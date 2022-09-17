ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

High school football game scores from Friday’s Week 3 schedule from Wichita area

By Taylor Eldridge
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U1Pxo_0hyswqTq00

Friday Night Lights are back and the Kansas high school football season is underway, as Varsity Kansas has you covered for updated game scores and standings from all around the Wichita area.

Below is a list of scores from the Week 3 schedule for games on Friday, Sept. 16.

Kansas high school football Week 3 scores (September 16)

City League scores

Derby 45, Bishop Carroll 38

Dodge City 42, South 12

East 68, Southeast 15

Garden City 49, West 0

Heights 20, North 0

Northwest 41, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 14

AV-CTL Div. I scores

Campus 56, Salina South 41

Derby 45, Bishop Carroll 38

Hutchinson 35, Maize South 21

Maize 49, Newton 0

AV-CTL Div. II scores

Andover 20, Goddard 13

Andover Central 10, Arkansas City 0

Salina Central 56, Emporia 24

Valley Center 7, Goddard Eisenhower 6

AV-CTL Div. III scores

Augusta 30, Mulvane 28

Circle 22, Winfield 12

Great Bend 31, Buhler 6

Junction City 30, McPherson 15

AV-CTL Div. IV scores

Andale 58, El Dorado 19

Clearwater 34, Rose Hill 10

Collegiate 48, Wellington 14

Central Plains League

Chaparral 40, Conway Springs 15

Cheney 55, Douglass 7

Garden Plain 42, Medicine Lodge 0

Kingman 64, Trinity Academy 6

Pleasanton 46, Belle Plaine 33

Central Kansas League

Haven 49, Nickerson 12

Hesston 28, Hillsboro 18

Hoisington 56, Lyons 6

Pratt 40, Halstead 7

Smoky Valley 46, Larned 12

Heart of America League

Hutchinson Trinity 21, Marion 8

Inman 54, Remington 14

Sterling 26, Sedgwick 20

Other area games

Cherryvale 56, Bluestem 6

8-man games

Argonia-Attica 32, Pratt Skyline 0

Canton-Galva 58, Solomon 6

Chase County 48, Goessel 0

Fairfield (0-2) at Div. II No. 6 South Barber (2-0)

Flinthills (0-2) at Udall (0-2)

Little River 46, Ell-Saline 14 (Thursday)

Marmaton Valley (1-1) at Sunrise Christian (1-2)

Norwich 68, Pretty Prairie 18

Oxford 58, Cedar Vale-Dexter 28

South Sumner County 56, Sedan 6

Stafford 28, Hutchinson Central Christian 22

West Elk 28, Burden-Central 6

Wichita Independent 26, Moundridge 18

6-man games

Burrton (2-0) at Natoma (0-2)

Cunningham 65, Chase 13

High school football league standings

City League standings



City League Div. Ovr.
1 Carroll 2-0 2-1
1 East 2-0 2-1
3 West 1-0 1-2
4 Northwest 2-1 2-1
5 Heights 1-1 1-2
6 Kapaun 1-2 1-2
6 Southeast 1-2 1-2
8 North 0-2 0-3
8 South 0-2 0-3

AV-CTL Div. I standings



AV-CTL Div. I Div. Ovr.
1 Hutchinson 2-0 3-0
2 Derby 1-0 2-1
2 Maize 1-0 3-0
4 Campus 1-1 1-2
4 Maize South 1-1 2-1
6 Newton 0-2 0-3
6 Salina South 0-2 0-3

AV-CTL Div. II standings



AV-CTL Div. II Div. Ovr.
1 Andover 2-0 2-1
2 Andover Central 1-0 2-1
3 Goddard 1-1 2-1
3 Eisenhower 1-1 1-2
3 Valley Center 1-1 2-1
6 Salina Central 0-1 2-1
7 Arkansas City 0-2 1-2

AV-CTL Div. III standings



AV-CTL Div. III Div. Ovr.
1 Circle 2-0 3-0
2 McPherson 1-0 2-1
3 Augusta 1-1 1-2
4 Buhler 0-1 0-3
4 Mulvane 0-1 0-3
4 Winfield 0-1 0-3

AV-CTL Div. IV standings



AV-CTL Div. IV Div. Ovr.
1 Andale 3-0 3-0
1 Collegiate 3-0 3-0
3 Clearwater 2-1 2-1
4 Wellington 1-2 1-2
5 El Dorado 0-3 0-3
5 Rose Hill 0-3 0-3

Central Plains League standings



Central Plains Div. Ovr.
1 Chaparral 3-0 3-0
1 Kingman 3-0 3-0
3 Cheney 2-1 2-1
3 Garden Plain 2-1 2-1
5 Douglass 1-1 2-1
6 Medicine Lodge 1-2 1-2
7 Belle Plaine 0-2 0-3
7 Trinity 0-2 0-3
9 Conway Springs 0-3 0-3

Central Kansas League standings



Central Kansas Div. Ovr.
1 Pratt 3-0 3-0
2 Haven 2-1 2-1
2 Hesston 2-1 2-1
2 Hoisington 2-1 2-1
2 Smoky Valley 2-1 2-1
6 Halstead 1-2 1-2
6 Hillsboro 1-2 1-2
6 Larned 1-2 1-2
6 Nickerson 1-2 1-2
10 Lyons 0-3 0-3

Heart of America standings



Heart of America Div. Ovr.
1 Hutch Trinity 3-0 3-0
1 Inman 3-0 3-0
3 Sterling 2-1 2-1
4 Marion 1-2 1-2
5 Remington 0-3 0-3
5 Sedgwick 0-3 0-3

Comments / 0

Related
Wellington Daily News

Annette Lawless: Good Morning, Kansas!

