Douglas County, NE

kmaland.com

Nebraska City woman sentenced for methamphetamine offense

(Council Bluffs) -- A Nebraska City woman has been sentenced to multiple years in prison for a drug offense. The Southern District of Iowa says 34-year-old Tabitha Standley was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to 120 months in prison following a plea to the charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
klkntv.com

Several Nebraska fire crews battle grass fire in Seward County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: A grass fire in Seward County was brought under control after about two hours Tuesday. Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department Chief Nick Dankers said “a big wooded area caught fire” but there wasn’t much damage. “It wasn’t spreading too fast ’cause...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
doniphanherald.com

Proposed 'premier' RV park along Platte River dead in the water

OMAHA — The controversial RV park that was proposed along the Platte River near Valley has been dropped. Brad Brown, who builds high-end homes in the Omaha area, had proposed developing what he described as Nebraska's "premier RV park." The plan would have put about 250 RVs on land that abuts about three-quarters of a mile of riverfront immediately downstream of the Sokol Camp residential area.
VALLEY, NE
Western Iowa Today

Nebraska Woman Sentenced To Prison For Possessing Drugs At Iowa Casino

(Council Bluffs, IA) — A Nebraska City, Nebraska woman is sentenced to ten years in prison after being found with meth at an Iowa casino. Thirty-four-year-old Tabitha Standley was arrested at the Horseshoe Casino in Council Bluffs on a felony warrant in October of 2021. Officers then searched her car and found 300 grams of meth in her car. She pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
thebestmix1055.com

Authorities capture Chad Hooker

A Fremont man who was wanted by Dodge County authorities is now in custody. Dodge County Sheriff Bob Reynolds said Chad Hooker, 46, was taken into custody Tuesday by Carter Lake (Iowa) police and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office. There was a Dodge County warrant out for Hooker. On...
DODGE COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Several road closures announced in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several roads in Omaha will be closed starting this week. Omaha Public Works says beginning Friday, Sept. 23 at 9 p.m., the intersection of North 120th Street and West Maple Road will be closed to install a traffic signal truss. The closure will be in effect for one night.
OMAHA, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Cedar Bluffs fire chief dies unexpectedly

Cedar Bluffs Fire and Rescue Department Chief Rob Benke died unexpectedly on Monday at Methodist Fremont Health. Benke had served of the department for more than 40 years. Fremont Fire Department Chief Todd Bernt said Tuesday morning that Benke was a true professional. “He was a great person to work...
CEDAR BLUFFS, NE
WOWT

Valley RV park developer moving on

VALLEY, Neb. (WOWT) - The developer of a proposed RV park near the Platte River is changing course. Valley city council voted 4-0 tonight to revoke the approval granted weeks ago for the 90-acre RV park near 284th and West Maple. Brad Brown tells 6 News that about 90 acres...
VALLEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Law enforcement reports burglary, DUIs over AppleJack Festival

NEBRASKA CITY – Rescue squads and law enforcement had a busy AppleJack weekend in Nebraska City. A 39-year-old Talmage woman was arrested for contempt of court and a 20-year-old Nebraska City man was arrested on a warrant. There were four driving under the influence arrests involving a 20-year-old Omaha...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska corn groups urge caution for farmers, drivers ahead of harvest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Officials with the Nebraska Corn Board and Nebraska Corn Growers Association say agriculture ranks among the most dangerous industries to work in. Among farm workers, they say tractor turnovers are the leading cause of death while on the job. As many farmers may be eager...
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Man arrested on Traffic and Drug Possession Charges in Red Oak

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested a Council Bluffs man following a traffic stop early this morning. Officers conducted the traffic stop at Highway 48 and Ratliff Road at 1:40 a.m. During the investigation, Police arrested the driver, 48-year-old Alan Scott Desantiago, for driving under suspension, possessing drug paraphernalia, OWI 1st, and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Officers transported Desantiago to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on no bond.
RED OAK, IA
News Channel Nebraska

LifeNet called after motorcycle hits trailer

PLATTSMOUTH - Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann reports an injury accident Tuesday morning after a motorcycle hit a turning semi-trailer. A sheriff’s office press release says a Mack truck pulling a side-dump trailer attempted to turn from Webster Boulevard onto First Avenue. Investigators say the front end of the...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
WOWT

Three taken to hospital after shooting near Omaha grocery store

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gunshots outside a neighborhood grocery store in north Omaha on Monday night is under investigation. Three people with gunshot wounds — a 41-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman, and a 56-year-old woman — were taken to hospitals for treatment of single gunshot wounds; all were expected to be OK, according to a Tuesday OPD news release.
OMAHA, NE

