Mesa, AZ

AZFamily

Investigations complete for alleged assault and racism at Gilbert High School

Senior Deion Smith claims he was racially targeted and assaulted after a practice. But the district and Gilbert Police have announced no charges have been filed. Despite being disappointed in the investigation’s findings, Smith plans to continue his fight to raise awareness about what he says is a larger issue at Gilbert High School. “I’ve got to stand on something,” he said. “Rather than stand on nothing.”
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Documents: Student who brought gun to Queen Creek school used ladder to get it from parent’s room

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A 4th-grade student who brought a gun to Legacy Traditional School in Queen Creek in August found it in his parents’ room, court documents say. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, a student at the school saw that a 4th-grade classmate had a bullet. The student told their parents what they saw after they got home from school. The parent then told school officials what their child had seen. The next day, Legacy School staff members approached the 4th grader as he came into the school.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa may get chooiser on future projects

In light of Mesa’s recent economic successes, Mesa’s mayor and city manager think the city can be choosier in the future about which projects get the welcome mat from the city. City leaders were addressing local business leaders at the Economic Development Advisory Board meeting on earlier this...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Kari Lake holds campaign event in Chandler

Arizona Governor GOP hopeful Kari Lake is holding a campaign event on the same day her opponent Katie Hobbs was in Tempe chatting with ASU students. Lake earlier in the day accused Hobbs of wanting to rid the Pledge of Allegiance and constitution from Arizona schools.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Good Samaritan stopped to help change a flat tire

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After hitting a curb and popping a tire, one woman was helped by a local Good Samaritan!. Alison R. shared her story on the Living Chandler Facebook page, saying she was on the corner of Val Vista and Market Street when she popped a tire. The man who helped her told Alison that he’d watched “people drive on by”, and that he couldn’t believe no one stopped to help her.
CHANDLER, AZ
kjzz.org

Group home shooting shows cracks in Arizona's foster care system

North Star Independent Living Services in Phoenix serves as foster care for teens and young adults with the goal of transitioning them to living on their own. On Sept. 1, an 18-year-old was shot and killed there. The facility is supposed to be a safe space with strict policies against...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa man drowns during boat launch in Michigan, troopers say

OTSEGO COUNTY, MI (3TV/CBS 5) -- Michigan State Police says a 78-year-old man from Mesa died while launching his boat on a lake Monday evening. According to authorities, troopers were called out to Dixon Lake in Bagley, about a three-hour drive north of Detroit. Investigators believe that Howard Tom Caswell and his son, who lives in nearby Gaylord, were launching their boat to go fishing.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Wet weather returning to Phoenix

Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices. “We can no longer believe the market is going to take care of this,” ASU Associate Professor Rashad Shabazz says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Child shot in west Phoenix neighborhood; suspect on the loose

The shooting happened near Main Street and Alma School Road around 7 p.m. No charges filed after Gilbert High School senior alleges discrimination led to assault. Despite being disappointed in the investigation’s findings, Smith plans to continue his fight to raise awareness about what he says is a larger issue at Gilbert High School.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

One person taken to hospital after shooting involving police in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Mesa police say one person was taken to a local hospital after a shooting involving police officers near Alma School Road and Main Street. It happened just after 6 p.m., as officers responded to a domestic call involving a man and a woman near Country Club Drive and Broadway Road Monday night.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Police identify the person who was found in a suitcase in north Phoenix

College student-athletes earning money through "NIL" Not everyone agrees that payments to student-athletes are a positive development. Some coaches worry about locker room jealousy because some players will ultimately earn more than others. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. After an embarrassing loss at home Saturday night to Eastern Michigan, Herm...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

ADOT develops first-of-its-kind technology to warn of wrong-way drivers

PHOENIX — Two sisters and Grand Canyon University students were at the wrong place at the wrong time. They were killed by a wrong-way driver who was drunk behind the wheel. "I'll never be a grandma," said their mother, Cathy Hocking, back in 2018. "I'll never plan a wedding. I'll never pick out a wedding dress, every mother's dream with her daughter."
PHOENIX, AZ
