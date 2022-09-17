Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Clay County Sheriff’s Office disrupts major drug trafficking operation between Florida & California
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A suspected multi-kilogram drug trafficking organization that brought fentanyl, cocaine and meth into Northeast Florida was disrupted when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit got involved. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody attended a news conference held Wednesday afternoon by the Sheriff’s Office to...
News4Jax.com
Nearly 400 veterans have applied to become teachers in Florida under DeSantis-backed program
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly 400 veterans have applied for teaching jobs in Florida using a new pathway created by the legislature and championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, but locally, there haven’t been any hires in two of the biggest school districts. DeSantis has touted the program in recent...
News4Jax.com
Man accused of raping Oklahoma County detainee arrested in St. Johns County: authorities
ST. JOHNS, Fla. – Members of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals service arrested a man accused of raping a woman who was reportedly handcuffed to a cell wall while he was being processed at the Oklahoma County Detention Center, law enforcement confirmed Tuesday to News4JAX.
News4Jax.com
St. Mary’s scuba dive shop operator among 5 convicted of defrauding VA
SAVANNAH, Ga. – A 55-year-old St. Marys, Georgia, dive shop operator pleaded guilty to lying to investigators in connection with a scheme to defraud the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Justice announced last week. Theresa Whitlock faces up to five years in prison. Whitlock operated Diver’s Den...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News4Jax.com
Addiction recovery specialist on why he thinks there’s been a recent spike in fentanyl overdoses
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two major drug recent busts in Duval and Flagler counties involve fentanyl. News4JAX spoke with Michael White who’s Executive Director at Teen Challenge, a ministry that helps people recover from addiction in Jacksonville. White is a former addict himself who is many years recovered and...
News4Jax.com
Retired submariners, family members were gathered for St. Marys River cruise when metal walkway collapsed, injuring 17
ST. MARYS, Ga. – Retired Navy submariners and their family members were making their way to a floating dock to get on a river cruise boat for a tour of the St. Marys River on Tuesday when the gangway collapsed, leaving 17 people injured, according to city officials. In...
News4Jax.com
Police: St. Marys dock breaks free of mount, 16 people hurt
ST. MARYS, Ga. – Sixteen people were hurt Tuesday when a dock in St. Marys broke free of its mount, police said. The St. Marys Police Department said people were getting ready to board a boat at the city dock near Wheeler Street around 10:30 a.m. when the gangplank that goes from the waterfront to the dock separated from its mount.
News4Jax.com
Break My Soul Backyard BBQ Fundraiser
The Break My Soul Backyard Barbecue Fundraiser will be held Monday, September 26 at the Classic Car Museum from 6-9 PM. The event benefits Fostering Connections. The nonprofit provides educational programs and enrichment opportunities for youth impacted by foster care or trauma and their families throughout Northeast Florida to give youth the tools they need to discover their passion and purpose for their life. www.fosteringconnectionsfl.org.
RELATED PEOPLE
News4Jax.com
Florida Lottery introduces new scratch-off tickets
The Florida Lottery is introducing its newest $30 scratch-off game, called FLORIDA 300X THE CASH, which features four top prizes of $15 million. A special bonus spot where players can win $100, $200 or $500. $1 billion in cash prizes. Odds of winning that are 1-in-2.93. Other scratch-offs launching in...
News4Jax.com
Bartram Trail looking to stay unbeaten as annual rivalry with St. Augustine approaches
ST. JOHNS, Fla. – Few high school football programs in northeast Florida have been as consistently successful as Bartram Trail. Over the past 11 seasons, the Bears have averaged nearly 10 wins per season. In that stretch, they’ve never had fewer than eight wins. Darrell Sutherland has been the head coach since the school opened in 2000 and there is only one honor to have eluded the Bears since — a state title.
News4Jax.com
In second year, Tocoi Creek off to 3-1 start with big goals in mind
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – It’s natural for a new football program to experience growing pains. At Tocoi Creek, those growing pains lasted less than a season. After finishing Year 1 by winning three of the final six games, the Toros have opened their sophomore season with three wins in four tries. It’s been a fast track to success fueled by some traditional techniques, including hitting the weight room early.
