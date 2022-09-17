ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

KMPH.com

Multiple reports of black bear spotted in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — CHP received multiple reports of a bear spotted in Fresno County. Reports started coming in Tuesday of a black bear sighting near Highway 180 and South Reed Avenue, just east of Sanger. Drivers on Highway 180 spotted the black bear and tried to keep...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Car submerged in canal in Western Fresno County

TRANQUILLITY, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno County sheriff's deputies and Cal Fire crews are at the scene of a submerged car in Western Fresno County Wednesday morning. The call came in around 6:40 about the car in a canal near S James. Rd. and S. Denver Ave. near the town of Tranquillity.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno couple sleeps at restaurant nightly to ward off thieves

A Fresno restaurant owner has had it with thieves. Jennifer Wong says she and her husband are tired of break-ins at their restaurant. They say it's so bad they have to sleep there every night. FOB Seafood Fusion has become a magnet for crooks. Wong says break-ins take place mornings...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

New legislation could spell the end for firefighting goats

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Many people rely on goats and sheep as a line of defense against wildfires. But there could be fewer people to look after them, as a result of new state legislation — leaving the future of some of these businesses up in the air.
FRESNO, CA
Fresno, CA
KMJ

Teen Found In Stolen Vehicle Prompts Pursuit Through Fresno, Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif (KMKJ/FOX26) — A teen has been arrested after taking police on a pursuit through Fresno and Clovis in a stolen vehicle. The Clovis Police Department spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Fresno in the area of Shaw and Peach Avenues Tuesday afternoon. The...
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

Sunnyside Convalescent Hospital workers striking in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Employees with one Fresno nursing home are going on strike to protest what they are calling poor working conditions. Alexis Govea talked with the workers from Sunnyside Convalescent Hospital with the latest on where negotiations stand. Service Employees International Union (SEIU) represents homecare workers, healthcare...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Drivers Show Why They’re Really Bad

Thanks to a federal grant, Fresno police swarmed the streets on Monday looking for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians breaking the law. Earlier this year, the website QuoteWizard ranked Fresno drivers as seventh-worst in the nation based on collisions, DUIs, speeding, and traffic citations. Based on the 176 citations issued by...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Woman Suspected Of DUI After Crashing In Fresno Neighborhood

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A woman was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after hitting multiple vehicles in a Fresno neighborhood Tuesday morning. The Fresno Police Department got a call that a driver ran into three different vehicles, a trailer, and a portable basketball hoop, and was trying to drive away.
FRESNO, CA
thefeather.com

Poverello House to receive homecoming donations

The Poverello House works to reduce poverty and homelessness in Fresno County. With the excitement of homecoming in the air, students and teachers alike are doing their part to get ready. Football players prepare for the game, band, cheer and color guard work on their pep routines and princesses get ready to strut the runway at half-time.
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Ceres Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident on Highway 99 in Fresno

On September 16, 2022, a man from Ceres was killed in a motorcycle collision in Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on southbound State Route 99 near Shaw Avenue, officials reported. Details on the Motorcycle Collision in Fresno That Killed a Ceres Man.
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Three Killed in Crash Involving Flatbed Truck in Fresno County

On Sunday, September 18, 2022, three parties were killed in a crash involving a flatbed truck in Fresno County, the California Highway Patrol reported. The two-vehicle accident took place on Floral Avenue and Cedar Avenue shortly after 1:45 p.m., officials said. Details on the Two-Vehicle Crash in Fresno County That...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Multiple people injured following BB-gun shooting at Fashion Fair

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Multiple people were shot with a BB-gun while at Fashion Fair Wednesday afternoon. According to Fresno Police, two teen boys inside a car shot at a group of girls that were eating in the outside food court area. A total of four people were injured...
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fresno County Head-On Collision Causes Fatality and Injuries

Driver Dies and Multiple Injuries Result From Highway 180 Accident West of Fresno. A head-on collision in Fresno County on September 17 caused the death of one woman and injured others. The accident happened along Highway 180 eastbound close to Shasta Avenue west of Fresno in a rural area around 9:15 p.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrived at the scene to discover the frontal collision involved two vehicles.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno to celebrate first Neighbors’ Night Out

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno is getting ready to host its first-ever Neighbors’ Night Out. Neighborhoods throughout Fresno are coming together on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, to celebrate the community for the city’s first Neighbors’ Night Out. This is the same concept as National Night Out, which is celebrated annually as a community-building campaign. It […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing woman found safe in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has confirmed that a missing woman has been found safe. On Monday, officials asked for help to find 26-year-old Michelle Rollo Veras after she was reported missing. Investigators said Veras has since been found safe.
FRESNO, CA

