AZFamily
Documents reveal new details on 4th grader that brought a gun to Queen Creek school
Arizonans debating over Prop 308, which would allow in-state college tuition to Dreamers. Supporters of Prop 308 say it would transform the lives of thousands of undocumented immigrants who want to go to college, but others are against the measure. Flagstaff leaders say they need $140 million to fix flooding...
AZFamily
Investigations complete for alleged assault and racism at Gilbert High School
Senior Deion Smith claims he was racially targeted and assaulted after a practice. But the district and Gilbert Police have announced no charges have been filed. Despite being disappointed in the investigation’s findings, Smith plans to continue his fight to raise awareness about what he says is a larger issue at Gilbert High School. “I’ve got to stand on something,” he said. “Rather than stand on nothing.”
AZFamily
Documents: Student who brought gun to Queen Creek school used ladder to get it from parent's room
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A 4th-grade student who brought a gun to Legacy Traditional School in Queen Creek in August found it in his parents’ room, court documents say. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, a student at the school saw that a 4th-grade classmate had a bullet. The student told their parents what they saw after they got home from school. The parent then told school officials what their child had seen. The next day, Legacy School staff members approached the 4th grader as he came into the school.
Chandler, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Chandler. The Mountain View High School - Mesa football team will have a game with Basha High School on September 21, 2022, 18:00:00. The Saguaro High School football team will have a game with Chandler High School on September 21, 2022, 18:00:00.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa may get chooiser on future projects
In light of Mesa’s recent economic successes, Mesa’s mayor and city manager think the city can be choosier in the future about which projects get the welcome mat from the city. City leaders were addressing local business leaders at the Economic Development Advisory Board meeting on earlier this...
azpm.org
Arizona hopes to reduce enormous teacher shortage through mentoring, paid tuition
A masked teacher offers instruction to a student at the International School of Tucson. February 2021. With schools striving to get back to full swing, districts across Arizona continue to struggle with a severe shortage of teachers and administrators – and it’s the students who suffer most. But...
fox10phoenix.com
Kari Lake holds campaign event in Chandler
Arizona Governor GOP hopeful Kari Lake is holding a campaign event on the same day her opponent Katie Hobbs was in Tempe chatting with ASU students. Lake earlier in the day accused Hobbs of wanting to rid the Pledge of Allegiance and constitution from Arizona schools.
Dad, mom in town from India were killed in a crash near Flagstaff along with two sons
PHOENIX — A mother and father from India were visiting their two sons in Arizona when a tragic accident killed the family of four. Authorities said the family was on their way to visit Sedona when the car they were in was hit by a tractor-trailer that had run a stop sign. The driver of the truck told authorities his brakes had failed.
AppleCare Technician program launches at Mesa Community College in October
PHOENIX — Registration has opened for a new AppleCare Technician program set to launch at Mesa Community College next month. The IT certification series, launched by MITI-EV, is made up of two, three-credit-hour online evening courses that prepare students to deploy, repair and support Apple products. Students will meet...
AZFamily
Good Samaritan stopped to help change a flat tire
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After hitting a curb and popping a tire, one woman was helped by a local Good Samaritan!. Alison R. shared her story on the Living Chandler Facebook page, saying she was on the corner of Val Vista and Market Street when she popped a tire. The man who helped her told Alison that he’d watched “people drive on by”, and that he couldn’t believe no one stopped to help her.
kjzz.org
Group home shooting shows cracks in Arizona's foster care system
North Star Independent Living Services in Phoenix serves as foster care for teens and young adults with the goal of transitioning them to living on their own. On Sept. 1, an 18-year-old was shot and killed there. The facility is supposed to be a safe space with strict policies against...
fox10phoenix.com
Niece of so-called "Doomsday Mom" Lori Vallow faces computer tampering charge in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. - Melani Pawlowski -- the niece of Lori Vallow, the so-called "Doomsday Mom" accused of killing her two children, is facing her own criminal charge in Mesa Municipal Court. Pawlowski, 33, is accused of computer tampering by Mesa Police. The victim in the case is her ex-husband, Brandon...
AZFamily
Woman alleges verbal, physical abuse by former DPS director Frank Milstead
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A former director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety has been served an Order of Protection over allegations of abuse from a woman he was in a relationship with. The woman made the claims against Frank Milstead in a petition filed in Maricopa County...
AZFamily
Mesa man drowns during boat launch in Michigan, troopers say
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI (3TV/CBS 5) -- Michigan State Police says a 78-year-old man from Mesa died while launching his boat on a lake Monday evening. According to authorities, troopers were called out to Dixon Lake in Bagley, about a three-hour drive north of Detroit. Investigators believe that Howard Tom Caswell and his son, who lives in nearby Gaylord, were launching their boat to go fishing.
Rosie McCaffrey's Irish Pub in Phoenix closing for good
McCaffrey invites everyone to celebrate the final closing of Rosie McCaffrey’s Irish Pub this week.
AZFamily
Wet weather returning to Phoenix
Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices. “We can no longer believe the market is going to take care of this,” ASU Associate Professor Rashad Shabazz says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning...
AZFamily
Child shot in west Phoenix neighborhood; suspect on the loose
The shooting happened near Main Street and Alma School Road around 7 p.m. No charges filed after Gilbert High School senior alleges discrimination led to assault. Despite being disappointed in the investigation’s findings, Smith plans to continue his fight to raise awareness about what he says is a larger issue at Gilbert High School.
ABC 15 News
One person taken to hospital after shooting involving police in Mesa
MESA, AZ — Mesa police say one person was taken to a local hospital after a shooting involving police officers near Alma School Road and Main Street. It happened just after 6 p.m., as officers responded to a domestic call involving a man and a woman near Country Club Drive and Broadway Road Monday night.
AZFamily
Police identify the person who was found in a suitcase in north Phoenix
College student-athletes earning money through "NIL" Not everyone agrees that payments to student-athletes are a positive development. Some coaches worry about locker room jealousy because some players will ultimately earn more than others. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. After an embarrassing loss at home Saturday night to Eastern Michigan, Herm...
ABC 15 News
ADOT develops first-of-its-kind technology to warn of wrong-way drivers
PHOENIX — Two sisters and Grand Canyon University students were at the wrong place at the wrong time. They were killed by a wrong-way driver who was drunk behind the wheel. "I'll never be a grandma," said their mother, Cathy Hocking, back in 2018. "I'll never plan a wedding. I'll never pick out a wedding dress, every mother's dream with her daughter."
