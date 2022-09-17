Read full article on original website
Live Powerball numbers for 09/21/22; jackpot worth $251 million
LANSING, MI -- It’s been several weeks since anyone has won the Powerball jackpot and as a result, the estimated jackpot for the drawing on Wednesday, Sept. 21 is worth $251 million. The cash option for tonight’s drawing is worth an estimated $135.2 million. MLive will be providing...
Lottery ticket worth $25,000 a year for life sold in Michigan
LANSING, MI -- A lottery ticket worth $25,000 a year for the rest of the winner’s life was sold on the Michigan Lottery website for the Lucky for Life drawing on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The winning ticket matched all five white balls drawn -- 05-26-28-37-42 -- to win the prize.
Wolverine Worldwide, 3M to pay $54M in PFAS class settlement
LANSING, MI — Wolverine Worldwide and 3M will pay $54 million to Michigan property owners harmed by PFAS contamination under a proposed settlement in a class action case filed in the wake of the pollution discovery five years ago. If approved by a judge, the money would be divided...
First freeze coming soon: See average freeze dates for your closest Michigan city
Those of us with veggies or tender herbs still in the garden - or summer flowers still blooming - are starting to watch the forecast for signs of the “first freeze” of the fall in our areas. This first date of the autumn season when low temperatures plunge...
Local filmmaker to open Michigan’s first year-round horror museum
MONROE, MI - Michigan has a Death Museum, a Museum of Magic, and even a Taxidermy Museum. But there’s no year-round horror museum. That’s about to change thanks to a local filmmaker who just signed a three-year lease to bring a two-story museum of horror to Downtown Monroe.
Michigan reports 16,901 COVID cases, 147 new deaths as plateau continues
Michigan added 16,901 new COVID-19 cases and 147 new deaths last week, according to the state’s latest coronavirus update. The new confirmed and probable cases added to the total Tuesday, Sept. 20, brought the seven-day average from 2,086 cases per day last week to 1,849, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Two weeks ago, the average was 1,798 cases per day.
Will Michigan see a quiet winter or another COVID-19 surge?
Whether a new coronavirus variant takes hold in the coming weeks could determine if Michigan will undergo another seasonal COVID surge or enjoy its first quiet winter in three years. Modeling from The COVID-19 Scenario Modeling Hub offer projections for the next six months, with a handful of different scenarios...
Small-town Michigan woman overcomes stage fright during ‘The Voice’ blind audition
A small-town Michigan woman overcame stage fright to perform on the biggest stage of her life on national television. Michigan native Sadie Bass auditioned for “The Voice” in front of the live studio audience, the four celebrity coaches and the millions watching at home. The 25-year old is...
4 hints that Michigan’s real estate market could be cooling
Michigan’s housing market typically heats up in the summer and slows in the winter. But there are a few indicators Michigan’s market is cooling quicker than normal this year. Inflation and rising interest rates are cooling off a buzzing real estate market nationwide – and Michigan is no exception.
High winds, quarter-sized hail as storms move across Michigan
High wind gusts, heavy rain and pea-sized hail are being reported this morning as a brisk-moving storm system crosses Michigan ahead of a coming cold front. While West Michigan may stay dry for the rest of the day once the storms are done moving through, there’s a possibility for more strong storms for the southeast parts of the state this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service meteorologists in the Detroit office.
Large hail, damaging winds possible with afternoon, evening storms across Michigan
We’re approaching the first climb into our rollercoaster summer-to-fall weather pattern today, with an incoming warm front bringing some rain, thunderstorms and hail risks. Several rounds of rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected to sweep across parts of Michigan today and tonight, according to the National Weather Service team in Grand Rapids. While the risk is low, a few of these storms could be severe. They could pack large hail and damaging wind gusts high enough to impact trees and power lines, leading to power outages.
Hemlock Semiconductor Co. could see $27M transfer from state for expanded operations
Whether to approve millions for the expanded operations of Hemlock Semiconductor Corporation in Michigan was the question on lawmakers minds when the House Appropriations Committee met early Wednesday, Sept 21. The contingency fund request would provide $27 million in state funding to Michigan’s Strategic Site Readiness Program for a performance-based...
‘Executive ranch’ offers custom construction for $949K just minutes from Michigan Stadium
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A custom brick ranch-style home tucked into a secluded corner west of Ann Arbor is more than meets the eye. The home at 6530 Heron Court in Lodi Township is a four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath executive ranch whose understated lines conceal its 3,000-square foot floorplan, high ceilings and a multi-tiered composite deck with built-in swim spa overlooking verdant fields.
Mail ballot preprocessing possible before election as negotiations continue
LANSING, MI – Democrats, Republicans and the Michigan governor’s office are negotiating preprocessing of absentee ballots, and while the amount of progress is unclear, they could strike a deal before the November election. Michigan’s 1,500-plus local clerks got a taste of preprocessing in 2020, the first major election...
Where’s the center of Michigan’s population? See how it’s changed since 1880
Hartville, Missouri, population 594, is the epicenter of the United States. Not because of anything the town offers, but because it’s the new center of population for nation, according to U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 data. The small town is celebrating the honor on Wednesday, Sept. 21, with an event and an unveiling of a commemorative monument.
Michigan’s national parks waiving fees this weekend for National Public Lands Day
National Park Service sites in Michigan will be waiving entrance fees this weekend in celebration of public lands. On Saturday, September 24, entrance fees at all National Park Service sites across the country will be waived in honor of National Public Lands Day.
John Legend calls 15-year old Michigan teen Blake Shelton’s Tom Brady on ‘The Voice’
He may be young, but fellow coaches Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend believe a small-town Michigan teen could be Blake Shelton’s secret weapon on this season of “The Voice.”. 15-year old Brayden Lape is from Grass Lake, which is between Jackson and Ann Arbor. His Blind...
Election challenger rules, polling place expansion OK’d to full Michigan Senate
LANSING, MI – The Michigan Senate will decide on two changes to election law after a legislative committee on Tuesday advanced bills to expand polling places and beef up training requirements for poll challengers. The two bills, sponsored by state Rep. Ann Bollin, R-Brighton, have already been passed by...
Recreational marijuana on ballot again in Egelston Township
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Recreational marijuana sales are on the ballot again in Egelston Township. Voters will decide Nov. 8 whether to allow “adult-use” recreational marijuana sales at existing medical marijuana provisioning centers, which are promoting the proposal. The petition-driven initiative comes just over a year after...
Mackinac Island’s beloved Brigadoon is back from the ashes after devastating fire
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI - Sixteen months after a devastating fire ripped through the top floor of Mackinac Island’s iconic Brigadoon cottage, the rebuild and renovation of this historic Queen Anne is complete. Its owners announced the milestone this week in a love letter of sorts to the legions of workers and well-wishers who have seen them through this monumental project.
