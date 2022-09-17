Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Police: Teen charged with stabbing Taylorsville couple did not know victims
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection to the stabbing of a Taylorsville couple early Tuesday morning. Officials with the Taylorsville Police Department said they determined the incident was a random act of violence. At approximately 3:50 a.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a home...
Salt Lake City settles lawsuit with family of autistic teen shot by police
Salt Lake City has reached a settlement in a civil lawsuit filed by the family of Linden Cameron, a teenager with autism who was shot and wounded by a police officer two years ago.
Suspect assaults Provo crossing guard, police searching
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A crossing guard was assaulted on Friday, and authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect, according to the Provo Police Department. On the morning of September 16, a crossing guard was reportedly assaulted in the area of 4380 North Canyon Road. Police have information that someone may have […]
KUTV
Officials charge 15-year-old boy accused of stabbing couple in 'random act of violence'
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A 15-year-old boy from West Valley City has been charged in a stabbing incident that police are calling a "random act of violence." A Taylorsville couple was transported Tuesday in critical but stable condition after the suspect allegedly attacked them inside their own home in the early morning hours.
KSLTV
Man accused of stabbing 2 people in Salt Lake City now faces charges
SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of stabbing two people within a week in Salt Lake City has been charged in connection with one of those crimes. Mario Lynn Fresques, 32, of Salt Lake City, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
kslnewsradio.com
Man arrested for attacking bus driver and threatening passengers, police say
SUNSET, Utah– A 57-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a school bus driver and threatening to kill him, and everyone on board. The man is also accused of threatening and assaulting an arresting officer. According to arrest documents, this all happened on Sept. 16 during the morning commute....
Provo church vandalized in alleged burglary
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Provo Police are asking for information after a Methodist Church in Provo was damaged in a burglary call. On Monday, Sept. 19, Provo Police responded to a burglary at the Talateu Maae Kahau Tongan United Methodist Church at 1044 North Geneva Road. Officers say they found multiple broken windows and damaged […]
kjzz.com
Salt Lake City man chases, catches thieves who tried stealing catalytic converter
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah man chased after a thief, in the middle of the night, who allegedly stole a catalytic converter from his truck and it was all caught on camera. The victim, Chris Martin, of this attempted theft has been targeted before and the second...
UPDATE: Police reveal details in Taylorsville couple stabbed by teen
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Police determined the stabbing of a Taylorsville couple on Tuesday morning was a random act of violence. Officers were dispatched to a Taylorsville home near 4800 South 3400 West for an assault call on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at around 3:50 a.m. Officers reported finding two victims in their late 30s and […]
kjzz.com
Man allegedly stabs 2 people in Salt Lake City in separate, apparently random attacks
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 32-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly stabbed two people in separate attacks that happened one week apart, authorities said. According to a statement from the Salt Lake City Police Department, Mario Fresques is facing two charges of aggravated assault. SLCPD Chief...
ksl.com
3 charged in West Jordan drug deal with counterfeit money that ended in a stabbing
WEST JORDAN — Three people, including a 17-year-old boy, are facing criminal charges in connection with what police say was a drug deal that ended in a stabbing. Isiah Maleek Duquenoy, 19, of Salt Lake City, and Camdon William Martinez, 18, of Herriman, were both charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. A 17-year-old boy is also listed as a co-defendant, but as of Tuesday afternoon he had not been charged in district court. KSL.com has chosen not to release the boy's name at this time.
KSLTV
Family of teen with autism who was shot by police reach settlement
SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a 13-year-old boy with autism shot multiple times by police announced they have reached a settlement with the city and SLC Police Department. In a statement from the family it states, “Linden’s family filed a lawsuit in federal court for a violation of his constitutional right to be free from excessive force. The family also maintains that the SLCPD and the shooting officer acted recklessly leading up to the moment of the shooting because they knew Linden was experiencing a mental health crisis and knew that he would run from officers; yet those officers chased him down and shot him.”
West Valley City man dragged after suspect steals pickup truck
West Valley City Police are looking for any sign of a thief that dragged a man in his own truck as he was trying to stop the suspect from stealing it early Monday morning.
KSLTV
Deputies warning Utahns after catching man going 60 mph over speed limit
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Utah County authorities say a 43-year-old man was stopped in Eagle Mountain Tuesday for going 60 mph over the speed limit. The incident occurred at 4:38 a.m. on state Route 73 and Sunset Drive, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. In the agency’s...
herrimantelegraph.org
The Salt Lake Serial Killer
When most people think of murder or violent crime, their first thought isn’t the “safe” and “friendly” state of Utah. Unfortunately, here in Utah, crime is much more common than we realize. Recently, there has been a series of murders in downtown Salt Lake City. These murders, mainly targetting people known as shadow people, are going unnoticed and ignored by the press and society as a whole.
kslnewsradio.com
Life Flight called after child falls from window in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A toddler was transported by Life Flight Monday night after the child fell from a third-story window in West Jordan. According to Officer Alondra Zavala of the West Jordan Police Department, a 3-year-old was playing with a sibling when the child fell through an open window. The window reportedly had a screen that the child broke through.
Gephardt Daily
South Ogden crash requires extrication, sends 1 to hospital with serious injuries
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries after being extricated from a vehicle involved in crash Monday afternoon in South Ogden. Crews from several agencies responded about 3:45 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash at 4440 S....
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Deputies discover burglary tools, broken glass on Weber County man
A Weber County man was arrested by Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies following a traffic stop on Thursday. Deputies stopped the 56-year-old Roy man traveling westbound on S.R. 40, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. A search of the vehicle revealed marijuana, drug paraphernalia and multiple warrants from outside of Summit County.
3-year-old girl falls 20 feet from open window in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A three-year-old girl fell approximately 20 feet from an open window Monday, according to the West Jordan Police Department. Police say the incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. Monday at 1601 West Fox Park Drive, West Jordan. A three-year-old girl reportedly climbed to an open window, pushed on the screen and […]
Man stabbed ‘multiple times’ while sitting on SLC park bench
UPDATE: 9/18/22 4:16 PM SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – New details have been released after a man was stabbed multiple times while sitting on a park bench in Salt Lake City Saturday, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD). Officers responded to a report of a stabbing the area of 300 South 500 […]
