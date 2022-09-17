Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bakersfield Now
Kern county leaders speaks on one percent sales tax
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Ryan Alsop, Chief Administrative Officer for Kern County wanted to make it clear to residents that the county is not trying to get residents in an unincorporated areas to vote for Measure K on the November ballot. They're holding workshops to let residents know the...
Bakersfield Now
Kern County Fair prepares for opening day with safety a priority
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The annual Kern County Fair opens Wednesday, September 21 and runs through Sunday, October 2. This year's fair will feel more like a pre-pandemic fair thereafter having to follow COVID-19 protocols. This year safety will be the priority to keep the 12 days family friendly.
Bakersfield Now
Houchin Community Blood Bank: Pint for a Pass returns
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — How would you like two free passes to this year's Kern County Fair?. All you have to do is donate blood, plasma, or platelets at any Houchin Community Blood Bank or mobile blood drive locations in Kern County. All donations help folks in Kern County...
Bakersfield Now
Teacher shortage impacts Kern County
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The entire state of California is feeling the impacts of a teacher shortage. "There is still a lot of openings and scrambling to find teachers at the end. There is definitely still a teachers shortage," said Tania Schalbug, the coordinator of the Teacher Development Program for the Kern County Superintendent of School's Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield Now
Teenager returned home: BPD
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (9/20/2022) Salazar has been located and was returned home safely. --- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help in finding a missing teenager. According to BPD, 14-year-old Neisy Salazar was last seen on Saturday, September 17, in the 1600 block of...
Bakersfield Now
California Aeronautical University partners with SkyWest Airlines
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Aeronautical University announced that it is partnering with SkyWest Airlines. In a statement released by the university, the new partnership will allow students to access SkyWest's Pilot Pathway Program and qualify for elite access to partnership benefits. According to SkyWest Airlines, eligible CAU...
Bakersfield Now
CHP Bakersfield support son of fallen officer by attending first baseball game
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The California Highway Patrol of Bakersfield attended the son of a fallen officer by attending his first baseball game on Sunday. CHP posted on their social media pages about it with a caption," CHP Family. Today, @chpbakersfield attended Nolan Merritt’s first baseball game of the season. Just over a year ago, we lost Nolan’s father, CHP Officer Scott Merritt, and we were proud to be there today to support our CHP family."
Bakersfield Now
Sentencing postponed for Major Sutton's alleged killers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two men, who prosecutors said they killed a Bakersfield toddler nearly five years ago, must wait as their sentence was postponed today. Tyrone Johnson and David Palms were supposed to learn their fate for the 2017 murder of 3-year-old Major Sutton. The sentencing has been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bakersfield Now
Motorcyclist killed in Southwest Bakersfield crash
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A motorcyclist is dead after running a red light in Southwest Bakersfield Saturday night. The Bakersfield Police Department said on Saturday, Sept. 17, at around 8:50 p.m., officers were called to Stockdale Highway and Coffee Road about a car crash. When they arrived, they found...
Bakersfield Now
St. Vincent de Paul Homeless Center to host in-person annual fall barbecue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Since 1954 St. Vincent de Paul Homeless Center has served those in need of hot meals and clothing. Every year, the homeless center puts on a barbecue fundraiser to help with the growing cost of keeping its doors open since the center does not receive any funding from the local or state government.
Bakersfield Now
Police arrest 3 in Delano chop shop finding
DELANO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Delano Police Department arrested three men last week on charges relating to stolen vehicles and a chop shop, according to a Facebook post by the department. On Sept. 15, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at a home in the 100...
Bakersfield Now
Dignity Health Bakersfield hosts free flu vaccine clinics, next one is Sept. 21
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the flu causes 12,000 to 52,000 deaths annually. But you don't have to be a part of that statistic. It's why Dignity Health of Bakersfield is hosting a drive-through flu clinic, all at no cost to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bakersfield Now
Power restored to SoCal Edison customers in Golden Hills
Golden Hills, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (10:50 p.m.) All of the customers' power in Golden Hills has been restored, according to SoCal Edison. --- SoCal Edison reports that 2,595 customers near Golden Hills are without power following avehicle crash into a power pole on Highline Road in Tehachapi. Customers...
Bakersfield Now
Woman stole vehicle from CarMax in test drive: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a woman that stole a vehicle from a CarMax in Bakersfield on Sept. 5. Around 6:37 p.m. at CarMax, located at 6801 Colony Street, a woman used a stolen California's driver's license to test drive a vehicle, but never returned, said BPD.
Bakersfield Now
Highline Road in Tehachapi sees closure due to downed power line: CHP
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A vehicle crashed into a power pole in Tehachapi and has caused a closure of Highline Road at Water Canyon Road Tuesday, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 3:30 p.m. the crash was reported when a single vehicle struck a power pole, causing it to...
Bakersfield Now
2 bodies identified in apparent murder-suicide along Taft Highway
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Coroner's Office identified two bodies found along Taft Highway in an apparent murder-suicide from Sept. 9. Yoana Estephany Munoz Tovar, 27, of Bakersfield and Edgar Tomez, 32, of Bakersfield, were found dead inside a home in the 16000 block of Taft Highway.
Bakersfield Now
Road closure on Route 99 northbound starting September 19
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Northbound Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58 will be closed nightly from Monday, Sept. 19 through Sept. 23. The closure will be in place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. According to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program (TRIP) closure is needed for...
Bakersfield Now
Man arrested for grand theft in Lost Hills
Lost Hills, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested after stealing 150 feet of copper wire from a water pump, causing $15,000 in damages. The Kern County Sheriff's Office said on September 9, a local farming company in Lost Hills reported one of their water pumps was damaged, and stripped of copper wire.
Bakersfield Now
Former Bakersfield DMV employee pleads guilty to accepting bribes for licenses
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A former California Department of Motor Vehicles employee in Bakersfield pleaded guilty Monday to illegally producing commercial driver's licenses in exchange for bribes, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. According to court records, from Jan. 2015 to through August 2016, Ulises Pena, 39, arranged...
Bakersfield Now
Probation search reveals drugs, loaded handgun and cash in man's home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Probation Department seized numerous drugs, a loaded handgun and cash after a search of a home in northeast Bakersfield. On Sept. 14. Officers with Kern County Probation Department's Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) conducted a home call in the 3600 block of Dana Street. Upon arrival, officers contacted Jose Vierra, 24, who was on active PRCS.
Comments / 0