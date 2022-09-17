Read full article on original website
hobokengirl.com
Bourke Street Bakery to Open in Jersey City
Hoboken and Jersey City are no strangers to delicious bakeries — and now, yet another popular NYC bakery will be joining the Jersey City food scene. Bourke Street Bakery, an Australian-style eatery, will have a new storefront location in the Powerhouse Arts District at 180 Morgan Street. The shop serves award-winning pies, seasonal + breakfast sandwiches, a host of different pastries, and even freshly-made challah. This will be the store’s first New Jersey location, and while there isn’t an exact opening date just yet, the team is hoping to open up sometime this year. Read on for what we know about this new JC bakery.
hobokengirl.com
Sophie’s Nail Studio in Jersey City is Officially Open + The Verdict Is In
Few things compare to the feeling of a fresh manicure + pedicure, especially when you don’t have to do it yourself. Sophie’s Nail Studio, located at 160 Morgan Street, is the newest nail salon in Jersey City that recently opened. The creative and professional team focuses on pampering each client while boosting your natural beauty — all in a clean, relaxing environment. Keep reading to learn more about this downtown Jersey City nail studio + the exclusive offer for Hoboken Girl readers (all you have to do is mention Hoboken Girl!).
NBC New York
13-Year-Old Boy Found Riding Rails After Leaving Manhattan HS
Police have found a 13-year-old boy from the Bronx who left his Manhattan high school Monday afternoon and was later spotted riding the subway all over the city. Nazir Iqbal of East 231st Street in the Bronx left Chelsea Vocational High School just before noon on Monday. He was spotted Tuesday on a northbound 1 train at 72nd and Broadway.
hobokengirl.com
Monroe’s Hoboken Rebrands and Opens Latin Restaurant ‘Panela’
Monroe’s Hoboken has closed down and rebranded as a new Latin restaurant called Panela. The transformation took place quickly — in a two week period — and is set to reopen its doors at 36-42 Newark Street by the end of this month. Panela will encompass cuisine from Latin America countries but still pay homage to the Hoboken community. There will be a soft opening on Wednesday, September 21st before its official opening next week. Read on to learn more about Panela opening in Hoboken.
queenoftheclick.com
Shatyra Wingate Was Shot Near IS 278 in Marine Park, Brooklyn
Shatyra Wingate, a beautiful Brooklyn mother was shot in the head near IS 278 in Marine Park around 4:00 pm today. (Photos here and here) (Story here) The school went into lockdown to keep the middle school students safe. The Mother was brought to Brookdale Hospital. The media first reported...
hobokengirl.com
Gourmet Toast Cafe ‘Toastique’ is Coming to Uptown Hoboken
Uptown Hobokenites: we have good news for you. We just got word that a cafe specializing in gourmet toast and juices is coming to 1450 Washington Street. The cafe, called Toastique, was founded by Brianna Keefe a few years ago in hopes that she could create clean, healthy, and delicious meals to share with different communities. Though the shop started with only one storefront in DC, it now has locations all around the DC area and even in Colorado — and it’s continuing to expand. It also currently has one other New Jersey location in Stone Harbor. Toastique sells gourmet toast (yes, including avocado toast), bowls, smoothies, and juices. According to its website, the shop is hoping to open up sometime this fall. Read on for what we know about Toastique’s newest Hoboken location.
hobokengirl.com
13 Local Jobs to Apply for This Week
We’ve created a local jobs board via our The Hoboken Girl and The Montclair Girl websites on our parent site The Local Girl. Find a myriad of positions — from a wedding planner + coordinator to a marketing manager — all in the Hoboken and Jersey City area. Keep reading to see all the jobs available this week and keep checking jobs.thelocalgirl.com for additional jobs.
hobokengirl.com
The Beloved Point Pleasant Sinatra House is for Sale for $4.4M
Everyone knows Frank Sinatra’s connection to Hoboken — but what some North Jersey residents may not know is that there is a house in Point Pleasant that has been dubbed The Sinatra House for its special connection to Sinatra’s music. The house, located at 175 Boardwalk + listed by James Ward with Keller Williams, belonged to the late Paul R. Smith — a Sony Music Distribution chairman with an adoration for Frank Sinatra. Paul used to play Frank Sinatra’s music through speakers for all neighbors and passersby to enjoy from the boardwalk — and when he passed in 2002, letters from strangers requesting for the continuation of the music prompted his children to keep the tradition alive. Now, the children have come to the decision to sell the eight-bedroom home, which is currently listed for $4.4 million. Read on to learn more about The Sinatra House in Point Pleasant.
