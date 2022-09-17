Pet ordinance to be discussed at next city council meeting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Earlier this year, dozens of snakes were confiscated from a Siouxland home and now the city is reviewing its pet ordinance.

The city’s current policy allows people to have up to three cats or dogs without needing to apply for an excess animal permit. City council members at their next meeting will discuss possibly expanding the three pet limit to apply to any domestic animals with some exceptions .

Chris Wall is the vice president of Sioux City Animal Adoption Rescue Center. He said the number of pets Siouxlanders own can be just as concerning as the type of pets.

“I think there was a bit of an outcry previously when people see the kind of sheer numbers of animals people have in their homes. That kind of sets alarm bells ringing and people will often get concerned about that,” said Wall.

Proposed exceptions to the amendment would include hamsters, guinea pigs, fish and livestock among other animals.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.