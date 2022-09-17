ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Tackle Box 2

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Employees of Tackle Box 2 wear shirts with the words “River Hippie” across the front. The unique restaurant is along the river in Fremont but off the beaten path. “Tackle Box 1 was down by the bridge. It was a bait shop, and this...
FREMONT, OH
13abc.com

Community members call for peace and healing with upcoming events

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Junction Coalition and Neighborhood Health Association’s Saving Ourselves Project are promoting peace and health within the community through a series of upcoming events. NHA says he events will center around elements of peace and healing and will also include a press conference. The press conference...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Planned Pethood hopes more people will open their hearts and homes to foster pets

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local organization held a special photo shoot to highlight the need for more fosters at a local rescue. Planned Pethood takes in hundreds of injured, abandoned and unwanted animals every year but finding fosters to help care for all of them is becoming more challenging. The organization doesn’t have a brick and mortar shelter; all of its animals care cared for by fosters.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Imagination Station asking voters to renew levy, hosts kick-off event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Imagination Station is hosting a levy kickoff event to as voters to renew Issue 10 this November. Imagination Station says Issue 10 is a 0.17 mill renewal levy that costs $5.21 per year on a $100,000 home, which is the smallest on the November ballot. The levy is not a new tax and supports temporary exhibitions, educational outreach, science center maintenance and new hands-on programs.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
fox2detroit.com

Detroit Foodie Fair returns to Eastern Market this weekend

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Foodie Fair is back on at Eastern Market this coming weekend with the annual edible bonanza kicking off in Shed 5. The big day invites both experienced and novice chefs to the table for a "one-of-a-kind shopping and selling experience." There's a new segment of the food show with the event running alongside a vegan food fair as well.
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Perrysburg city council considers makeover for Orleans Park

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -Perrysburg’s Orleans Park has plenty of parking, wildlife, and space for boats to launch into the Maumee River, and those options could expand in the near future. “And there’s a lot of unique features to this park in particular. It’s probably one f the only ones...
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

Movie theater to return to Northtowne Mall in Defiance

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - Movies on the big screen will return to the Northtowne Mall in Defiance. Phoenix Theatres announced it has signed a long-term lease to bring movies back to the mall’s theater, which had its last showing in June. The Michigan-based theater chain plans to spend $1.143...
DEFIANCE, OH
13abc.com

Owens Community College to hold Kids Access to Dental Care Day

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Owens Community College Dental Hygiene Department is holding a Kids Access to Dental Care Day next month. According to OCC, the event will provide free dental services for children ages six months to 18 years old. The services that will be provided are dental cleanings, x-rays, sealants and fluoride.
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

Baby Shark Live! comes to the Stranahan in November

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show will splash across North America this Holiday season, including a special stop in Toledo on November 9. Following the success of Baby Shark Live!: 2022 Splash Tour, this limited-run show will delight audiences with Holiday classics, Santa Claus and much more. Tickets will go on sale this September 23, with pre-sales beginning September 22. For tickets and additional information, visit www.etix.com.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

ODOT to hold auction for land in Northwood

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 is holding a public auction to sell excess land in the city of Northwood in Wood County next week. The auction will take place on Sept. 28 and will be held at ODOT District 2′s headquarters located at 317 East Poe Road in Bowling Green. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the auction will begin at 1 p.m.
NORTHWOOD, OH
13abc.com

Armed student arrested at Lakota/Willard football game

KANSAS, Ohio (WTVG) - Sandusky Co. Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested a Willard student at the Willard/Lakota football game Friday. According to the complaint, a Lakota student alerted officers that a Willard student showed them a firearm they had on their person, and they were looking for particular Lakota students at the game.
WILLARD, OH
13abc.com

Northview High School closes early Wednesday due to water main break

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Northview High School closed early on Wednesday due to a water main break. According to Sylvania Schools, classes ended at approximately 11:15 a.m. Students who drove, walked, or biked to school were allowed to leave at 11:15 a.m. and parents were able to pick up their children beginning at 11:45 a.m.
TOLEDO, OH
themanchestermirror.com

New restaurant set to open in former bakery building

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Jason Cooper first became acquainted with Manchester about four or five years ago, when he purchased a rental property in the village. As he came and went, he began to enjoy the uniqueness and the small town feel of the community.
MANCHESTER, MI
13abc.com

A new tool tests Lake Erie algae to protect drinking water

CURTICE, Ohio (WTVG) - Eighty million gallons of water are pumped in daily by the City of Toledo, so the Curtice shoreline is the first stop of your drinking water when it comes in from Lake Erie. Now there’s new technology there to protect our drinking water from future algal...
TOLEDO, OH
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit riverfront mansion for sale at $2.2 million

Only a handful of single-family houses in Detroit can claim to have direct, private water frontage along the Detroit River. A home on the city's east side next door to the Manoogian Mansion is one of them and it’s on the market for $2.2 million. This waterfront home built in 1921 on a 0.69-acre lot boasts direct views of The Detroit Yacht Club on Belle Isle and of downtown Detroit from its backyard. ...
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Waite High School tees up new golf team

City leaders say the filters in the Fostoria water treatment plant need to be replaced. A rude awakening this morning... and another possibly stormy midweek, ahead of a big temperature drop! Dan Smith has the details. Updated: 10 hours ago. A rude awakening this morning, a humid afternoon... and a...
TOLEDO, OH