WHS alumni and Wellington native, Annette Lawless, started her TV reporting career 15 years ago as an intern with KAKE News. Normally, you catch Annette on the weekend morning show. Now, she is bringing her sunny personality into homes every weekday as the new morning anchor for Good Morning Kansas.
WELLINGTON, KS
Kansas Reflector

In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas

Watching Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden from afar, I can’t shake the suspicion that he’s actually a 19-year-old anarchist from Lawrence — coated in old-age makeup and destroying a law enforcement agency from within. How else could I possibly explain Hayden’s descent into right-wing fever dreams and seeming endorsement of “slippery” actions? Kansas Reflector senior […] The post In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wellington, KS
State
Kansas State
City
Nickerson, KS
City
Halstead, KS
City
Inman, KS
City
Cheney, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Football
City
Pleasanton, KS
City
Larned, KS
City
Dexter, KS
City
Emporia, KS
City
Winfield, KS
City
Clearwater, KS
City
Wichita, KS
City
Douglass, KS
City
Hoisington, KS
City
Natoma, KS
City
Hillsboro, KS
City
Augusta, KS
City
Buhler, KS
City
Kingman, KS
City
Sedgwick, KS
City
Garden City, KS
Local
Kansas Education
KWCH.com

Record heat Tuesday, then big changes coming

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The unusual record heat is going to continue into Tuesday with highs around the century mark once again. Wichita’s record is 101, and that could be tied or broken by the end of the afternoon. Changes in the weather begin on Wednesday as the next...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Linus K12#Linus High School#Football Season#American Football#Highschoolsports#City League#Derby 45#Dodge#South 12#Southeast 15#Hutchinson#Newton#El Dorado#Central Plains League#Medicine Lodge#Trinity Academy#Nickerson 12#Heart Of America League
KSN News

Trying to beat a train could get you a ticket or worse

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday, Sept. 20, law enforcement will keep a closer eye than usual at railroad crossings in Kansas. They will be looking for crossing violators and giving out tickets or warnings. It is part of Operation Clear Track. The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Wichita Police Department will join more than […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Big changes and some rain on the way

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After the longest stretch of consecutive 100 degree temperatures this late in the season, a cold front will change up the weather for the second half of the week. The front will start in northwest Kansas early in the day and reach Wichita by 5pm. Shifting winds back to the north and falling temperatures can be expected as the day continues.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

New alcohol policy at Kansas State Fair ends well

The 2022 Kansas State Fair came to a close Sunday, and one big change this year resulted in fewer alcohol-related incidents over the 10 day period. For the first time, people over 21 could walk around the entire fairgrounds with alcohol bought on site, as long as it was in a clear, plastic cup. The new policy is in response to a bill the Kansas Legislature recently passed.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
KSN News

Kansas man dies after rear-ending semitrailer

GRANT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Kansas died after rear-ending a semitrailer on Saturday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 1982 Peterbilt Semi and a 2005 Kenworth Semi were both headed westbound on U.S. Highway 160 at mile marker 54, or 14 miles east of Ulysses. The KHP says the Peterbilt […]
ULYSSES, KS
KSNT News

2 Kansas men arrested following manhunt in Alabama

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Kansas men were arrested after an extensive manhunt in Jasper Sunday night that lasted more than eight hours. According to Jasper Police Department, officers responded to a suspicious person call at businesses in the area of Hwy. 79 and Walston Bridge Road. They then located the men, one was visibly […]
JASPER, AL
WIBW

Kansas taxpayers save $30 million after waterway debts paid

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas taxpayers have saved more than $30 million in future interest payments with the early payment of two state debts. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Tuesday, Sept. 20, that by paying off state debt on essential water storage ahead of schedule, her administration has saved taxpayers more than $30 million.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas joins 23 other states in condemning tracking of firearms purchases by credit card companies

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three major credit card companies were sent a letter by the Kansas Attorney General’s Office warning them against tracking firearm purchases. Kansas joined 23 other state attorneys general in sending letters to the CEOs of American Express, Mastercard and Visa that monitoring and tracking firearms purchases creates a “list of gun buyers,” […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

AG’s Office recovers $12 million for Kansas consumers in 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says his Consumer Protection Division recovered more than $12 million for taxpayers in 2021. In its yearly report filed on Monday, Sept. 19, with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and the State Legislature, AG Schmidt said his office reported more than $12 million in savings and recoveries to Kansas consumers and the public treasury during the calendar year.
TOPEKA, KS
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
2K+
Followers
269
Post
807K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy