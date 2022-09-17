Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City CouncilDavid HeitzAurora, CO
UP Art Studio Partners With HPW and the Gulfton Community for Unique Art ProjectBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Controversial 'ShotSpotter' notifies police in north Houston of a man shot in the jawhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Good Samaritan provides CPR and calls 911 after double shooting in southwest Houston, according to HPDhoustonstringer_com
Click2Houston.com
‘America’s stealthy powerhouse’: Houston recognized as one of America’s best cities in 2022
HOUSTON – If, as a Houstonian, you’ve ever claimed to reside in one of the best cities in America, you can now say that is a fact. According to the 2022 Best Cities Report, Houston is one of the best places to live work, invest and visit. Each...
Man shot to death in his sleep in what HPD calls random act of violence in southwest Houston
Police said surveillance video shows a young man hanging around the area before shooting the victim in his sleep.
'Pray for the repose of the soul of our dear Archbishop Emeritus': Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza dies
Remembering Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza 🙏 He served the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston for 21 years before retiring.
Click2Houston.com
Who killed Walter Plummer Jr.? $5K reward offered after deadly shooting in north Houston
HOUSTON – The family of a 24-year-old man is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in his murder, according to the Houston Police Department. Walter Plummer Jr. was fatally shot on Aug. 18 outside a food store, located in the 500 block of Berry Road.
Click2Houston.com
Homeless man found shot in the head outside furniture store in west Houston, HPD says; Suspect on the run
HOUSTON – A man who was sleeping outside was reportedly found with a deadly gunshot wound to the head overnight Tuesday, according to police. Sergeant Michael Cass with the Houston Police Department says the shooting happened on the city’s west side near the Castle Furniture store which is located in the 3800 block of Fondren Road near Westpark.
This restaurant near Houston has the best Chinese takeout in Texas, report says
Chinese takeout is a staple for most busy households across the United States as parents getting home late from work don't have time to cook, they turn to one of the greatest cuisines for a delicious and quick bite-to-eat.
Texas Man Finds 12-Foot Alligator Under His Truck On His Way To Work
The alligator was captured safely and turned over to Animal Control.
HPD officer and woman OK after patrol vehicle and car collide at N. Houston intersection
Houston police said in an update Wednesday that they later learned the driver who hit the officer's patrol car is deaf, so she didn't hear his sirens as he entered the intersection.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: 10-foot alligator having ‘good ol’ time’ in Atascocita neighborhood; animal safely removed with aid of tow truck🐊
ATASCOCITA, Texas – A 10-foot-long alligator was thwarted during his run of an Atascocita neighborhood Monday morning by a gator wrangler sporting American flag shorts. Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said in a social media posting that deputies responded to the 13800 block of N Lake Branch Lane to an alligator in the middle of the road.
Click2Houston.com
‘So thankful to have this time’: Houston Methodist Baytown helps hospice patient see granddaughter get married
BAYTOWN. Texas – The Houston Methodist Baytown transitioned its chapel into a wedding ceremony for a hospice patient’s granddaughter. After traveling from Mexico, Tomasa Macias became ill during her visit to celebrate the engagement of her granddaughter, Myra Perez. The family said the diagnosis was not good and, after several weeks in the hospital, Macias and her family decided hospice care in Mexico was the next step. This would have meant Macias missing her granddaughter’s wedding.
Click2Houston.com
Who killed Steven Davis? Family hopes information will lead to identification of suspect
HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect who gunned down a man in southwest Houston. According to police, on Sept. 12 at approximately 9:35 p.m., Steven Davis was shot in the 9800 block of Braeburn Glen...
fox26houston.com
3 arrested in connection to 16-year-old girl found shot to death in Liberty Co.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old girl found shot to death in Liberty County earlier this month. Authorities identified the victim as 16-year-old Emily Rodriguez-Avila. BACKGROUND: Authorities identify 16-year-old found dead in Liberty Co. According to officials, Kevin Rivera-Cortez,...
Houston woman hired to bring meth into US was told to bring kids for trip to look legit: US attorney
A test done on the product at the border resulted positive for meth. The woman admitted she was hired to move the drugs but said she believed it was cocaine, the DOJ said.
Driver killed after setting off chain of crashes on Katy Fwy had been hit moments prior: HPD
A driver was speeding when they hit the back of an 18-wheeler, HPD said. That set off a chain of several other cars crashing. New information indicates that driver had also been hit moments before the big crash.
Click2Houston.com
That Girl Lay Lay
A celebrity edition of Houston Life, Friday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2. We’re joined by Houston native and Nickelodeon star, ‘That Girl Lay Lay!’
Study ranks top 5 burger chains in Texas, Whataburger responds to not making the list
A study conducted by Top Data has ranked the top five burger chains in the U.S. by state, and Whataburger did not make the list for Texas.
Click2Houston.com
Houston man stolen at birth during kidnapping ring in Chile reunited with biological mother at Hobby Airport
HOUSTON – What the recently unified family says began as a tragic story now has a beautiful outcome that came full cirlce right behind the doors of Hobby Airport. Now, the man at the center of it all, has found a way to spread the love. ”It’s overwhelming,” said...
Click2Houston.com
A disabled veteran has waited eight years for a $1 million settlement from the Air Force
Correction, Sept. 21, 2022: An earlier version of a headline on this article said David P. Bighia was illegally fired by the Air Force. The Air Force did not fire him, officials rescinded a job offer. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed...
East Texas Resident is the Newest Texas Lottery Multi-Millionaire
The chances of winning millions of dollars from a lottery jackpot are extremely small. That being said, someone is guaranteed to eventually win, right? Sure enough, someone from East Texas has won a lot of money. Congratulations to Texas' Newest Multi-Millionaire. According to a release from the Texas Lottery, a...
Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?
Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
