————— W.A. Graham, of this city, was elected vice-president of the Ohio State Bankers’ Association at its meeting being held in Toledo this week. Six carloads of gypsies were apprehended today in Sidney by local police following a telephone call from New Knoxville. The group was traveling about the city, making efforts at fortune telling, when the call came from New Knoxville that a party in that community had been swindled out of $35 by a band of gypsies. Apprehended on Ohio avenue, they will be held until the party can come here and identify the one or ones who took the money.

SIDNEY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO