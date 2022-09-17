ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Great British Baking Show: What is a ‘sponge’ and a ‘bap’? Full dictionary for Americans

By Amelia Beamer
 5 days ago
IN CASE you haven't yet seen The Great British Baking Show, it's a delicious recipe for an afternoon of binge-watching: just add a blanket.

If you have already started watching the show, you may have caught on to some of the very British lingo, most of which have different meanings in the United States.

Contestants on the Great British Baking Show Credit: Handout

The full Great British Baking Show dictionary for Americans

Below, you will find cooking terms, ingredients, and scrumptious-sounding bakes.

This brings us to one word which is important to know from the gate: bakes.

While 'bake' is used as a verb on the show, it is also used as a noun.

The back-and-forth usage by the judges and contestants can get a little bit confusing, but in essence, to bake in the verb form means to use the oven to cook a dish.

A bake, on the other hand, is a noun meaning any of the baked goods that the contestants come up with.

Cooking & Judging Terms

  • Slack: In cooking terms, it means the consistency of your cream or custard is lacking.
  • Temper: To temper is a verb that describes the process of melting chocolate in a way that causes it to shine and crack when snapped.
  • Proving: Also called 'proofing,' this term is the same that Americans would call 'rising,' meaning the part of making bread where you are actively letting the dough grow under heat and humidity with the goal of an airy texture.
  • Soggy Bottom: The undersides of your undercooked pastry tart.
  • Grill: To grill something in Britain doesn't have anything to do with meat; it means to put something under the broiler.
  • Scrummy: This term, short for scrumptious, was made popular by former judge Mary Berry, and it's a fabulous sign you're on the right path.
The contestants finish their dishes, placing them on the table Credit: Channel 4

Ingredients Terms

  • Hundreds and Thousands: This term is the British term for what Americans know as sprinkles.
  • Dark Treacle: Kind of like molasses, this is a sweet, dark syrup that's popular in Great Britain.
  • Golden Syrup: Similar to corn syrup, only sweeter.
  • Grandfather grain: The British term for 'whole grain.'
  • Sultanas: A variety of raisin that is lighter in color (almost golden) and smaller in size.

Basic Bakes Terms

  • Sponges: Think sponge cake in the US.
  • Bap: These are similar to sandwich rolls.
  • Pasty: Compared to a British empanada, these are kind of like small one-serving pies that are filled with potatoes, beef, and turnips.
  • Traybakes: Anything that is baked in a rectangular or square shaped pan, and then cut up into individual pieces like a brownie.
  • Biscuit: The British word for cookies.
  • Pudding: Also known as 'puds,' this is a coverall term for all desserts- it is not the pudding that comes in cups like in the United States.
  • Fondants- In Great Britain, this means a lava cake, not the hard sugary substance that sometimes adorns cakes here.
  • Fairy Cakes: These are similar to cupcakes, but lighter and fluffier and are typically glazed with sweetness instead of loaded with icing.

