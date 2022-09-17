Read full article on original website
Adaptable Myles Jackson making quick impact for IU football
Myles Jackson is used to relocating and adapting. While growing up in the southeast, Jackson and his family moved 11 times. Most of them came while he was in elementary and middle school — he spent all four high school years at Mill Creek High in Hoschton, Georgia. The family mostly migrated within Georgia, along with multiple moves to South Carolina.
Watch: IU football coordinators Bell and Wilt recap week three, preview Cincinnati
Watch as IU football offensive coordinator Walt Bell, and defensive coordinator Chad Wilt took a final look back at the week three win over Western Kentucky, and shared thoughts about their personnel and week four against Cincinnati. Indiana (3-0) and Cincinnati (2-1) kick off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern at Nippert...
IU football: Donaven McCulley’s physical gifts, development at WR earning trust in big moments
With the game on the line on Saturday, Indiana’s Connor Bazelak turned to a fellow quarterback. Donaven McCulley arrived in Bloomington in 2021 as Indiana’s highest-ever rated quarterback recruit. For four years at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, McCulley played the position. Last season for IU as a freshman, he started four games at quarterback and made appearances at the position in seven.
IU sends full staff to see 2024 5-star center Flory Bidunga on Wednesday
Indiana made another statement move on Wednesday when head coach Mike Woodson and all three assistants went to Kokomo H.S. (Kokomo, Ind.) to visit class of 2024 5-star center Flory Bidunga. National Rivals analyst Travis Graf reported the news. The 6-foot-10 Bidunga was recently rated a 5-star and placed in...
Watch IU football’s Connor Bazelak: Monday morning QB — Cincinnati week
Watch as IU football quarterback Connor Bazelak met with the media on Monday to take a final look back at the win over Western Kentucky and preview this week’s game against Cincinnati. On the season, Bazelak is 77-of-136 throwing (56.6 percent) for 891 yards with five touchdowns and two...
College basketball analyst Jon Rothstein calls IU basketball a 2023 Final Four dark horse
Can Indiana return to the Final Four for the first time in 21 years?. Well known national college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein believes it isn’t out of the question. Rothstein named five dark horse candidates to reach the 2023 Final Four, and added to an offseason full of optimistic outlooks for IU when he included the Hoosiers as one of his picks.
Watch: IU football coach Tom Allen Monday Q&A — Cincinnati week
Watch as IU football head coach Tom Allen met with the media on Monday as the Hoosiers get ready for their first road test of the season. The sixth year head coach took a final look back at the 33-30 win over Western Kentucky and previewed a Saturday meeting with Cincinnati.
IU football kicker Charles Campbell named Big Ten special teams player of the week
A week ago, IU football head coach Tom Allen said he wasn’t afraid to bench kicker Charles Campbell. The motivational tactic worked, as the redshirt senior from Jackson, Tenn. connected on four field goals Saturday, including the walk-off game winner against Western Kentucky. For his efforts, Campbell has been...
Platinum selling rapper G Herbo To Perform at Hoosier Hysteria
Homecoming Weekend already includes Hoosier Hysteria and a football game against Michigan. IU has now added live entertainment to the slate for what should be a high profile weekend on the Bloomington campus. Chicago native and platinum selling rapper G Herbo will perform following the conclusion of team activities at...
