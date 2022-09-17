Read full article on original website
Sentencing postponed for Major Sutton's alleged killers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two men, who prosecutors said they killed a Bakersfield toddler nearly five years ago, must wait as their sentence was postponed today. Tyrone Johnson and David Palms were supposed to learn their fate for the 2017 murder of 3-year-old Major Sutton. The sentencing has been...
3 arrested for possession of drugs, Porterville police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were arrested for possession of drugs with the intent to sell them during a traffic stop, Porterville police say. According to the official report, on Monday, around 8:26 p.m., a police officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Morton Avenue and Matthew Street. Officers said when the […]
Fatal hit-and-run murder charges dropped
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Second-degree murder charges have been dropped against two men charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash. Investigators said three vehicles were racing when they became airborne at the intersection of Panama Lane and Stine Road in March 2021. One of the drivers was killed and the driver and passenger of another vehicle […]
DA’s office protests parole for Visalia murderer
VISALIA – A man serving a life sentence for murdering his sister almost 30 years ago is still considered a risk to society. And in part to the Tulare County District Attorney’s office he was denied parole. Prosecutors for the DA’s office secured the three year parole denial...
3 arrested after police find chop shop in Delano
DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Last week, officers with the Delano Police Department arrested three suspects in connection with stolen vehicles and a chop shop, according to a social media post. On Sept. 15, officers with DPD received reports of a stolen vehicle, which they tracked to a home on the 100 block of West 15th […]
BPD investigating suspected auto theft
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who is suspected of being involved in an auto theft. The woman allegedly test-drove a vehicle using a stolen license on Sept. 5 at around 6:37 p.m., according to BPD. The woman never returned and the vehicle is […]
Gang- and Drug-Related Arrests in Wasco
Originally Published By: Kern County Sheriffs Office Nixle Webpage. “On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at approximately 09:20 p.m., a deputy from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Wasco City Substation conducted a traffic enforcement stop of a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 46 and Central Avenue in the City of Wasco. Upon contacting the driver, Cristofher Visoso (18-year-old male from Lost Hills) was found to be driving without a valid license.
COPS filming Kern County Sheriff's Office
Employees of the Kern County Sheriff's Office may be coming soon to a screen near you. Filming began Sept. 14 to feature KCSO on the Fox Nation reality show COPS, which follows law enforcement officers on their duties. KCSO will not be paid for participating in the show. Sheriff Donny...
Former Bakersfield DMV Worker Admits to Taking Bribes
Ulises Pena, 39, a former state Department of Motor Vehicles employee in Bakersfield, pleaded guilty Monday to illegally producing California commercial driver’s licenses in exchange for bribes, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced in Fresno. Pena’s guilty plea came as part of his agreement to cooperate with federal prosecutors...
Hanford police arrest man in connection to near-fatal shooting
Originally Published By: Hanford Police Department Facebook Page. “On 9/2/2022 at about 10:00 P.M., Officers of Hanford PD were dispatched to a call of possible shots fired in the area of the 600 block of S. Phillips Street. A few minutes later, a 23 year old male from Hanford arrived at a local hospital with multiple gun shot wounds which were life threatening in nature.
2 bound for trial on vehicular manslaughter charges in Panama Lane crash
A Kern County judge on Tuesday ordered two men to answer to vehicular manslaughter charges and dismissed an accessory charge against a third person after a deadly 2021 crash that police said involved speeds in excess of 100 mph. Judge Michael Bush dismissed charges of second-degree murder and assault with...
Man arrested in connection to Cherry Street killing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department officials said an arrest has been made in connection to the murder of a man in central Bakersfield Saturday. Sunday, BPD officers arrested Seth Mills, 26, on Lincoln Avenue near Hurrle Avenue in Oildale in connection to the murder of James Quair, according to police. Mills was booked […]
Arrest made in Cherry Street deadly shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (4:52 p.m.) Mills appeared in court today but his arraignment was postponed for continuance by the defense. He's due in court Sept. 28 at 3 p.m. He is being held without bail. --- The Bakersfield Police Department announced it has arrested a suspect in...
1 arrested for possession of stolen property in Corcoran
CORCORAN, Calif. (KGET) — A routine traffic stop turned into the arrest of two men by the Corcoran Police Department Sunday, according to officials with the Corcoran Police Department. Around 4:30 a.m., Corcoran police stopped a 1993 Chevrolet Silverado in the 600 block of Diary Avenue in Corcoran for a routine traffic stop, according to […]
2 ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives taken into custody
The U.S. Marshals say two more of the Golden Empire’s Most Wanted have been arrested. The Marshals said Brian Torres, 29, was arrested by Kern County sheriff’s deputies last week. Torres is considered a high-risk sex offender and has a criminal history that includes burglary, assault with great...
One arrest made after attack at Fastrip
Taft Police are continuing their investigation into an assault in the Fastrip parking lot Friday night that sent one man to the hospital with major head injuries. Police have made one arrest in connection with the attack and another man was arrested at the scene on an unrelated charge. Sgt....
Probation search reveals drugs, loaded handgun and cash in man's home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Probation Department seized numerous drugs, a loaded handgun and cash after a search of a home in northeast Bakersfield. On Sept. 14. Officers with Kern County Probation Department's Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) conducted a home call in the 3600 block of Dana Street. Upon arrival, officers contacted Jose Vierra, 24, who was on active PRCS.
Man arrested for grand theft in Lost Hills
Lost Hills, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested after stealing 150 feet of copper wire from a water pump, causing $15,000 in damages. The Kern County Sheriff's Office said on September 9, a local farming company in Lost Hills reported one of their water pumps was damaged, and stripped of copper wire.
BPD to take over fair security
Citing "staffing issues," the Bakersfield Police Department announced Tuesday it was taking over responsibility for security at this year's Kern County Fair. Funding for the staffing of the fair's security will be provided by the State Fair Board. In years past, the Kern County Sheriff's Office has handled security for the event, which draws thousands of attendees during its run each fall.
26-year-old man dies after being shot by Tulare County deputy
The man who was shot by a Tulare County sheriff's deputy in Earlimart Monday night has died.
