ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Penelope Cruz's lookalike sister Monica shows off her glamorous sense of style in chic black dress with flared circle skirt during the glitzy 70th San Sebastian Film Festival

By Owen Tonks For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Penelope Cruz's lookalike sister Monica cut a glamorous figure as she walked the red carpet at the 70th San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain on Friday.

The actress, 45, showed off her chic sense of style in a in a black dress with a plunging neckline.

The tiered circle skirt flared out as she stood on the red carpet while posing for pictures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NhZCz_0hysvSSJ00
Glitterati: Penelope Cruz's lookalike sister Monica, 45, cut a glamorous figure as she walked the red carpet at the 70th San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain on Friday

She wore a pair of gold platform heels to add a few inches to her stature and carried a small rose gold clutch with her.

Monica wore her hair back in a ponytail and opted for a pair of small gold hoop earrings.

She was joined at the event by her fellow actress sister Penelope, 48, who is set to receive a Spanish National Cinematographic Award for her contribution to the cinema on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CxFYX_0hysvSSJ00
In style: The actress showed off her chic sense of style in a in a black dress with a plunging neckline
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Kqw6_0hysvSSJ00
Fashion focus: The tiered circle skirt flared out as she stood on the red carpet while posing for pictures

Penelope looked stunning as she posed for photographers at the event, wearing a sheer black dress with intricate lace detail and a thigh-high front split.

Her gown featured a low cut neckline and the skirt reached nearly down to the ground.

She added a few inches to her stature by wearing a pair of black heels and carried a matching clutch purse with her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YeAgT_0hysvSSJ00
Completing the look: She wore a pair of gold platform heels to add a few inches to her stature and carried a small rose gold clutch with her

The screen star wore lashings of make-up to highlight her pretty features and accessorised with some glitzy silver pendulum earrings.

The San Sebastián International Film Festival is one of 14 annual FIAPF A category film festivals worldwide.

Earlier in the day Monica's sister Penelope as attended a screening for her new thriller-drama On The Fringe during the festival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DTfel_0hysvSSJ00
Stepping out: Monica's sister Penelope, 48, cut a glamorous figure as she walked the red carpet at the same event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s2sxp_0hysvSSJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BdFtP_0hysvSSJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22PRd8_0hysvSSJ00
Accolade: The actress is set to receive a Spanish National Cinematographic Award for her contribution to the cinema on Saturday

The actress donned a pair of dark jeans with a geometric pattern print, tucking a black blouse with gold button detailing into the straight leg trousers.

Juan Diego Botto's Spanish-Belgian flick On The Fringe features the Vanilla Sky star as leading lady Azucena and is up for the City of Donostia Audience Award at the 70th annual film festival.

Penelope stars in the film, also called En los Márgenes, alongside Spanish actor Luis Tosar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23FtZV_0hysvSSJ00
Stylish: Penelope was the picture of chic in geometric patterned jeans as she attended a screening for her new thriller On The Fringe earlier in the day

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Love Island's Tasha Ghouri looks incredible in a strapless jumpsuit as she joins boyfriend Andrew Le Page at Amsterdam premiere - after landing lucrative six figure deal

Tasha Ghouri dressed to impress as she posed on the red carpet with her beau Andrew Le Page in London after she lands another lucrative six figure deal. The Love Island stars, who came fourth on the dating show this year, were all smiles as they attended the UK premiere of Amsterdam on Wednesday.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Batali's Spotted Pig 'rape room' shame: Celebrity chef is accused of drugging and raping ex-staffer upstairs at infamous celebrity hangout in new documentary about his fall from grace

A former Mario Batali employee has come forward to accuse the disgraced celebrity chef of raping her in the VIP room of his Spotted Pig restaurant while she was drugged and unconscious. Eva DeVirglis says Batali left her with bruised ribs and abrasions following the 2005 incident at the Manhattan...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Mail

Horrifying moment trapeze artist fails to grasp her husband's hand during new aerial routine and crashes down to the ground suffering spinal injuries at packed Russian circus

