Waco-area news briefs: Hidden Creatures Mystery at the zoo Saturday
Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., and Waco Escape Rooms will have a Hidden Creatures Mystery event from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the zoo. In the family-friendly game, part scavenger hunt and part escape room, teams will work to find mythological creatures across the zoo before they go back into hiding.
City of Waco set to sell $2 million property to the Salvation Army
The Waco City Council is set Tuesday to approve selling a 10-acre lot at 1324 La Salle Ave. for $2 million to The Salvation Army, which plans to consolidate its homeless shelters and other services there. The city bought the land in January with the intention of selling the land...
Forensic experts review evidence in Waco murder trial
An expert analyzed bullets that killed Sherrell Carter, but not the gun that fired them, jurors learned Wednesday during a morning of forensic testimony that also included the autopsy, gunshot residue and blood evidence. Quest Aljabaughn Jones stands trial in Waco's 19th State District Court accused of murder, a first-degree...
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for September 21
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (12) updates to this series since Updated 27 min ago.
Trial testimony: Waco police didn't settle on suspect in early hours of murder investigation
On the first day of trial testimony for a Waco man accused of shooting his common-law wife in 2019 while their three children were in an adjacent room, the Waco police officers who were first to the scene said they were not sure during the early hours of the investigation that he was their suspect.
Startup Waco partners with Progage for Baylor NIL opportunities
Progage and Startup Waco announced a new partnership Monday to help Baylor student-athletes maximize their NIL earning potential. In collaboration with Startup Waco’s GXG program, Progage will focus on identifying brands and partners to elevate Baylor student-athletes’ NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) local and national marketing opportunities. Progage is...
