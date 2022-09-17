Aiming to combat misinformation, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Owensboro says its tornado relief work continues in Graves County

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A new group is seeking to provide community services, relief, and recovery to the people of Marshall County. The Marshall County Long Term Recovery Group was formed after the December 10 tornado swept through the area, destroying many homes and businesses in it's path. The group is made up of community leaders and non-profits in Marshall County who have come together to support community members as they try to recover.

