Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTAR.com
‘The Letter’: Victim families deal with grief, punishment wants in Utah murder
SALT LAKE CITY — It was the way the medical examiner described how bullets from a stranger’s gun ended her son’s life that sent Sy Snarr into a tailspin. “The day the medical examiner testified I think was the worst day of my life,” she said. “Because she did show a drawing of Zach and talked about where he shot him and…after he’d shot him twice, he actually held the gun point blank to his head. And I had not known that. And that really affected me. It did.
KTAR.com
Texas couple identified as victims in Arizona plane crash last week
PHOENIX – The victims in a small plane in northern Arizona last week have been identified as a married couple from Texas, authorities said Monday. Chad and Brandi Wilson, both 42, were heading from their hometown of Wichita Falls to Las Vegas when their plane went down Tuesday, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
KTAR.com
Arizona employees are quitting jobs at top 5 rate in US, per WalletHub
PHOENIX — In Arizona, folks seem to be bypassing the rage of quiet quitting and skipping ahead to simply resigning from positions in the state workforce. Economists are dubbing the trend of employees quitting as the “Great Resignation,” and a recently published study from a personal finance website says Arizona is among the leaders in national resignation rates.
KTAR.com
Arizona legislator plans to keep pushing for law limiting filming of police
PHOENIX – An Arizona legislator remains determined to see his bill restricting up-close filming of police become reality, despite Republican leadership deciding not to defend it in court. “I am committed to reintroducing this bill with changes that will align with whatever the judge said was problematic constitutionally,” state...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTAR.com
Republican Mark Finchem leads Adrian Fontes in Arizona secretary of state poll
PHOENIX – Republican Mark Finchem, who doesn’t believe that President Joe Biden won in Arizona in 2020, leads Democratic opponent Adrian Fontes in the first notable poll for the secretary of state race. The OH Predictive Insights poll of likely Arizona voters released Wednesday shows Finchem leading 40%-35%,...
KTAR.com
Adrian Fontes says Arizona needs a serious secretary of state, not a conspiracy theorist
PHOENIX — Democratic candidate Adrian Fontes said Arizona would benefit from electing a secretary of state who takes the position seriously, as opposed to a conspiracy theorist. He and Republican nominee Mark Finchem were subjects in a Time Magazine story that published Tuesday about those running for office who...
KTAR.com
Army to conduct training exercises in metro Phoenix this week
PHOENIX – Army training exercises are scheduled to be conducted in metro Phoenix this week, authorities said Monday. Soldiers will take part in essential training for air and ground operations in a realistic environment in and near Phoenix and Peoria from Tuesday to Friday, the Phoenix Police Department announced.
KTAR.com
Rain comes down in Phoenix area Wednesday morning, more on way
PHOENIX – Storms dropped rain across the Phoenix area Wednesday morning in a reminder that the monsoon season isn’t quite over. More than an inch came down during the 7 o’clock hour at Sun Valley Parkway and Northern Avenue in Buckeye, according to the Maricopa County rainfall map. A gauge just north of Buckeye near Glendale Avenue and Beardsley Canal Road measured more than an inch in the 10 o’clock hour.
RELATED PEOPLE
KTAR.com
Arizona receives $10 million from infrastructure law to reduce wildfire risk
PHOENIX — Arizona will receive over $10 million from the 2021 infrastructure law to reduce the risk of wildfires on nearly 10,000 acres of land across the state, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced Monday. The funding will help increase fuel treatments in areas with high wildfire hazards,...
KTAR.com
Grand Canyon wildlife managers relocate 58 bison to 2 states
PHOENIX – Dozens of bison in the Grand Canyon were moved to new homes in other states recently in continuing efforts to safely reduce the herd, park officials said. Last week, National Park Service wildlife managers arranged for 58 bison at the Grand Canyon North Rim to be sent to the Intertribal Buffalo Council in South Dakota, the agency said in a press release Monday.
KTAR.com
Incumbent Mark Kelly has wide lead over Blake Masters in Senate race poll
PHOENIX – With three weeks to go before early voting starts, a poll of likely Arizona voters showed incumbent U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly with a double-digit lead over GOP challenger Blake Masters. Kelly was out front 47%-35% in OH Predictive Insights’ poll published Wednesday. Libertarian candidate Marc Victor brought...
KTAR.com
Prop 128: Here’s what you need to know before you head to the ballot box
PHOENIX — When Arizona voters fill out their ballots for the Nov. 8 general election, they’ll see 10 statewide ballot initiatives. One of those measures is Proposition 128, which would allow the Legislature to make changes to or divert funds from laws passed by voters through ballot initiatives if the Arizona or U.S. Supreme Court finds that they contain illegal or unconstitutional language.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTAR.com
Here’s what Arizona voters think about college debt forgiveness
PHOENIX – New polling on how Arizona voters feel about President Joe Biden’s college debt forgiveness plan paints a complicated picture. The overall response leans to the positive side, with 50% of respondents approving of the plan, 46% disapproving and 4% having no opinion, according to results released Monday by OH Predictive Insights.
KTAR.com
Here’s everything you need to know for the 2022 Arizona State Fair
PHOENIX — The peculiar tastes, smells and thrills of the Arizona State Fair return to Phoenix on Friday. The monthlong event, located at 19th Avenue and McDowell Road, has a host of new attractions and features debuting over a five-week stretch. The fair attracted about 1.6 million visitors in...
Comments / 0