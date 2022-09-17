ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: NASCAR Announced Significant Suspension Tuesday

On Tuesday afternoon NASCAR announced a significant penalty for the Team Penske No. 12 crew. In a statement released today, NASCAR assessed the crew a penalty for a lost wheel during last Saturday’s Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. "Ryan Blaney headed to pit road in the 93rd...
thecomeback.com

IndyCar team owner interested in Kyle Busch for Indianapolis 500

When Kyle Busch announced he will be driving the #8 for Richard Childress Racing, the NASCAR Cup Series champion expressed an interest in racing the Indianapolis 500. Thanks to him moving over to Chevrolet, Busch said it’s in his RCR contract that he can race at Indy with a Chevy IndyCar team and put out a call saying, “By all means, any IndyCar teams that are Chevrolet, call me up.”
FOX Sports

Column: Childress gets last laugh in snatching Kyle Busch

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch pulled into the Bristol Motor Speedway garage with a blown engine, effectively ending his storied tenure with Joe Gibbs Racing at 15 seasons. Sure, there’s still seven races remaining before Busch turns in the keys to the No. 18 Toyota. But two blown...
MotorBiscuit

Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon?

The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) banned the Dodge Demon after it ran a sub-10 second quarter mile without specific precautions until just recently. The post Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoweek.com

McMillin’s Flat Tire Gives Menzies the Win in Baja 400

Bryce Menzies won his second SCORE Baja 400 in a row with a victory last weekend over second-place finisher Luke McMillin. Both drivers had flats and both lost the FWD portion of the 4WD powertrains. The race was the third round of the four-race SCORE desert racing championship, with the...
Autoweek.com

Top 5 (Plus 1) Storylines of 2022 NTT IndyCar Season

While it may have seen several disappointments, the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series season also had a number of outstanding achievements. Here are our top five, in no particular order, along with one honorable mention:. After wondering if he’d ever win another title, Power came into the 2022 campaign with a...
