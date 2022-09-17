High school football game scores from Friday’s Week 3 schedule from Wichita area
Friday Night Lights are back and the Kansas high school football season is underway, as Varsity Kansas has you covered for updated game scores and standings from all around the Wichita area.
Below is a list of scores from the Week 3 schedule for games on Friday, Sept. 16.
Kansas high school football Week 3 scores (September 16)
City League scores
Derby 45, Bishop Carroll 38
Dodge City 42, South 12
East 68, Southeast 15
Garden City 49, West 0
Heights 20, North 0
Northwest 41, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 14
AV-CTL Div. I scores
Campus 56, Salina South 41
Derby 45, Bishop Carroll 38
Hutchinson 35, Maize South 21
Maize 49, Newton 0
AV-CTL Div. II scores
Andover 20, Goddard 13
Andover Central 10, Arkansas City 0
Salina Central 56, Emporia 24
Valley Center 7, Goddard Eisenhower 6
AV-CTL Div. III scores
Augusta 30, Mulvane 28
Circle 22, Winfield 12
Great Bend 31, Buhler 6
Junction City 30, McPherson 15
AV-CTL Div. IV scores
Andale 58, El Dorado 19
Clearwater 34, Rose Hill 10
Collegiate 48, Wellington 14
Central Plains League
Chaparral 40, Conway Springs 15
Cheney 55, Douglass 7
Garden Plain 42, Medicine Lodge 0
Kingman 64, Trinity Academy 6
Pleasanton 46, Belle Plaine 33
Central Kansas League
Haven 49, Nickerson 12
Hesston 28, Hillsboro 18
Hoisington 56, Lyons 6
Pratt 40, Halstead 7
Smoky Valley 46, Larned 12
Heart of America League
Hutchinson Trinity 21, Marion 8
Inman 54, Remington 14
Sterling 26, Sedgwick 20
Other area games
Cherryvale 56, Bluestem 6
8-man games
Argonia-Attica 32, Pratt Skyline 0
Canton-Galva 58, Solomon 6
Chase County 48, Goessel 0
Fairfield (0-2) at Div. II No. 6 South Barber (2-0)
Flinthills (0-2) at Udall (0-2)
Little River 46, Ell-Saline 14 (Thursday)
Marmaton Valley (1-1) at Sunrise Christian (1-2)
Norwich 68, Pretty Prairie 18
Oxford 58, Cedar Vale-Dexter 28
South Sumner County 56, Sedan 6
Stafford 28, Hutchinson Central Christian 22
West Elk 28, Burden-Central 6
Wichita Independent 26, Moundridge 18
6-man games
Burrton (2-0) at Natoma (0-2)
Cunningham 65, Chase 13
High school football league standings
City League standings
|City League
|Div.
|Ovr.
|1
|Carroll
|2-0
|2-1
|1
|East
|2-0
|2-1
|3
|West
|1-0
|1-2
|4
|Northwest
|2-1
|2-1
|5
|Heights
|1-1
|1-2
|6
|Kapaun
|1-2
|1-2
|6
|Southeast
|1-2
|1-2
|8
|North
|0-2
|0-3
|8
|South
|0-2
|0-3
AV-CTL Div. I standings
|AV-CTL Div. I
|Div.
|Ovr.
|1
|Hutchinson
|2-0
|3-0
|2
|Derby
|1-0
|2-1
|2
|Maize
|1-0
|3-0
|4
|Campus
|1-1
|1-2
|4
|Maize South
|1-1
|2-1
|6
|Newton
|0-2
|0-3
|6
|Salina South
|0-2
|0-3
AV-CTL Div. II standings
|AV-CTL Div. II
|Div.
|Ovr.
|1
|Andover
|2-0
|2-1
|2
|Andover Central
|1-0
|2-1
|3
|Goddard
|1-1
|2-1
|3
|Eisenhower
|1-1
|1-2
|3
|Valley Center
|1-1
|2-1
|6
|Salina Central
|0-1
|2-1
|7
|Arkansas City
|0-2
|1-2
AV-CTL Div. III standings
|AV-CTL Div. III
|Div.
|Ovr.
|1
|Circle
|2-0
|3-0
|2
|McPherson
|1-0
|2-1
|3
|Augusta
|1-1
|1-2
|4
|Buhler
|0-1
|0-3
|4
|Mulvane
|0-1
|0-3
|4
|Winfield
|0-1
|0-3
AV-CTL Div. IV standings
|AV-CTL Div. IV
|Div.
|Ovr.
|1
|Andale
|3-0
|3-0
|1
|Collegiate
|3-0
|3-0
|3
|Clearwater
|2-1
|2-1
|4
|Wellington
|1-2
|1-2
|5
|El Dorado
|0-3
|0-3
|5
|Rose Hill
|0-3
|0-3
Central Plains League standings
|Central Plains
|Div.
|Ovr.
|1
|Chaparral
|3-0
|3-0
|1
|Kingman
|3-0
|3-0
|3
|Cheney
|2-1
|2-1
|3
|Garden Plain
|2-1
|2-1
|5
|Douglass
|1-1
|2-1
|6
|Medicine Lodge
|1-2
|1-2
|7
|Belle Plaine
|0-2
|0-3
|7
|Trinity
|0-2
|0-3
|9
|Conway Springs
|0-3
|0-3
Central Kansas League standings
|Central Kansas
|Div.
|Ovr.
|1
|Pratt
|3-0
|3-0
|2
|Haven
|2-1
|2-1
|2
|Hesston
|2-1
|2-1
|2
|Hoisington
|2-1
|2-1
|2
|Smoky Valley
|2-1
|2-1
|6
|Halstead
|1-2
|1-2
|6
|Hillsboro
|1-2
|1-2
|6
|Larned
|1-2
|1-2
|6
|Nickerson
|1-2
|1-2
|10
|Lyons
|0-3
|0-3
Heart of America standings
|Heart of America
|Div.
|Ovr.
|1
|Hutch Trinity
|3-0
|3-0
|1
|Inman
|3-0
|3-0
|3
|Sterling
|2-1
|2-1
|4
|Marion
|1-2
|1-2
|5
|Remington
|0-3
|0-3
|5
|Sedgwick
|0-3
|0-3
