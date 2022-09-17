Read full article on original website
West Virginia ambulance company owner indicted for IRS fraud
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Wyoming County man has been indicted for allegedly failing to pay over employment taxes, according to the United States Department of Justice. According to the DOJ, a federal grand jury indicted Christopher J. Smyth, of Pineville, on charges of four counts of “willful failure to pay over employment taxes” and […]
WOWK
Mail ballot fight persists in key states, sure to slow count
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and his allies seized on the drawn-out vote processing and counting in Pennsylvania during the 2020 election to fuel his false claims that fraud cost him victory in the battleground state — and election officials worry that a replay could be on the horizon in November’s crucial Senate and governor’s races.
WOWK
Good Day at 4: Tips from a Dentist
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Practicing good dental hygiene, starts at an early age, but what if you struggle getting your child to take care of their teeth?. We spoke with Dr. Matthew Scarberry at Ghareeb Dental Group in St. Albans. He shared with us some tips parents can use to get their child practicing good dental hygiene.
