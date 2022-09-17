ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

'They're actually thanking him': Telemundo reporter says migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard by Ron DeSantis are GRATEFUL to him - and 'other people are saying they're being used as political pawns, but they don't resent it'

By Ronny Reyes For Dailymail.Com
 5 days ago

Despite the backlash for flying a group of 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard this week, the immigrants are reportedly grateful to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Telemundo's Cristina Londoño Rooney told MSNBC that while immigration activists claim the migrants have been 'used as pawns' and 'abused' by DeSantis, the group of Venesuelans were actually happy to be brought up north.

'I can tell you, they're not angry at Ron DeSantis,' Rooney said on Thursday after speaking with some of the migrants. 'They are actually thanking him for having brought them to Martha's Vineyard.'

'Other people are saying they're being used as political pawns, but they don't resent it for now,' She added. 'They know they're the lucky ones.'

Although the migrants received a cold welcome in Martha's Vineyard with the city declaring a state of emergency and calling in the Nation Guard to move them, the group eventually reached the Cape Cod military base, where they received shelter and a warm meal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dpXCu_0hyt2vzt00
Telemundo's Cristina Londoño Rooney said a group of 50 migrants were grateful to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for sending them to Martha's Vineyard, despite immigration advocates claiming the group was being used as a political ploy 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YUBFQ_0hyt2vzt00
Carlos Munoz hugged Larkin Stallings (left) in Martha's Vineyard as the group prepared to be moved to the Cape Cod military base 32 miles away to receive shelter and food 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48d9aF_0hyt2vzt00
Pictured: A group of 50 migrants enjoyed Venezuelan dishes at the military base after Martha's Vineyard declared an emergency over the group's arrival
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U5Wnk_0hyt2vzt00
DeSantis sent the immigrants in a protest of US border policies and to point out the hypocrisy of northern states' outcry over the treatment of migrants but unwillingness to help provide shelter as southern cities are overwhelmed by the influx of new arrivals 

The Florida governor sent the group of 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, where officials immediately bemoaned the situation, calling in the National Guard to relocate the group because the city allegedly had no shelters available.

US Rep Seth Moulton, a Democrat from Massachusetts, accused DeSantis of orchestrating a political ploy with the lives of the migrants.

'Playing politics with people's lives is what governors like George Wallace did during segregation,' Moulton said, referring to Wallace's tactics of tricking black Southerners to move north. 'Ron DeSantis is trying to earn George Wallace's legacy.'

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also took aim at DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott during a press conference today, urging other Republicans who do not agree with their 'blueprint' to 'speak up'.

She said: 'This is an issue and we have been clear about this, this is an issue that is inhumane it is abhorrent and we should not be using people, migrants, who are fleeing communism as a political pawn.'

Speaking on Thursday DaSantis accused critics of his move to fly migrants to Martha's Vineyard of 'virtue signaling', saying their concern for the welfare of the migrants was a 'fraud'.

He said: 'The minute even a small fraction of what those border towns deal with every day is brought to their front door, they go berserk, and they're so upset that this is happening.'

A spokesperson for DeSantis said in a statement that the trip was part of the state's 'relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.'

DeSantis had been following the cue of his Texas and Arizona counterparts, who are busing scores of migrants who crossed into the US illegally to New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UNlIa_0hyt2vzt00
The meals included sweet plantains (left) as well as rice and beans (right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23t5S0_0hyt2vzt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aidJP_0hyt2vzt00
It was a warm meal for the migrants who were relocated from Martha's Vineyard to the Joint Base Cape Cod, Pictured: A mom carrying her kids to be bussed off to the base
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20rD3P_0hyt2vzt00
Martha's Vineyard declared an emergency over the migrants and called in the National Guard, prompting the immigrants to be moved 32 miles away to Cape Cod

One of the 50 Venezuelans whisked from Martha's Vineyard to the Joint Base Cape Cod has been filmed expressing delight at eating his local food 'for the first time in three months'.

