Aiming to combat misinformation, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Owensboro says its tornado relief work continues in Graves County

'We can do more together than we can separately' Marshall County group seeks to aid in long term tornado recovery
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A new group is seeking to provide community services, relief, and recovery to the people of Marshall County. The Marshall County Long Term Recovery Group was formed after the December 10 tornado swept through the area, destroying many homes and businesses in it's path. The group is made up of community leaders and non-profits in Marshall County who have come together to support community members as they try to recover.
Marshall County tornado recovery update
'We can do more together than we can separately' Marshall County group seeks to aid in long term tornado recovery. A new group is seeking to provide community services, relief, and recovery to the people of Marshall County. They're looking for members and volunteers to help them assist tornado survivors.
Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center benefitting from Western KY Heart Walk
For the first time ever, we're celebrating Mug Monday on a Tuesday. Today, we're featuring the Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center. The Senior Center is a local nonprofit that provides services and opportunities for seniors to become more independent and enhance their personal well-being. Membership for seniors is free, but the center relies on donations from the public to keep it that way.
Graves County High School marks National Farm Safety and Health Week with Ag Safety Day
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — It's National Farm Safety and Health Week. It's a time to talk about ways to reduce the number of farm-related injuries and deaths by promoting safe practices. That's why the Graves County High School agriculture department hosted an Ag Safety Day on Tuesday. The event...
Demolition continues at Graves County Courthouse
MAYFIELD, KY — Crews are continuing their work to demolish the Graves County Courthouse, which was severely damaged by an EF-4 tornado on Dec. 10. Youngblood Excavating and Contracting is tearing down three buildings in downtown Mayfield, including the courthouse, Mayfield Fire Station 1 and the American Legion building. Local 6 talked with one person watching the demolition.
Ballard under county-wide burn ban
BALLARD COUNTY, KY — Ballard County has been placed under a county-wide burn ban, according to a social media post from Ballard County Emergency Management. According to the post, Ballard County Judge Executive Todd Cooper ordered the burn ban, effective immediately. It will not be lifted until the county receives one inch of consecutive rain.
Grand opening for new men's drug treatment facility brings support from Gov. Beshear
BALLARD COUNTY, KY — The opioid epidemic continues to impact western Kentucky, but on Wednesday, another step was taken toward hope. Lifeline Recovery Group hosted the grand opening for The Ranch, which is a new men's drug treatment facility in Ballard County. The public was able to see the...
Classic car show raising money for River Haven residents, taking them back in time
PADUCAH — A classic car show is coming to an unlikely place in Paducah on Thursday, and there's still time participate. Jalletha Matchem from River Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation says they've got two big reasons for hosting a car show at their facility this year: raising money for the residents' Christmas fund, and helping to take them back to earlier times.
Vendors prepare for first Barbecue on the River following two years off the river
PADUCAH — Wednesday was a long day of last minute preparations for vendors at Barbecue on the River. The event kicks off Thursday for its 28th year, following two years of off-the-river events because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of the booths are ready Wednesday, with the tables and...
Governor presents $30 million in funding for natural gas pipeline in Pennyrile region
TODD COUNTY, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday presented $30 million in state funding to help build a natural gas pipeline through Trigg, Christian and Todd counties that will have the capacity to serve Caldwell and Lyon counties. The governor's office says the new line spanning roughly 50...
Crittenden County Middle School teacher Mandy Perez named Kentucky Teacher of the Year
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — A teacher from the Local 6 area was named Kentucky's 2023 Teacher of the Year. Gov. Andy Beshear honored Crittenden County Middle School teacher Mandy Perez on Tuesday in Frankfort. In addition to being named overall Teacher of the Year, she's also the 2023 Middle School Teacher of the Year.
Paducah Area Chamber group meets with Department of Energy regarding Paducah site
WASHINGTON — Focus on the cleanup now and continue to think about what the future holds: That's the two-pronged approach by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce's D.C. Fly-In group Tuesday involving the Department Of Energy Paducah site. The 65-member delegation is in day two of its trip. They...
Local leaders meet with arts advocacy group during D.C. Fly-In
PADUCAH — Improving your quality of life, in part because of support at the federal level roughly 800 miles away in Washington, D.C. — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce's annual D.C. Fly-In is happening right now. During the fly-in, a delegation of 65 business leaders, elected officials...
Marshall County sheriff to retire in 10 days, interim sheriff still not appointed
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Just 10 days remain until Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire retires, but Judge Executive Kevin Neal has yet to announce his replacement. Tuesday, McGuire attended his last fiscal court meeting as sheriff, but a new sheriff appointment was not on the agenda. Neal didn’t give...
150 local students to attend Who Works the Rivers event to learn about maritime careers
PADUCAH — 150 students from surround high schools will get a close-up look at careers in the maritime industry during the upcoming Who Works the Rivers career event. The event, which is hosted by RiverWorks Discovery, will be held in Paducah from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on September 21. Attending students will have the opportunity to meet with numerous representatives to learn more about maritime career options.
Wall, Marshall County win 1st Region Championships
PADUCAH, KY -- Trey Wall continued the great tradition at Marshall County of capturing individual region championship on Wednesday as he shot a 1-under 70 to win this years 1st Region Boys Championship. Wall was able to come from behind in the final three holes to beat Trigg County's Hunter...
Students honor Crittenden County sixth-grade teacher Mandy Perez, named 2023 Teacher of the Year
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — Students and teachers lined the hallways at Crittenden County Middle School to honor teacher Mandy Perez. Perez was named Kentucky's 2023 Teacher of the Year on Tuesday. Students held signs and cheered on Perez, who teaches sixth-grade English and language arts. Perez has taught in...
Marshall County School Board hires attorney to lead investigation into school district
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY - The Marshall County School Board announced the hiring of an attorney to lead an investigation into the school district. The chairman made the announcement after the first of two executive sessions during Monday's special called school board meeting. What else do we know about the investigation?...
9/20 Prep soccer scores
PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school soccer scores from Tuesday, September 9th.
Parole hearing for Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal begins
PADUCAH — Monday was the first day of Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal’s parole hearing. On Dec. 1, 1997, Michael Carneal shot eight students, killing three and injuring five. He was sentenced to life in prison, but he is now eligible for parole after 25 years. Carneal was 14 at the time of the shooting. He is now 39 years old. He is the first school shooter eligible for parole in Kentucky. If his parole is granted, that would be a first as well — and the decision could influence similar cases in the future.
