Bloomington, IN

Adaptable Myles Jackson making quick impact for IU football

Myles Jackson is used to relocating and adapting. While growing up in the southeast, Jackson and his family moved 11 times. Most of them came while he was in elementary and middle school — he spent all four high school years at Mill Creek High in Hoschton, Georgia. The family mostly migrated within Georgia, along with multiple moves to South Carolina.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IU football: Donaven McCulley’s physical gifts, development at WR earning trust in big moments

With the game on the line on Saturday, Indiana’s Connor Bazelak turned to a fellow quarterback. Donaven McCulley arrived in Bloomington in 2021 as Indiana’s highest-ever rated quarterback recruit. For four years at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, McCulley played the position. Last season for IU as a freshman, he started four games at quarterback and made appearances at the position in seven.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IU sends full staff to see 2024 5-star center Flory Bidunga on Wednesday

Indiana made another statement move on Wednesday when head coach Mike Woodson and all three assistants went to Kokomo H.S. (Kokomo, Ind.) to visit class of 2024 5-star center Flory Bidunga. National Rivals analyst Travis Graf reported the news. The 6-foot-10 Bidunga was recently rated a 5-star and placed in...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Watch: IU football coach Tom Allen Monday Q&A — Cincinnati week

Watch as IU football head coach Tom Allen met with the media on Monday as the Hoosiers get ready for their first road test of the season. The sixth year head coach took a final look back at the 33-30 win over Western Kentucky and previewed a Saturday meeting with Cincinnati.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Platinum selling rapper G Herbo To Perform at Hoosier Hysteria

Homecoming Weekend already includes Hoosier Hysteria and a football game against Michigan. IU has now added live entertainment to the slate for what should be a high profile weekend on the Bloomington campus. Chicago native and platinum selling rapper G Herbo will perform following the conclusion of team activities at...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