Footage shows the appalling moment when a 26-year-old trapeze artist fell into the circus ring during a new act in front of hundreds of children and their parents. Tatyana Zolotukhina was performing with her husband Sergey Zolotukhin, 34, when she failed to catch his hand and plunged 16ft crashing on the ground during a show in Russia.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penelope Cruz
Person
Luis Tosar
Daily Mail

Confident Princess Charlotte sends royal fans wild after she was filmed flipping her hair as she arrived with her mother and brother for the Queen's funeral

Princess Charlotte has been inundated with praise by royal fans for 'that hair flip' as she arrived at the Queen's state funeral in London yesterday. The Prince and Princess of Wales' two eldest children, George, heir-to-the-throne, nine, and his younger sister, seven, joined senior royals at the Queen's funeral yesterday, attending both the state funeral in London and comital service in Windsor.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Choirboy, 11, who earned a legion of fans with his 'earnest' singing at the Queen's funeral is the son of an actress and won praise for his role in Oscar Wilde stage show

A choirboy who earned a legion of fans with his 'earnest' performance at the Queen's funeral is the son of an actress and previously won praise for his role in an Oscar Wilde stage show, it was revealed today. Eleven-year-old Westminster Abbey chorister Barnaby Scholes' animated singing and unruly mop...
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Queen Rania of Jordan re-wore the black coat dress she sported to meet the Queen in 2001 as she joined King Abdullah II for the funeral - after praising Her Majesty's 'generous' advice

Queen Rania of Jordan paid tribute to the Queen by re-wearing an outfit she had previously worn to meet the monarch when she attended her funeral. The glamorous royal, 52, looked respectful in the black ruffled fabric wrap coat, as she attend the state funeral of the monarch with King Abdullah II at Westminster Abbey on Monday.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Ladies in white! Queen Letizia of Spain wears American designer Ralph Lauren as she reunites with US first lady Jill Biden at a medical centre in New York - two days after they both attended the Queen's funeral

After both attending the Queen's emotional funeral on Monday, the Spanish Queen and the US first lady were reunited for a very different event today in New York. Letizia, 50, and Jill Biden, 71, both visited Columbia University's new Irving Medical Centre, where they addressed the room ahead of World Cancer Research Day this afternoon.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Festivals#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Skirt#Circle#Spanish
Daily Mail

It's a boy! Married At First Sight star Charlene Perera gives birth to her first baby and give her son a sweet name

Former Married At First Sight star Charlene Perera and her fiancé Jonathan Byrnes have welcomed their first child - a baby boy named Austin Mahinda Perera-Byrnes. Charlene, 37, announced the happy news on Tuesday and was positively glowing in photos she shared from after the birth, including one which showed the first moment she held her son.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Fans' concern for Holly Willoughby who 'looks like she's been crying' as ITV defends presenter and co-star Phil over Westminster Abbey 'queue jump' row - insisting pair were 'escorted to work from press gallery by government staff'

Fans are concerned after Holly Willoughby appeared tearful and ITV has doubled down in the row over her and fellow This Morning host Phillip Schofield's appearance at the Queen's lying-in-state after footage seemed to show them filing past the Queen's coffin. The popular TV hosts - who are reportedly paid...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'It's difficult to remember last year without thinking about it': Strictly's Anton Du Beke lauds Rose Ayling-Ellis' Couples Choice as he returns to the judging panel for the 20th series

Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke has lauded reigning champion Rose Ayling Ellis' 'extraordinary' Couples Choice performance, as he prepares to return for the show's much-anticipated 20th series. The former dance pro, who has now permenantly replaced Bruno Tonioli on the judging panel, admitted it's 'difficult' to reflect on...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I was cut out for being too brown': Omid Djalili claims he was reduced to a cameo role in Notting Hill because producers wanted the diverse inner-city area to 'look more white'

Notting Hill cemented Hugh Grant’s reputation as Britain’s leading man and helped property prices in the once run-down corner of West London to soar to those of Mayfair or Belgravia. Yet, the comedian Omid Djalili has now slammed the 1999 smash-hit romantic comedy, claiming that ethnic actors’ scenes...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

610K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy