn’t understand it. And I think that’s true of Ash in Black Mirror also,” Gleeson said.

“Battling with the way that you are and not knowing what that is. I think not knowing what you’re fighting in a way is a really, really difficult thing for the person who’s living through it, and for the person who has to deal with that also.”

