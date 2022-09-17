Read full article on original website
NASA fuels moon rocket in test, hit again with pesky leaks
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA's new moon rocket has sprouted more fuel leaks in a test ahead of a possible launch attempt next week. The fueling demo had barely begun Wednesday when hydrogen began escaping at the same place and same time as before. Engineers managed to get the leak down to acceptable levels. But another leak cropped up elsewhere, before abating. Managers need to review the results of the daylong test in Florida tp determine whether the 322-foot rocket is ready for its first flight, a lunar-orbiting mission with mannequins in place of astronauts. Liftoff could come as soon as Tuesday.
Marker in tiny Missouri hamlet denotes US population center
HARTVILLE, Mo. (AP) — It’s not every day that a small hamlet in the Missouri Ozarks is in the middle of everything. But that was the case for tiny Wright County, Missouri, on Wednesday as dignitaries from the nation’s capital unveiled a marker designating a spot in the county as the center of population in the U.S. Officials from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Census Bureau debuted the red granite marker in Hartville, Missouri. Hartville is the county seat and it's located 14.6 miles from the actual spot. The nation’s population center is calculated every 10 years after the once-a-decade census.
Ex-California investment company head charged with fraud
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a man who ran two California-based investment companies and frequently appeared as a TV financial news analyst has been charged with securities fraud for allegedly bilking clients out of millions of dollars. James McDonald Jr. was charged Wednesday. Authorities say the former Arcadia resident is believed to be in hiding. McDonald ran two Southern California-based investment companies. Authorities claim that in 2020, his clients lost up to $40 million when his risky short-selling positions backfired. Authorities allege that McDonald concealed the massive losses from later clients and used some of their investment money for personal expenses, spending some of it at a Porsche dealership and on a website that sells designer menswear.
Lindell sues to recover cellphone seized by FBI agents
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell has sued the Department of Justice and the FBI to demand the return of a cellphone seized from him at a fast food restaurant in Minnesota last week. Agents apparently seized it as part of an investigation into an alleged scheme to breach voting system technology. Lindell alleges in the complaint, filed Tuesday in federal court in Minnesota, that the confiscation violated his constitutional rights. Lindell is a prominent promoter of false claims that voting machines were manipulated to steal the 2020 presidential election. He asked the court to order the return of his phone and to prohibit authorities from using data from it.
Florida man pleads guilty to $7.2M COVID-19 relief fraud
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who fled the U.S. and was eventually arrested in Croatia has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $7.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds. Court records show that 46-year-old Don Cisternino pleaded guilty Tuesday in Orlando federal court to wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and illegal monetary transaction. He faces up to 32 years in federal prison at a hearing scheduled for Jan. 5. According to the plea agreement, Cisternino submitted a fraudulent loan application for a Paycheck Protection Program loan in May 2020. He claimed his company had 441 employees and monthly payroll expenses in 2019 of more than $2.8 million. The company actually had no employees other than Cisternino.
Michigan man pleads guilty to gun crime in WVa bar shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Michigan man charged in a New Year’s Eve shooting at a West Virginia bar that wounded seven people has pleaded guilty to a federal gun crime. Kymoni Davis of Redford, Michigan, entered the plea Wednesday to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He still faces several state counts of wanton endangerment and malicious wounding pertaining to the people who were shot. According to court records, Davis was thrown out of a party at the Kulture Hookah Bar in Huntington on Dec. 31, 2019. He returned with a 9mm pistol and fired shots through the door before fleeing. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine at his Dec. 19 sentencing.
Alex Jones set to testify in trial over Sandy Hook hoax lies
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is set to make his first courtroom appearance and begin testifying in a trial in Connecticut over how much in damages he must pay for calling the Sandy Hook school shooting a hoax. Jones is expected to take the stand in Waterbury on Thursday, as part of a lawsuit by an FBI agent who responded to the school and the families of eight children and adults who died. A total of 20 first graders and six educators were killed at the Newtown school in 2012. Victims' relatives have given emotional testimony during the trial's first six days about being traumatized by people calling the shooting fake.
