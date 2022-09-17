Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Meta, contractor suspending construction at data center in Sarpy County due to racist graffiti at site
Sarpy County, Nebraska — Construction at the expanding Meta data center in Sarpy County is at a standstill because of racist graffiti found on site twice in the past week. The contractor, Turner Construction Company, is suspending construction to send a message that racism won't be tolerated. A spokesperson...
kmaland.com
Nebraska City woman sentenced for methamphetamine offense
(Council Bluffs) -- A Nebraska City woman has been sentenced to multiple years in prison for a drug offense. The Southern District of Iowa says 34-year-old Tabitha Standley was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to 120 months in prison following a plea to the charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
klkntv.com
Several Nebraska fire crews battle grass fire in Seward County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: A grass fire in Seward County was brought under control after about two hours Tuesday. Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department Chief Nick Dankers said “a big wooded area caught fire” but there wasn’t much damage. “It wasn’t spreading too fast ’cause...
doniphanherald.com
Proposed 'premier' RV park along Platte River dead in the water
OMAHA — The controversial RV park that was proposed along the Platte River near Valley has been dropped. Brad Brown, who builds high-end homes in the Omaha area, had proposed developing what he described as Nebraska's "premier RV park." The plan would have put about 250 RVs on land that abuts about three-quarters of a mile of riverfront immediately downstream of the Sokol Camp residential area.
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities capture Chad Hooker
A Fremont man who was wanted by Dodge County authorities is now in custody. Dodge County Sheriff Bob Reynolds said Chad Hooker, 46, was taken into custody Tuesday by Carter Lake (Iowa) police and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office. There was a Dodge County warrant out for Hooker. On...
Kearney Hub
State regulators respond to complaints about telephone service quality in Nebraska
The Nebraska Public Service Commission has scheduled a public hearing next month to address complaints about service quality from three of the state's largest landline phone providers. PSC spokeswoman Deb Collins said the commission has received about 200 complaints in the past two years concerning what are called Price Cap...
WOWT
Several road closures announced in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several roads in Omaha will be closed starting this week. Omaha Public Works says beginning Friday, Sept. 23 at 9 p.m., the intersection of North 120th Street and West Maple Road will be closed to install a traffic signal truss. The closure will be in effect for one night.
thebestmix1055.com
Cedar Bluffs fire chief dies unexpectedly
Cedar Bluffs Fire and Rescue Department Chief Rob Benke died unexpectedly on Monday at Methodist Fremont Health. Benke had served of the department for more than 40 years. Fremont Fire Department Chief Todd Bernt said Tuesday morning that Benke was a true professional. “He was a great person to work...
WOWT
Fremont County man arrested for domestic abuse allegedly taunted authorities online
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - An Iowa man wanted for a domestic disturbance was arrested after allegedly taunting the authorities on social media. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Jeremy Rhoades was arrested on Sept. 7. Rhoades was wanted in connection to a domestic disturbance that occurred...
WOWT
Valley RV park developer moving on
VALLEY, Neb. (WOWT) - The developer of a proposed RV park near the Platte River is changing course. Valley city council voted 4-0 tonight to revoke the approval granted weeks ago for the 90-acre RV park near 284th and West Maple. Brad Brown tells 6 News that about 90 acres...
News Channel Nebraska
Law enforcement reports burglary, DUIs over AppleJack Festival
NEBRASKA CITY – Rescue squads and law enforcement had a busy AppleJack weekend in Nebraska City. A 39-year-old Talmage woman was arrested for contempt of court and a 20-year-old Nebraska City man was arrested on a warrant. There were four driving under the influence arrests involving a 20-year-old Omaha...
WOWT
Portion of southwest Omaha road to close for 3 months for street widening
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha road will close for some time for construction. According to Omaha Public Works, I Street between South 108th and 102nd streets will be closed for three months for a street widening project. The road will close starting Sept. 26. The area is largely industrial.
klkntv.com
Nebraska corn groups urge caution for farmers, drivers ahead of harvest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Officials with the Nebraska Corn Board and Nebraska Corn Growers Association say agriculture ranks among the most dangerous industries to work in. Among farm workers, they say tractor turnovers are the leading cause of death while on the job. As many farmers may be eager...
Pottawattamie County residents can now own up to 12 chickens
To start a flock, residents must obtain a $75 permit and meet other requirements that relate to the coop as well as the care of the chickens.
Pottawattamie County Man arrested on Traffic and Drug Possession Charges in Red Oak
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested a Council Bluffs man following a traffic stop early this morning. Officers conducted the traffic stop at Highway 48 and Ratliff Road at 1:40 a.m. During the investigation, Police arrested the driver, 48-year-old Alan Scott Desantiago, for driving under suspension, possessing drug paraphernalia, OWI 1st, and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Officers transported Desantiago to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on no bond.
klkntv.com
Nebraska pardons board could commute sentence of Earnest Jackson after 22 years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man accused of murder could have his sentence commuted by the Nebraska Board of Pardons. Earnest Jackson has served 22 years in Nebraska state prison following the murder of an Omaha man in 1999. Jackson was 17 at the time. Since then, another man...
News Channel Nebraska
LifeNet called after motorcycle hits trailer
PLATTSMOUTH - Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann reports an injury accident Tuesday morning after a motorcycle hit a turning semi-trailer. A sheriff’s office press release says a Mack truck pulling a side-dump trailer attempted to turn from Webster Boulevard onto First Avenue. Investigators say the front end of the...
Nebraska Pardons Board says no pardon for Earnest Jackson
Despite having support from the victim's family and thousands of community members, Earnest Jackson was denied a pardon on Monday afternoon in Lincoln.
WOWT
Three taken to hospital after shooting near Omaha grocery store
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gunshots outside a neighborhood grocery store in north Omaha on Monday night is under investigation. Three people with gunshot wounds — a 41-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman, and a 56-year-old woman — were taken to hospitals for treatment of single gunshot wounds; all were expected to be OK, according to a Tuesday OPD news release.
