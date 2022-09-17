High school football game scores from Friday’s Week 3 schedule from Wichita area

Friday Night Lights are back and the Kansas high school football season is underway, as Varsity Kansas has you covered for updated game scores and standings from all around the Wichita area.

Below is a list of scores from the Week 3 schedule for games on Friday, Sept. 16.

Kansas high school football Week 3 scores (September 16)

City League scores

Derby 45, Bishop Carroll 38

Dodge City 42, South 12

East 68, Southeast 15

Garden City 49, West 0

Heights 20, North 0

Northwest 41, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 14

AV-CTL Div. I scores

Campus 56, Salina South 41

Derby 45, Bishop Carroll 38

Hutchinson 35, Maize South 21

Maize 49, Newton 0

AV-CTL Div. II scores

Andover 20, Goddard 13

Andover Central 10, Arkansas City 0

Salina Central 56, Emporia 24

Valley Center 7, Goddard Eisenhower 6

AV-CTL Div. III scores

Augusta 30, Mulvane 28

Circle 22, Winfield 12

Great Bend 31, Buhler 6

Junction City 30, McPherson 15

AV-CTL Div. IV scores

Andale 58, El Dorado 19

Clearwater 34, Rose Hill 10

Collegiate 48, Wellington 14

Central Plains League

Chaparral 40, Conway Springs 15

Cheney 55, Douglass 7

Garden Plain 42, Medicine Lodge 0

Kingman 64, Trinity Academy 6

Pleasanton 46, Belle Plaine 33

Central Kansas League

Haven 49, Nickerson 12

Hesston 28, Hillsboro 18

Hoisington 56, Lyons 6

Pratt 40, Halstead 7

Smoky Valley 46, Larned 12

Heart of America League

Hutchinson Trinity 21, Marion 8

Inman 54, Remington 14

Sterling 26, Sedgwick 20

Other area games

Cherryvale 56, Bluestem 6

8-man games

Argonia-Attica 32, Pratt Skyline 0

Canton-Galva 58, Solomon 6

Chase County 48, Goessel 0

Fairfield (0-2) at Div. II No. 6 South Barber (2-0)

Flinthills (0-2) at Udall (0-2)

Little River 46, Ell-Saline 14 (Thursday)

Marmaton Valley (1-1) at Sunrise Christian (1-2)

Norwich 68, Pretty Prairie 18

Oxford 58, Cedar Vale-Dexter 28

South Sumner County 56, Sedan 6

Stafford 28, Hutchinson Central Christian 22

West Elk 28, Burden-Central 6

Wichita Independent 26, Moundridge 18

6-man games

Burrton (2-0) at Natoma (0-2)

Cunningham 65, Chase 13

High school football league standings

City League standings





City League Div. Ovr. 1 Carroll 2-0 2-1 1 East 2-0 2-1 3 West 1-0 1-2 4 Northwest 2-1 2-1 5 Heights 1-1 1-2 6 Kapaun 1-2 1-2 6 Southeast 1-2 1-2 8 North 0-2 0-3 8 South 0-2 0-3

AV-CTL Div. I standings





AV-CTL Div. I Div. Ovr. 1 Hutchinson 2-0 3-0 2 Derby 1-0 2-1 2 Maize 1-0 3-0 4 Campus 1-1 1-2 4 Maize South 1-1 2-1 6 Newton 0-2 0-3 6 Salina South 0-2 0-3

AV-CTL Div. II standings





AV-CTL Div. II Div. Ovr. 1 Andover 2-0 2-1 2 Andover Central 1-0 2-1 3 Goddard 1-1 2-1 3 Eisenhower 1-1 1-2 3 Valley Center 1-1 2-1 6 Salina Central 0-1 2-1 7 Arkansas City 0-2 1-2

AV-CTL Div. III standings





AV-CTL Div. III Div. Ovr. 1 Circle 2-0 3-0 2 McPherson 1-0 2-1 3 Augusta 1-1 1-2 4 Buhler 0-1 0-3 4 Mulvane 0-1 0-3 4 Winfield 0-1 0-3

AV-CTL Div. IV standings





AV-CTL Div. IV Div. Ovr. 1 Andale 3-0 3-0 1 Collegiate 3-0 3-0 3 Clearwater 2-1 2-1 4 Wellington 1-2 1-2 5 El Dorado 0-3 0-3 5 Rose Hill 0-3 0-3

Central Plains League standings





Central Plains Div. Ovr. 1 Chaparral 3-0 3-0 1 Kingman 3-0 3-0 3 Cheney 2-1 2-1 3 Garden Plain 2-1 2-1 5 Douglass 1-1 2-1 6 Medicine Lodge 1-2 1-2 7 Belle Plaine 0-2 0-3 7 Trinity 0-2 0-3 9 Conway Springs 0-3 0-3

Central Kansas League standings





Central Kansas Div. Ovr. 1 Pratt 3-0 3-0 2 Haven 2-1 2-1 2 Hesston 2-1 2-1 2 Hoisington 2-1 2-1 2 Smoky Valley 2-1 2-1 6 Halstead 1-2 1-2 6 Hillsboro 1-2 1-2 6 Larned 1-2 1-2 6 Nickerson 1-2 1-2 10 Lyons 0-3 0-3

Heart of America standings