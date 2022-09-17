ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 3

Related
click orlando

Here are the books banned from Central Florida schools

ORLANDO, Fla. – In the last year, there have been more than 2,500 instances of books being pulled from shelves in schools across America as conservative groups coordinate efforts to target books for numerous reasons, typically related to race or gender themes. Some of those efforts got their start...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, FL
click orlando

Missing 3-year-old Florida boy found safe; alert canceled

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A missing child alert issued for a 3-year-old Florida boy who was last seen Sunday in Fort Lauderdale has been canceled, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The FDLE said Isaiah Louise-Jeune was last seen in the area of the 2900 block of...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stoneman Douglas
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida Leads the Nation with the Lowest Unemployment Rate Among the Nation’s Ten Largest States and the Most New Business Formations in the Country

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida’s unemployment rate remained strong at 2.7 percent, the lowest unemployment rate among the nation’s ten largest states and a full percentage point lower than the national rate of 3.7 percent in August 2022. Florida also leads the nation in new business formations with 1,534,221 new businesses, outpacing second-place California by more than 250,000 new business formations since January 2020. For 25 consecutive months, Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has either declined or remained unchanged, and for 21 consecutive months, since December 2020, Florida’s unemployment rate has been lower than the national rate. Florida’s labor force continues to see growth, increasing by 49,000, a 0.5 percent increase, over the month of August 2022. Florida’s private sector employment grew by 24,200 in August 2022, at a rate of 0.3 percent, 0.1 percentage points faster than the national growth rate of 0.2 percent.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Attorneys#Murder#Defense Lawyer#Violent Crime#Circuit
villages-news.com

Deputies chase down and arrest Villager wanted in Pennsylvania

Deputies chased down and arrested a resident of The Villages wanted in Pennsylvania. Paul Crowley Miller III, 41, who lives at 1611 Hilton Head Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages, was driving a Chrysler convertible with a Pennsylvania license plate shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday on County Road 466 near Buffalo Ridge Plaza when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Miller initially pulled over at County Road 466 and Tatonka Terrace and gave the deputy a false name and bogus date of birth.
THE VILLAGES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Showers pop up in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing lower rain chances for the next couple of days in Central Florida. Expect a 40% coverage of rain Wednesday afternoon, with some showers starting along the coast in the morning. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. High temperatures will be...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Here are the 3 Florida amendments that will be on the ballot this November

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As they elect a governor, a U.S. senator and numerous state and local officials, Florida voters in November will decide whether to approve two property-tax measures and the fate of the state’s Constitution Revision Commission. Lawmakers placed three proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot, including...

Comments / 0

Community Policy