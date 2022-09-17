Read full article on original website
P A
5d ago
This has massive dad guilt written all over it. I feel so bad for his son. Was it really necessary for his dad to mention all of that personal stuff? He was just out here living his life despite the drama with his dad, going to work doing an honorable job at a veterinary clinic, contributing to society, and now he's dead because of some idiot trying to beat the train.
Reply
9
FIXITANDMOVEON
4d ago
Poor father is going to feel guilty for the rest of his life. Hopefully this helps others with accepting who their kids are.
Reply
5
