Suspect identified in Burke Co. officer-involved shooting and kidnapping
Woman shot by Burke County officer during armed kidnapping on I-40
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Interstate 40 east in Burke County was closed Tuesday following an officer-involved shooting, authorities said. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, all lanes of I-40 East were closed at exit 118, which is Old N.C. 10, in the Hildebran area because of the shooting. The road reopened at 2 p.m.
Police release surveillance footage of armed robbery at Gastonia Bojangles’ restaurant
Part of I-40 East in Burke County remains closed after officer-involved shooting
Mooresville High shifts to remote learning Wednesday after several schools receive threats
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some students won’t be going back to the classroom Wednesday after nearly half a dozen schools in Cabarrus and Iredell counties were threatened on Tuesday. Students and teachers at Mooresville High School are learning remotely Wednesday following the threat. Investigators said they’re zeroing in on...
Security analyst, forensic psychiatrist weigh in on threats happening in multiple WBTV-area school districts
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement agencies have investigated threats made against and near eight schools this week. Those schools are North Mecklenburg High and Hough High School in Mecklenburg County, Mooresville High School in Iredell County, W.C. Friday Middle School in Gaston County, and Cox Mill Elementary, Cox Mill High School, Jay M. Robinson High School, and Northwest Cabarrus High School in Cabarrus County.
Multiple area schools evacuated due to threats in Cabarrus and Iredell counties
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Four Cabarrus County schools have been evacuated Tuesday morning due to threats, district officials said. Between 9:30 A.M. and 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, Jay M. Robinson High School, Cox Mill High School, Cox Mill Elementary School, and Northwest Cabarrus High School were all evacuated out of an abundance of caution after bomb threats were communicated to each location.
Crash closes part of I-40 East in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Interstate 40 east in Burke County is closed Tuesday morning due to a crash, transportation officials said. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, all lanes of I-40 East are closed at exit 118, which is Old N.C. 10, in the Hildebran area because of the crash. The road is expected to reopen by 12 p.m.
Gaston County freshman at Appalachian State wins year of free tuition at College GameDay
West End Volunteer Fire Department celebrates 50 years of service
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Burke County fire department is celebrating 50 years of service, all under the leadership of their fire chief who is still there today. Community members gathered in Morganton this weekend to show support and give thanks to the West End Volunteer Fire Department. “We started...
Gaston Co. Schools approves COVID retention bonus, discusses payroll issues at Board of Education meeting
Fighting childhood cancer
