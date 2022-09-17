Read full article on original website
Related
Sidney Daily News
Board approves contracts, resignations
SIDNEY — Personnel items, along with the transfer of funds, were approved during the Sidney city Schools Board of Education meeting Monday night. The board approved purchased services agreements with the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center for the 2022-23 school year. The contracts are for a preschool intervention specialist, $97,908.21; speech language therapist, $108,586.61; and instructional assistant services t an additional cost of $238,453.33.
Sidney Daily News
Land Bank introduces new board member
SIDNEY – The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) introduced Roger Wehrman as a new board member at a regular meeting on Sept. 20. Wehrman was formerly the system plant manager of the power plant in Piqua and has experience with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and brownfield land.
Sidney Daily News
Claywell resigns from Shelby County BOE
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections met Monday morning in a special meeting to discuss the resignation of Deputy Director Colin Claywell. The board went into executive session at 10 a.m. Monday to discuss personnel matters regarding Deputy Director Claywell. The Board returned to public session at 10:45 a.m. with Claywell’s official resignation. Board member Douglas Pence moved to accept Claywell’s resignation, effective Sept. 30, 2022. The motion was seconded by Merrill Asher and passed unanimously.
Sidney Daily News
Two to be inducted into Wall of Honor
FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Education Foundation (FLEF) will welcome Donald Bensman and Gary Bensman into the Fort Loramie Schools Wall of Honor during a ceremony planned for Sunday, Oct. 23, at 2 p.m. The ceremony — which is open to the public — will be held at Fort Loramie High School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— W.A. Graham, of this city, was elected vice-president of the Ohio State Bankers’ Association at its meeting being held in Toledo this week. Six carloads of gypsies were apprehended today in Sidney by local police following a telephone call from New Knoxville. The group was traveling about the city, making efforts at fortune telling, when the call came from New Knoxville that a party in that community had been swindled out of $35 by a band of gypsies. Apprehended on Ohio avenue, they will be held until the party can come here and identify the one or ones who took the money.
Sidney Daily News
Mutual Federal celebrates 100 years
SIDNEYo – Mutual Federal, a division of First Bank Richmond is celebrating 100 years of serving Shelby and Miami counties. Founded Aug. 25, 1922, Mutual Federal originated as First Mutual Savings and Loan Association with one location and just six employees. Mutual Federal has grown to five full-service bank locations located in Sidney, Piqua and Troy, Ohio, and a loan production office in Columbus, Ohio. They currently have 33 employees supporting its customers.
Sidney Daily News
Hershberger named vice president of retail banking
MINSTER — Alicia Hershberger is joining Minster Bank as vice president of retail banking. With her 15 years of experience in the financial industry, she will oversee all eight branch offices, retail and mortgage lending functions, and the call center. Hershberger looks forward to overseeing Minster Bank’s retail banking...
Sidney Daily News
Class holds 65th reunion
The Holy Angels class of 1957 held their 65th class reunion on Aug. 6 at the Sidney American Legion. Pictured in the front row are Janice (Klecker) Baumann, far left, Jane (Romaker) Cotrell, Janet (Maier) Born and Mary Jean (Millet) Sherman, far right. In the back row; on the left is Pat (McGrath) Edwards, on her right is Don Weigandt, Tom Dorner, Mike Scully and Ann (Brandewie) Sharp is on the far right.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sidney Daily News
Vance is real deal
I believe that most common-sense voters in Shelby County have had it up to their eyeballs with the “woke” progressive agenda and the awful results it has yielded in every way for our country. Whether it be teaching our kids that they are born racists, proclaiming that there...
Sidney Daily News
New barbershop opens in Sidney
Lorenzo Taborn cuts a client’s hair Wednesday at CoJo Cuts barbershop. The business just opened in Sidney Tuesday and is owned by barber Cory Shrewsbury. Cooper Collingsworth is the third barber in the shop, which is located at 521 N. Vandemark Road.
Sidney Daily News
Reunion set
SIDNEY — The Sidney High School Class of 1951 will hold its 70th class reunion Saturday, Sept. 24, at noon at the Inn Between in Botkins. For more information, call 937-497-2403.
Sidney Daily News
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sidney Daily News
Signs promote ‘environMENTAL HEALTH’ in Sidney Parks
SIDNEY — Signs placed along popular walking paths in Sidney encourage the practice of mindfulness techniques while enjoying the natural surroundings. The signs are a cooperative project between the Sidney City Park District, the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services and NAMI Darke, Miami and Shelby Counties. The signs were provided at no cost to the Park District.
Sidney Daily News
Area Agency on Aging to host continuing education workshop
DAYTON — The Area Agency on Aging presents this 3.0 credit hour continuing education workshop 9 a.m.-12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, online via Zoom. The cost is $40 to earn CEUS or $20 to attend without CEUs. Advance registration is requested by Oct. 21. More information and the...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Daily News
• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • Grand Lake Health Systems hosts a childbirth/lamaze class from 6 to 8:30 p.m....
Sidney Daily News
Learning about bus safety
Sidney City Schools teacher Peggy Jacob helps her kindergarten students off a bus while they were learning about bus safety Monday, Sept. 19. Sidney City Schools bus driver Donnie Chupp talks about bus safety with the kindergarten students in Peggy Jacob’s class on Monday, Sept. 19.
Sidney Daily News
Spirit EMS record
Sept. 11-17 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to seven emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s three more than the week prior. Five of the seven calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie...
Sidney Daily News
PAC’s first Art 4 Everyone event set for Oct. 20
PIQUA — Art is for everyone and Piqua Arts Council is committed to proving that fact. PAC is thrilled to add another new event to offer this year with their first ever Art 4 Everyone. The 2022 Art 4 Everyone event will take place at The Orrmont Estate, in their brand-new club house, at 1612 S. Main St. in Piqua on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 5 to 9 p.m.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of August 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Jolene M. Moore, 23, of Sidney, was charged with driving in marked lanes and distracted driving enhancement, latter charge dismissed, $130 fine. James L....
Sidney Daily News
Why do fire engines also respond to EMS calls?
Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger was recently asked by a citizen, “Why do you send fire trucks with ambulances to emergency medical services (EMS) calls?” This is a question he is asked fairly regularly. When a citizen calls 911 to report an EMS incident, dispatchers are trained in...
Comments / 0