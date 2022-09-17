ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burke County, NC

WBTV

Woman shot by Burke County officer during armed kidnapping on I-40

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Interstate 40 east in Burke County was closed Tuesday following an officer-involved shooting, authorities said. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, all lanes of I-40 East were closed at exit 118, which is Old N.C. 10, in the Hildebran area because of the shooting. The road reopened at 2 p.m.
WBTV

Security analyst, forensic psychiatrist weigh in on threats happening in multiple WBTV-area school districts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement agencies have investigated threats made against and near eight schools this week. Those schools are North Mecklenburg High and Hough High School in Mecklenburg County, Mooresville High School in Iredell County, W.C. Friday Middle School in Gaston County, and Cox Mill Elementary, Cox Mill High School, Jay M. Robinson High School, and Northwest Cabarrus High School in Cabarrus County.
WBTV

Multiple area schools evacuated due to threats in Cabarrus and Iredell counties

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Four Cabarrus County schools have been evacuated Tuesday morning due to threats, district officials said. Between 9:30 A.M. and 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, Jay M. Robinson High School, Cox Mill High School, Cox Mill Elementary School, and Northwest Cabarrus High School were all evacuated out of an abundance of caution after bomb threats were communicated to each location.
WBTV

Crash closes part of I-40 East in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Interstate 40 east in Burke County is closed Tuesday morning due to a crash, transportation officials said. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, all lanes of I-40 East are closed at exit 118, which is Old N.C. 10, in the Hildebran area because of the crash. The road is expected to reopen by 12 p.m.
WBTV

West End Volunteer Fire Department celebrates 50 years of service

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Burke County fire department is celebrating 50 years of service, all under the leadership of their fire chief who is still there today. Community members gathered in Morganton this weekend to show support and give thanks to the West End Volunteer Fire Department. “We started...
WBTV

Fighting childhood cancer

Gaston Co. Schools approves COVID retention bonus, discusses payroll issues at Board of Education meeting. More money is on the way for Gaston County Schools employees, but many of them are skeptical if they’ll get it on time or at all. Updated: 2 hours ago. After ‘unruly behavior’ by...
