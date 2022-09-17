Read full article on original website
myrtlebeachsc.com
30 year established Myrtle Beach Restaurant on sale for $6.2 million
One of the best known Steak & Italian Restaurants in Myrtle Beach has been placed on the market for $6.2 million. Open and successful for more than 30 years, Angelos Steak House is now listed for sale at $6.2 million. The restaurant has been listed for the past 4 months.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Best Bartenders in Myrtle Beach – 2022 Guide
Hiring new staff means that you need to carefully and thoroughly look at all the interested candidates. You should make sure that every single person you hire aligns well with the culture of your restaurant. When it comes to hiring a bartender, it gets even more tricky. This is because...
myrtlebeachsc.com
“Vacation Gone Wrong” Myrtle Beach Hotel now on sale for $55 million
The Sea Mist Resort, an oceanfront hotel property in downtown Myrtle Beach is now on the market for $55 million. A total of 539 units exist at the hotel which offers a combination of efficiencies, one bedroom, two bedroom, three bedroom and four bedroom villas. Over 16 acres of ocean front, ocean view, 2nd & 3rd row properties are located at the resort. The property has been on the market for sale for 8 months.
WECT
Developers one step closer to building hotel, driving ranges in Sunset Beach
Check locations for One-Stop Early Voting ahead of 2022 November General Election. The North Carolina State Board of Elections has approved One-Stop Early Voting sites and hours ahead of the November 8, 2022 General Election. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. The Town of Shallotte and North Carolina Department of Transportation...
Pride Myrtle Beach urges people to spend money in Myrtle Beach city limits instead of Horry County
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBW) — Pride Myrtle Beach is asking people to stay in and spend their money within Myrtle Beach city limits and not in Horry County after county leaders rescinded a Pride Month resolution in June. “The city of Myrtle Beach offers many beautiful accommodations and some of the best restaurants, brewery’s and […]
Make Plans To Attend This Exciting Chili Event in Myrtle Beach This Weekend
If you are a fan of great chili, you do not want to miss this event in Myrtle Beach this weekend!Dinner at the Zoo. For those in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas, if you are a fan of great chili and live entertainment, you will definitely want to attend "Beach 'N' Chili Fest" this weekend in Myrtle Beach! The event will be located at Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place on 812 North Ocean Boulevard and will take place Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25! Best of all, general admission is FREE every day!
kiss951.com
Wilmington Brunch Spot Named Best Brunch in North Carolina
Do you enjoy a good brunch spot? I know I do. From mimosas to french toast to putting on a cute outfit, brunch is always a good idea. Whether you are with your friends, family, or significant other who doesn’t enjoy brunch. There are tons of brunch spots in Charlotte and North Carolina in general, but ever wondered who was the best? Yelp recently reviewed the best brunch spots in every state. Can you guess who made it to No. 1?
WECT
Shallotte holds ribbon cutting for Wall Street Intersection/Riverwalk Entrance
Check locations for One-Stop Early Voting ahead of 2022 November General Election. The North Carolina State Board of Elections has approved One-Stop Early Voting sites and hours ahead of the November 8, 2022 General Election. Developers one step closer to building hotel, driving ranges in Sunset Beach. Updated: 12 hours...
The Post and Courier
Brookgreen Gardens hosts Harvest Home Weekend in Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET — Brookgreen Gardens will hold its annual Harvest Home Weekend Oct. 1-2 in Murrells Inlet. The botanical gardens will offer fall activities including a hay maze, pumpkin patch, pumpkin painting and a scarecrow making contest. Pumpkins will be for sale to decorate for $5 for small pumpkins...
WMBF
‘Shoe Us the Love’: Saint Frances Animal Center raising funds by collecting shoes
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Saint Frances Animal Center launched its “Shoe Us the Love” fundraiser collecting gently worn shoes to raise money not only for its animal center but to help those in need around the world. The gently used donated shoes will be refurbished and sent to...
Myrtle Beach man charged with cashing in stolen lottery tickets
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man is accused of cashing in stolen lottery tickets, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. James Richard Esposito II, 42, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of attempting to defraud the South Carolina Lottery, according to SLED. Esposito allegedly stole […]
Golf Digest
The 25 best courses you can play in Myrtle Beach
There is a seemingly endless (and growing) list of American golf destinations worthy of a trip. In fact, there are numerous destinations in South Carolina alone that would make a list of our nation’s top golf getaways. Hilton Head Island, Charleston and Kiawah Island all boast must-play courses and upscale resorts that keep golfers coming back each year. And then there’s Myrtle Beach.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Newly installed Water Safety Station stolen in Oak Island
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A device used to save lives in Oak Island was stolen on Monday. According to Oak Island Police, the Water Safety Station located at SE 69th street was vandalized and stolen. It was reported around 7:45 p.m. on Monday. The town of Oak Island...
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you are someone who loves to eat seafood whenever you have the chance, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear Fair and Expo not happening in 2022
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo will not be happening this year after years of operating in the Cape Fear according to the manager of the fair. Fair manager Skip Watkins said the fair had been operating at Wilmington International Airport for 20 years. The...
counton2.com
Family says Garden City vacation rental home was not as advertised
GARDEN CITY, S.C (WBTW) — One family spent thousands of dollars on a high-end rental home in Garden City, but when they arrived on Saturday, it was everything but what they expected. Now, Georgetown County is involved, and the family is packing up disappointed. “Just trying to enjoy the...
WMBF
Dining with Dockery: Cafe Vincenzo’s
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In this week’s Dining with Dockery, we head to Cafe Vincenzo’s near the Grande Dunes to try out some of their popular dishes. Cafe Vincenzo’s offers a variety of food and drinks and is still relatively new to the Grand Strand!. The...
WECT
Man found dead under fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Ocean Isle Beach Police Department reports that a man was found dead under the fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach at around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21. Officials say that a person found the body as they were walking along the beach.
Alligator Relocated After Being Found in South Carolina Fire Station
A small alligator has been relocated back to its home at a nearby swamp after the reptile made its way into a South Carolina fire station on Monday (September 19th). According to WMBF News, the incident occurred at Station 3 in Bucksport located in Horry County. One of the firefighters navigated the alligator out of the building after it was discovered near a small puddle under one of the fire engines. No injuries were reported and the gator was placed in a nearby swamp afterward. The Horry County Fire Rescue shared some snapshots of the removal of the gator on Facebook.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Body found on Ocean Isle Beach
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Ocean Isle Beach Police are investigating after a body was found on the beach early Wednesday morning. The body was found around 6:45 am under the fishing pier by someone who was walking along the beach, according to a news release. The investigation...
