Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The California Highway Patrol of Bakersfield attended the son of a fallen officer by attending his first baseball game on Sunday. CHP posted on their social media pages about it with a caption," CHP Family. Today, @chpbakersfield attended Nolan Merritt’s first baseball game of the season. Just over a year ago, we lost Nolan’s father, CHP Officer Scott Merritt, and we were proud to be there today to support our CHP family."

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO