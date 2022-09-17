ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Michigan reports 16,901 COVID cases, 147 new deaths as plateau continues

Michigan added 16,901 new COVID-19 cases and 147 new deaths last week, according to the state’s latest coronavirus update. The new confirmed and probable cases added to the total Tuesday, Sept. 20, brought the seven-day average from 2,086 cases per day last week to 1,849, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Two weeks ago, the average was 1,798 cases per day.
The Ann Arbor News

High winds, quarter-sized hail as storms move across Michigan

High wind gusts, heavy rain and pea-sized hail are being reported this morning as a brisk-moving storm system crosses Michigan ahead of a coming cold front. While West Michigan may stay dry for the rest of the day once the storms are done moving through, there’s a possibility for more strong storms for the southeast parts of the state this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service meteorologists in the Detroit office.
The Flint Journal

Large hail, damaging winds possible with afternoon, evening storms across Michigan

We’re approaching the first climb into our rollercoaster summer-to-fall weather pattern today, with an incoming warm front bringing some rain, thunderstorms and hail risks. Several rounds of rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected to sweep across parts of Michigan today and tonight, according to the National Weather Service team in Grand Rapids. While the risk is low, a few of these storms could be severe. They could pack large hail and damaging wind gusts high enough to impact trees and power lines, leading to power outages.
The Flint Journal

Hemlock Semiconductor Co. could see $27M transfer from state for expanded operations

Whether to approve millions for the expanded operations of Hemlock Semiconductor Corporation in Michigan was the question on lawmakers minds when the House Appropriations Committee met early Wednesday, Sept 21. The contingency fund request would provide $27 million in state funding to Michigan’s Strategic Site Readiness Program for a performance-based...
The Ann Arbor News

‘Executive ranch’ offers custom construction for $949K just minutes from Michigan Stadium

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A custom brick ranch-style home tucked into a secluded corner west of Ann Arbor is more than meets the eye. The home at 6530 Heron Court in Lodi Township is a four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath executive ranch whose understated lines conceal its 3,000-square foot floorplan, high ceilings and a multi-tiered composite deck with built-in swim spa overlooking verdant fields.
LODI TOWNSHIP, MI
The Saginaw News

Mackinac Island’s beloved Brigadoon is back from the ashes after devastating fire

MACKINAC ISLAND, MI - Sixteen months after a devastating fire ripped through the top floor of Mackinac Island’s iconic Brigadoon cottage, the rebuild and renovation of this historic Queen Anne is complete. Its owners announced the milestone this week in a love letter of sorts to the legions of workers and well-wishers who have seen them through this monumental project.
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
