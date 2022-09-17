ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
Click2Houston.com

Homeless man found shot in the head outside furniture store in west Houston, HPD says; Suspect on the run

HOUSTON – A man who was sleeping outside was reportedly found with a deadly gunshot wound to the head overnight Tuesday, according to police. Sergeant Michael Cass with the Houston Police Department says the shooting happened on the city’s west side near the Castle Furniture store which is located in the 3800 block of Fondren Road near Westpark.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston National Cemetery#War Hero#Killed In Action#Tx#The U S Army Air Force#German#French#Klein Funeral Home#American
Click2Houston.com

VIDEO: 10-foot alligator having ‘good ol’ time’ in Atascocita neighborhood; animal safely removed with aid of tow truck🐊

ATASCOCITA, Texas – A 10-foot-long alligator was thwarted during his run of an Atascocita neighborhood Monday morning by a gator wrangler sporting American flag shorts. Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said in a social media posting that deputies responded to the 13800 block of N Lake Branch Lane to an alligator in the middle of the road.
ATASCOCITA, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘So thankful to have this time’: Houston Methodist Baytown helps hospice patient see granddaughter get married

BAYTOWN. Texas – The Houston Methodist Baytown transitioned its chapel into a wedding ceremony for a hospice patient’s granddaughter. After traveling from Mexico, Tomasa Macias became ill during her visit to celebrate the engagement of her granddaughter, Myra Perez. The family said the diagnosis was not good and, after several weeks in the hospital, Macias and her family decided hospice care in Mexico was the next step. This would have meant Macias missing her granddaughter’s wedding.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

3 arrested in connection to 16-year-old girl found shot to death in Liberty Co.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old girl found shot to death in Liberty County earlier this month. Authorities identified the victim as 16-year-old Emily Rodriguez-Avila. BACKGROUND: Authorities identify 16-year-old found dead in Liberty Co. According to officials, Kevin Rivera-Cortez,...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
World War II
Click2Houston.com

That Girl Lay Lay

A celebrity edition of Houston Life, Friday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2. We’re joined by Houston native and Nickelodeon star, ‘That Girl Lay Lay!’
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy