4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Defense shows depth in 77-21 victory over ToledoThe LanternToledo, OH
Football: Hayden flashes ‘a chance to be a really good back,’ steps up against ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Tackle Box 2
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Employees of Tackle Box 2 wear shirts with the words “River Hippie” across the front. The unique restaurant is along the river in Fremont but off the beaten path. “Tackle Box 1 was down by the bridge. It was a bait shop, and this...
toledo.com
Food Truck ‘Party in the Park’ Tonight with Live Entertainment at Bowman Park
The City of Toledo’s Parks and Youth Services is hosting the fourth Food Truck Party in the Parks tonight! Come out to updated location Bowman Park located at 4793 Jackman Rd. for food trucks and live entertainment from 4-8 p.m. Food trucks included in the event are: AYZO Heavenly...
13abc.com
Community members call for peace and healing with upcoming events
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Junction Coalition and Neighborhood Health Association’s Saving Ourselves Project are promoting peace and health within the community through a series of upcoming events. NHA says he events will center around elements of peace and healing and will also include a press conference. The press conference...
13abc.com
Planned Pethood hopes more people will open their hearts and homes to foster pets
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local organization held a special photo shoot to highlight the need for more fosters at a local rescue. Planned Pethood takes in hundreds of injured, abandoned and unwanted animals every year but finding fosters to help care for all of them is becoming more challenging. The organization doesn’t have a brick and mortar shelter; all of its animals care cared for by fosters.
13abc.com
Imagination Station asking voters to renew levy, hosts kick-off event
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Imagination Station is hosting a levy kickoff event to as voters to renew Issue 10 this November. Imagination Station says Issue 10 is a 0.17 mill renewal levy that costs $5.21 per year on a $100,000 home, which is the smallest on the November ballot. The levy is not a new tax and supports temporary exhibitions, educational outreach, science center maintenance and new hands-on programs.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Foodie Fair returns to Eastern Market this weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Foodie Fair is back on at Eastern Market this coming weekend with the annual edible bonanza kicking off in Shed 5. The big day invites both experienced and novice chefs to the table for a "one-of-a-kind shopping and selling experience." There's a new segment of the food show with the event running alongside a vegan food fair as well.
13abc.com
Perrysburg city council considers makeover for Orleans Park
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -Perrysburg’s Orleans Park has plenty of parking, wildlife, and space for boats to launch into the Maumee River, and those options could expand in the near future. “And there’s a lot of unique features to this park in particular. It’s probably one f the only ones...
13abc.com
Movie theater to return to Northtowne Mall in Defiance
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - Movies on the big screen will return to the Northtowne Mall in Defiance. Phoenix Theatres announced it has signed a long-term lease to bring movies back to the mall’s theater, which had its last showing in June. The Michigan-based theater chain plans to spend $1.143...
13abc.com
Owens Community College to hold Kids Access to Dental Care Day
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Owens Community College Dental Hygiene Department is holding a Kids Access to Dental Care Day next month. According to OCC, the event will provide free dental services for children ages six months to 18 years old. The services that will be provided are dental cleanings, x-rays, sealants and fluoride.
13abc.com
Baby Shark Live! comes to the Stranahan in November
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show will splash across North America this Holiday season, including a special stop in Toledo on November 9. Following the success of Baby Shark Live!: 2022 Splash Tour, this limited-run show will delight audiences with Holiday classics, Santa Claus and much more. Tickets will go on sale this September 23, with pre-sales beginning September 22. For tickets and additional information, visit www.etix.com.
13abc.com
ODOT to hold auction for land in Northwood
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 is holding a public auction to sell excess land in the city of Northwood in Wood County next week. The auction will take place on Sept. 28 and will be held at ODOT District 2′s headquarters located at 317 East Poe Road in Bowling Green. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the auction will begin at 1 p.m.
6-year-old drowns in Lake Erie
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating the drowning of a child in Ottawa County on Saturday.
13abc.com
Armed student arrested at Lakota/Willard football game
KANSAS, Ohio (WTVG) - Sandusky Co. Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested a Willard student at the Willard/Lakota football game Friday. According to the complaint, a Lakota student alerted officers that a Willard student showed them a firearm they had on their person, and they were looking for particular Lakota students at the game.
13abc.com
Northview High School closes early Wednesday due to water main break
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Northview High School closed early on Wednesday due to a water main break. According to Sylvania Schools, classes ended at approximately 11:15 a.m. Students who drove, walked, or biked to school were allowed to leave at 11:15 a.m. and parents were able to pick up their children beginning at 11:45 a.m.
themanchestermirror.com
New restaurant set to open in former bakery building
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Jason Cooper first became acquainted with Manchester about four or five years ago, when he purchased a rental property in the village. As he came and went, he began to enjoy the uniqueness and the small town feel of the community.
13abc.com
$1.43M renovation bringing major upgrades, new owners to Defiance movie theater
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A major overhaul and upgrade is underway at the Cinema 9, including replacing the screens, redeveloping the sound system, and installing heated, reclining seats. It’s all courtesy of the new owners Phoenix Theatres. “Yes, everybody’s favorite amenity is the heated, reclining love seats,” said Jordan...
'We turn up': Woman finds strength to fight cancer through faith, family & friends
TOLEDO, Ohio — There are moments in time we never forget, and for a Toledo woman that day strengthened friendships and led to a movement to help others. In December 2014, Monica Riley received a call while clocking out at work that changed everything. “He said, 'Hello, is this...
13abc.com
A new tool tests Lake Erie algae to protect drinking water
CURTICE, Ohio (WTVG) - Eighty million gallons of water are pumped in daily by the City of Toledo, so the Curtice shoreline is the first stop of your drinking water when it comes in from Lake Erie. Now there’s new technology there to protect our drinking water from future algal...
Detroit riverfront mansion for sale at $2.2 million
Only a handful of single-family houses in Detroit can claim to have direct, private water frontage along the Detroit River. A home on the city's east side next door to the Manoogian Mansion is one of them and it’s on the market for $2.2 million. This waterfront home built in 1921 on a 0.69-acre lot boasts direct views of The Detroit Yacht Club on Belle Isle and of downtown Detroit from its backyard. ...
13abc.com
Waite High School tees up new golf team
City leaders say the filters in the Fostoria water treatment plant need to be replaced. A rude awakening this morning... and another possibly stormy midweek, ahead of a big temperature drop! Dan Smith has the details. Updated: 10 hours ago. A rude awakening this morning, a humid afternoon... and a...
