Mathias Pogba 'taken to court in Paris and is facing a possible indictment' over alleged extortion attempt against his brother Paul, after the former Manchester United midfielder's claims of gang threats

By Samuel Draper For Mailonline
 5 days ago

Mathias Pogba has been taken to court in relation to the alleged extortion attempt made against his brother, former Manchester United footballer Paul Pogba, according to a report from France.

According to BFMTV, a French news outlet, Mathias Pogba's police custody has been lifted, and he was set to be moved to court in Paris on Friday night.

Across Tuesday and Wednesday, four people were taken into police custody in relation to an alleged extortion attempt made against Paul Pogba, who currently plays for Juventus.

Mathias, one of the four questioned by authorities, reportedly presented himself to investigators, and was placed in police custody.

Paul Pogba had alleged that his brother, and 'childhood friends', were part of a group who targeted him in Turin, and demanded £11million (€13m) for 'protection services' across 13 years.

Paul Pogba made 157 appearances for Manchester United across two spells as a senior player, as well as spending the latter stages of his youth career at Old Trafford.

The 2018 World Cup winner moved to Juventus this summer after his contract in Manchester expired, signing a four year deal with the Serie A club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pj0kf_0hysvkOV00
Mathias Pogba (l) has reportedly been taken to court over allegations involving brother Paul (r)

Paul Pogba claimed the gang's threats were carried out in Paris in March while he was on international duty, when he reportedly paid £85,000 (€100,000) to the group to 'save time' after they threatened him with.

However, further intimidation tactics have been alleged to have taken place in Manchester in April, and lately around Turin, where Juventus play their home games and train.

Mathias Pogba, 32, is also a football player, who had spells in British football at Wrexham, Crewe Alexandra, Crawley Town and Partick Thistle.

Mathias has previously insisted that he is 'a complete stranger' to any extortion attempt against his brother, according to claims released via his lawyer Richard Arbib.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NoBxX_0hysvkOV00
Paul Pogba moved to Serie A Juventus in the summer after his Manchester United deal expired

The case became public knowledge after Mathias threatened to share 'great revelations' about his brother and Paul's international teammate Kylian Mbappe.

There was a claim that Paul Pogba had used a witch doctor to cast a spell on 23-year-old Mbappe, something which the Juventus star denies, and said was made up to discredit him.

Paul Pogba will miss two months of playing time for Juventus after undergoing knee surgery, putting his World Cup hopes in jeopardy.

