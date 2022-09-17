Read full article on original website
WLUC
Families march to Marquette County Courthouse to rally for child care spending
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. families marched for a cause Tuesday evening. Great Start Parent Coalition and We the People Michigan teamed up to host a Children’s March. The groups met in front of the Marquette County Courthouse to rally and march for more spending on child care and child wellbeing.
WLUC
Baraga County residents plan to preserve Ford Center
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - Baraga County residents are taking steps to preserve and maintain the Ford Sawmill in Alberta. Nearly 100 people gathered in a L’Anse banquet hall Wednesday evening. Participants listened to a citizen-run committee discuss the historical nature of the sawmill. Their goal is to preserve the center which consists of the sawmill and surrounding buildings as a historic site.
WLUC
United Way of Marquette County tops $100k in latest fundraiser
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The United Way of Marquette County announced Wednesday that the Detroit Red Wings Alumni versus Yoopers United hockey game raised over $100,000 at Marquette County Hockey Night Saturday. The proceeds from the event benefit United Way of Marquette County’s Community Investment Fund. Money in the Community...
WLUC
UP Michigan Works! to hold application drive in Baraga County
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! is partnering with the Baraga County Chamber of Commerce to hold an application drive. Job seekers are encouraged to fill out an application at the Baraga County Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 28 from 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. UP Michigan Works! will deliver completed applications to the Baraga County employer of the applicant’s choosing.
WLUC
Renovations on Iron County Courthouse near completion
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron County Courthouse stands tall atop the hill overlooking downtown Crystal Falls. For the first time in three decades, the courthouse is getting a major renovation. The courthouse is a landmark of Iron County and the $1 million worth of renovations on the historic...
WLUC
Sally’s Fund to host 20th Annual Sally’s Ride in Marquette
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit is raising money for horses this weekend. Sally’s Fund is hosting the 20th Annual Sally’s Ride this weekend. Sally’s Fund is a part of UPAWS that ensures horses in the U.P. are properly cared for. The fund is named after Sally Paajanen, a horse rider who passed away in 2003.
WLUC
Project: Keep Kids Warm looking for community donations
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Project: Keep Kids Warm is gearing up for its 13th year and they’re looking for donations from the community. Project: Keep Kids Warm provides winter clothing to families in need in the west-end communities of Marquette County. There are two ways the community can help....
WLUC
Man wanted on drug charges extradited from Las Vegas to Iron County
IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A man wanted on drug charges in Iron County was located in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Michigan State Police and the Iron County Prosecutors office recently extradited Donald Kurth from Las Vegas to Iron County. Kurth was located and identified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan...
WLUC
UPAWS holding discount microchip clinic
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter and 24PetWatch are holding a discount microchip clinic beginning Monday, September 19. There are 100 microchip discounts available. The clinic is open to Marquette County residents only. There is one discounted ($10.00) microchip per household. Additional pets can be microchipped...
WLUC
Iron County girl celebrates beating Leukemia
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron County girl beat Leukemia and celebrated with friends and family Monday. 5-year-old Preslie Mantsch has been battling Leukemia for two and a half years. She completed her last round of chemotherapy on August 31 and has been declared cancer-free. A party and parade...
WLUC
Home prices to stabilize as mortgage rates increase
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - National mortgage rates have hit their highest point since November 2008. They are now over 2.5 percentage points higher than at the start of this year. Range Bank Chief Home Mortgage Services Officer Brian Syrjala said the Marquette area is seeing similar trends. “About a year...
wnmufm.org
Two people suspected of bringing fentanyl to Baraga County arrested near Covington
BARAGA, MI— Two people were arrested in Baraga County last week as part of an Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team investigation. Detectives learned the suspects had been bringing large quantities of fentanyl to the area. They determined the suspects were traveling back from Milwaukee on Thursday and set up surveillance.
wnmufm.org
Police release names of suspects arrested in recent drug bust
Baraga County, MI - Police have released the names of those arrested by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team in Baraga County last Thursday. 22-year-old Madisson Tikkanen and 40-year-old Prince Preston were in a vehicle that was stopped by the Michigan State Police Hometown Security Team near Covington. Police found cocaine in the vehicle and reportedly a large amount of fentanyl. Tikkanen and Preston are charged with ‘possession of cocaine.’ The Baraga County Prosecutor’s Office is also considering charges related to the fentanyl.
Body found in Lake Superior identified as Wixom woman
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The victim of a drowning in Lake Superior has been identified as a Wixom woman last seen by her family in June.Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom, was reported missing on June 26 when the Marquette County Sheriff's Office received a tip that Ernst may be headed to the area and was possibly threatening self-harm.Deputies were able to find Ernst's vehicle and some personal belongings near the lake shoreline. A search of the area was conducted by helicopter but no body was found.According to a Facebook post by the Marquette County Sheriff's Office, a body was found on the shore of Lake Superior near the Montreal River in Ontario, Canada. The body was later identified as Olivia Ernst. No foul play is suspected. The recovery and identification was handled by the Ontario Provincial Police.