The unidentified young man, dressed in a gray top and green jacket looked overjoyed, just hours after arriving at the key military establishment.

He spoke after a local Venezuelan restaurant delivered traditional fare of arepas, black beans, rice and plantain to the migrants.

In the video obtained by DailyMail.com, he said: 'We have had three months without Venezuelan food. This is like a blessing. Thank you.'

Other young men around him broke out into a chorus of 'thank you, thank you, thank you'.

The moment of respite comes after a tumultuous week for the migrants, who were shipped to Massachusetts from Florida as part of Gov. Ron DeSantis' protest of US border policies.

Upon arriving at the wealthy Martha's Vineyard, home to many liberal elites, the city claimed to have a housing crisis and was unable to provide shelter for the migrants, who were moved 32 miles away to the military base.

Restaurant owner Katuiska Daliende delivered the food to the military base on Thursday, but did not take the video.

She told DailyMail.com exclusively: 'The people inside told me they would like the opportunity to work, to work, to work.

I have no idea if they have family in the United States. I don't believe they know how long they will be at the base. They all looked happy.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35A3xm_0hyt2vzt00
The migrants are momentarily settling down after days of confusion that began when they were brought to a Florida airport to be shipped off to Massachusetts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UQiUG_0hyt2vzt00
After declaring a national emergency, the migrants boarded a boat to leave Martha's Vineyard
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IgHiu_0hyt2vzt00
They're now staying at the Joine Base Cape Cod until they can find a more permanent shelter

DailyMail.com, however, found that dozens of modest properties and homes are available for rent on AirBnb on Martha's Vineyard.

Private rooms and small guest stays are on offer for $180 a night, which could have been used as a stop gap for the migrants to be housed.

Lisa Belcastro, homelessness director of the island, yesterday claimed that the affluent area has a 'housing crisis'.

Speaking after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent two planeloads of migrants to the pretty coastal town, Belcastro claimed that the island cannot support the addition of 50 more people.

Belcastro, who herself lives in a lavish four bed and four bath $3.6million property in a secluded part of the island, is one of the liberal officials who declared it a 'humanitarian emergency' – reacting as they would to a hurricane.

Her claims were backed by Gov. Charlie Baker, who said that Martha's Vineyard, with a population of 15,000, is 'not equipped to provide sustainable accommodation' to the migrants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HOMqS_0hyt2vzt00
Lisa Belcastro claims that the island is facing a shortage of affordable housing. Belcastro, who herself lives in a lavish four bed and four bath $3.6million property in a secluded part of the island, is one of the liberal officials who declared it a 'humanitarian emergency'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38bLos_0hyt2vzt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22RY4j_0hyt2vzt00

It comes after Abbott sent 101 of illegal migrants outside of VP Kamala Harris' home in Washington DC yesterday – just days after she declared that the border was 'secure'.

Texas has seen the brunt of the flood of new migrants arriving at the border, and nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets of El Paso due to the surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities.

DeSantis is now upping the escalating immigration war again in Democrat-run areas by threatening to fly illegal migrants to President Biden's home state of Delaware, as Lt. Gov Jeanette Nunez doubled down on the plan Thursday.

Republicans have stepped up their attacks on the Biden administration as they try to make immigration the theme of November's midterm elections.

Comments / 356

SeeYa bye
5d ago

This is the only way to get the main stream media to do a story about the illegal crossing into our country. 50 people sent to Martha's Vineyard, the playground for the rich. Over 2 million have crossed into Texas and Arizona but that's ok as long as they don't have it in their backyards. Now they've had a taste and they can't stand it.

Reply(58)
192
Pandora's Lair
5d ago

They're already doing better. I have never been to Martha's Vineyard. DeSantis sent them to a place where they can get work, eat plenty of seafood, and mingle with the rich. 😂

Reply(9)
104
Chase Jackson
5d ago

but but but they are supposed to be mad at the bad Republicans said the democrats. This shows that the left doesn't care about these people like they say.

Reply(2)
88
