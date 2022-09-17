ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

News4Jax.com

St. Mary’s scuba dive shop operator among 5 convicted of defrauding VA

SAVANNAH, Ga. – A 55-year-old St. Marys, Georgia, dive shop operator pleaded guilty to lying to investigators in connection with a scheme to defraud the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Justice announced last week. Theresa Whitlock faces up to five years in prison. Whitlock operated Diver’s Den...
Police: St. Marys dock breaks free of mount, 16 people hurt

ST. MARYS, Ga. – Sixteen people were hurt Tuesday when a dock in St. Marys broke free of its mount, police said. The St. Marys Police Department said people were getting ready to board a boat at the city dock near Wheeler Street around 10:30 a.m. when the gangplank that goes from the waterfront to the dock separated from its mount.
Break My Soul Backyard BBQ Fundraiser

The Break My Soul Backyard Barbecue Fundraiser will be held Monday, September 26 at the Classic Car Museum from 6-9 PM. The event benefits Fostering Connections. The nonprofit provides educational programs and enrichment opportunities for youth impacted by foster care or trauma and their families throughout Northeast Florida to give youth the tools they need to discover their passion and purpose for their life. www.fosteringconnectionsfl.org.
Florida Lottery introduces new scratch-off tickets

The Florida Lottery is introducing its newest $30 scratch-off game, called FLORIDA 300X THE CASH, which features four top prizes of $15 million. A special bonus spot where players can win $100, $200 or $500. $1 billion in cash prizes. Odds of winning that are 1-in-2.93. Other scratch-offs launching in...
Bartram Trail looking to stay unbeaten as annual rivalry with St. Augustine approaches

ST. JOHNS, Fla. – Few high school football programs in northeast Florida have been as consistently successful as Bartram Trail. Over the past 11 seasons, the Bears have averaged nearly 10 wins per season. In that stretch, they’ve never had fewer than eight wins. Darrell Sutherland has been the head coach since the school opened in 2000 and there is only one honor to have eluded the Bears since — a state title.
In second year, Tocoi Creek off to 3-1 start with big goals in mind

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – It’s natural for a new football program to experience growing pains. At Tocoi Creek, those growing pains lasted less than a season. After finishing Year 1 by winning three of the final six games, the Toros have opened their sophomore season with three wins in four tries. It’s been a fast track to success fueled by some traditional techniques, including hitting the weight room early.
