Federal appeals court upholds controversial Texas social media law restricting content moderation

If you've ever tuned into Metro State's Roadrunners All Access TV channel, Cristian Perez Orona's voice may sound familiar."I feel like a little kid again, just screaming 'goal' off the top of my lungs," Perez Orona said. It's a dream that for Perez Orona was almost not possible, until having DACA, also known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. Perez Orona is a senior at Metro State University of Denver. "It was a big opportunity for me and my brother who was born in Mexico, and didn't have any status until recently," he told CBS News Colorado.But Perez Orona's...

DENVER, CO ・ 32 MINUTES AGO