Loved ones hold funeral for 1 of 3 children drowned in Coney Island
Friends and family gathered at Caribe Funeral Home for 4-year-old Liliana Merdy's funeral, one of three siblings police believe were drowned by their mother exactly one week ago.
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for Linden Terrace II in East New York, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for Linden Terrace II, an eight-story mixed-use building at 573 Emerald Street in East New York, Brooklyn. Designed by Magnusson Architecture and Planning and developed by Radson Development, the structure yields 160 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 129 units for residents at 30 to 70 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $16,183 to $115,850.
Coney Island tragedy: Brooklyn mom accused of drowning her 3 kids fell through the cracks
The Coney Island summer was over and the September rain falling when Erin Merdy walked toward the Atlantic Ocean in the darkness, her three small children in tow for the three-block trip. The 30-year-old mother, recently hospitalized with post-partum depression, returned alone from the Brooklyn beach early last Monday after drowning the helpless siblings, including her 3-month-old son, just a ...
Bikers, people on illegal mopeds spotted disrupting traffic all over NYC
NEW YORK -- Hundreds of bikers and people on illegal mopeds were seen disturbing traffic on the Upper West Side on Sunday afternoon.Video shows them on Amsterdam Avenue at 98th Street, but CBS2 has learned they were spotted across the city, starting in Chelsea.Police said the group also blocked traffic on the Willis Avenue Bridge in the Bronx.People who work nearby described what they saw."They were stopping trucks, horses, pedestrians, walking," Avery Prince said. "There was a regular bike with one wheel. The front wheel was off. He was just wheeling it.""They was not in the bike lane. They take the whole street. They take actually both way of the street. This is two-way street. The whole street was full of bike, so basically the car stopped until all these guys go by and it take them at least 10 minutes to go by," said Marcos Emad, manager at Chelsea Square Restaurant.There were no reports of injuries or arrests.
hobokengirl.com
Hoboken High School Class of ‘73 Remembers Hoboken 50 Years Later
When walking along the Hoboken waterfront, taking in the beautiful Manhattan skyline and maybe stopping off at one of the piers to watch an iconic Hoboken sunset, it can be easy to forget that this wasn’t always what Hoboken looked like. There was a time before the development of the waterfront, before parking on Washington Street was nearly impossible to find, and before a new generation of Hobokenites moved in. In honor of the upcoming 50th high school reunion for the class of 1973, two Hoboken High School alumni remember what the city was like back in the day. Read on to hear what it was like being a teenager in Hoboken 50 years ago.
A giant new Target store is opening in the Bronx next month
Just a bit over a month since announcing the opening of a new location in Soho, Target made public its plans to debut a giant store in the Bronx at 215 East Fordham Road by Valentine Avenue. The 21,000-square-foot space is scheduled to officially open to the public on October...
What are the side effects of the newest coronavirus booster shot?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Coronavirus (COVID-19) boosters that target two Omicron sub-variants, which have surged in the United States in 2022, are now available -- and some may be wondering about the potential side effects that come with the latest shot. Here’s what you need to know about this latest...
Man stabbed to death by drinking buddy in Queens
A 55-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a drinking buddy in Queens early Monday.
wrnjradio.com
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 3 stores in New Jersey, including one in Morris County
NEW JERSEY – Bed Bath & Beyond is closing three stores in New Jersey, including one in Morris County. The company released a list containing dozens of stores from coast to coast that will be shutting down. In New Jersey, the following stores will be closing:. 30 International Drive...
NYPD: 24-year-old shot to death in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- The search is on Saturday for a gunman after a 24-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Brooklyn. It happened at around 3 a.m. on Glenwood Road in East Flatbush. We're told a 29-year-old was also shot and rushed to the hospital in stable condition. Police did not immediately release information about any suspects or a motive.
Bed Bath & Beyond To Shutter These 3 NJ Locations
Three New Jersey Bed Bath & Beyond stores will shutter by the end of the year, the company announced this week. The company announced earlier this year it planned on closing 150 stores, and on Thursday, Sept. 15, released a list of 56 that will close by the end of 2022.
Boy, 12, missing from Brooklyn home: NYPD
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 12-year-old Brooklyn boy has been missing since early Saturday, police said. Tyler Sanois was last seen leaving his Rockaway Avenue home, located near the intersection with Pacific Street, around 12:35 a.m. on Saturday, police said. Police asked for help finding the missing child. He’s about 5 feet, 8 inches tall […]
