ST. JOHNS, Fla. – Few high school football programs in northeast Florida have been as consistently successful as Bartram Trail. Over the past 11 seasons, the Bears have averaged nearly 10 wins per season. In that stretch, they’ve never had fewer than eight wins. Darrell Sutherland has been the head coach since the school opened in 2000 and there is only one honor to have eluded the Bears since — a state title.

SAINT JOHNS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO