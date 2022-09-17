Former Cathedral City police chief leaving Santa Paula force amid harassment claims

Former Cathedral City Police Chief Travis Walker is leaving his role as Chief of Santa Paula Police Department. “Chief Walker has submitted his resignation to me,” said City Manager Dan Singer in a statement. The departure comes amid allegations of misconduct.

Earlier this year, News Channel 3 learned of sexual harassment allegations against Walker in Santa Paula. The claims are similar to those he faced here in the Coachella Valley in 2019 . Walker served as the chief of police for Cathedral City from 2017 until Nov. 2019.

In the local case, the woman who sued Cathedral City and its former police chief reached a $500,000 settlement , court documents reveal. News Channel 3 obtained records showing the lawsuit was dismissed. The attorney for the police dispatcher who made the allegations said the suit was resolved ahead of that request for dismissal.

Walker was hired as Santa Paula's chief in January of 2021. In March, a long-time Santa Paula police dispatcher filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Santa Paula and Police Chief Travis Walker.

The Santa Paula dispatcher accuses Walker of forcing her to have sex with him under the threat of an internal affairs investigation in late June 2021. She also accuses him of further sexual harassment in the workplace prior to the sexual encounter and in the months that followed, the lawsuit shows.

The announcement of Walker's departure does not mention the accusations. It outlines numerous positive contributions, including:

Crime rate: no homicides for the last two years; a significant reduction in Part I crimes

Secured funding to replace outdated equipment and grant funding to purchase a vehicle with advanced technological tools

Diversified the Police Department by hiring two female officers and three Hispanic officers

Training and development opportunities including ensuring all officers are trained in crisis intervention

“Serving as the Chief of Police for this City has been a great honor, and I am thankful to have had the opportunity to serve the residents and businesses of Santa Paula. I have formed some valuable relationships with both staff and community members that I will forever cherish,” Chief Walker said in a statement released by the City of Santa Paula.

“I have been very fortunate to work alongside some of the committed men and women of the Santa Paula Police Department who work day in and day out to keep our community safe. Although leaving this profession after 25 years is bittersweet, I am looking forward to my post-retirement adventures with my family.” Santa Paula Police Chief Travis Walker

The city is now seeking a new police chief. “The Chief’s leadership in building a strong foundation to better serve our community has been monumental," said City Manager Dan Singer, "and we will continue to move in that direction. I am grateful for his service to this Department and this community.”

The chief is planning to retire effective October 2.

