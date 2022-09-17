ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Practicing good dental hygiene, starts at an early age, but what if you struggle getting your child to take care of their teeth?. We spoke with Dr. Matthew Scarberry at Ghareeb Dental Group in St. Albans. He shared with us some tips parents can use to get their child practicing good dental hygiene.

SAINT ALBANS, WV ・ 5 HOURS AGO