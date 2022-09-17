Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Multiple reports of black bear spotted in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — CHP received multiple reports of a bear spotted in Fresno County. Reports started coming in Tuesday of a black bear sighting near Highway 180 and South Reed Avenue, just east of Sanger. Drivers on Highway 180 spotted the black bear and tried to keep...
KMPH.com
Car submerged in canal in Western Fresno County
TRANQUILLITY, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno County sheriff's deputies and Cal Fire crews are at the scene of a submerged car in Western Fresno County Wednesday morning. The call came in around 6:40 about the car in a canal near S James. Rd. and S. Denver Ave. near the town of Tranquillity.
KMPH.com
Fresno couple sleeps at restaurant nightly to ward off thieves
A Fresno restaurant owner has had it with thieves. Jennifer Wong says she and her husband are tired of break-ins at their restaurant. They say it's so bad they have to sleep there every night. FOB Seafood Fusion has become a magnet for crooks. Wong says break-ins take place mornings...
KMPH.com
New legislation could spell the end for firefighting goats
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Many people rely on goats and sheep as a line of defense against wildfires. But there could be fewer people to look after them, as a result of new state legislation — leaving the future of some of these businesses up in the air.
KMJ
Teen Found In Stolen Vehicle Prompts Pursuit Through Fresno, Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif (KMKJ/FOX26) — A teen has been arrested after taking police on a pursuit through Fresno and Clovis in a stolen vehicle. The Clovis Police Department spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Fresno in the area of Shaw and Peach Avenues Tuesday afternoon. The...
KMPH.com
Sunnyside Convalescent Hospital workers striking in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Employees with one Fresno nursing home are going on strike to protest what they are calling poor working conditions. Alexis Govea talked with the workers from Sunnyside Convalescent Hospital with the latest on where negotiations stand. Service Employees International Union (SEIU) represents homecare workers, healthcare...
GV Wire
Fresno Drivers Show Why They’re Really Bad
Thanks to a federal grant, Fresno police swarmed the streets on Monday looking for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians breaking the law. Earlier this year, the website QuoteWizard ranked Fresno drivers as seventh-worst in the nation based on collisions, DUIs, speeding, and traffic citations. Based on the 176 citations issued by...
Man arrested for starting dumpster fire in Visalia, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he started a dumpster fire Wednesday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department. Around 5:45 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Lovers Lane and Noble avenues for a report of a dumpster fire. When officers arrived, they found a fire burning inside a […]
21-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Kerman (Kerman, CA)
According to the California Highway Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Kerman on Saturday. The crash happened near Kerman, west of Fresno, at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Store clerk surprises thieves with gun after taking beer and demanding money
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Three men are on the run following a store robbery in Southeast Fresno. The Fresno Police Department responded to a Chevron gas station on Ventura and Cedar Avenues Monday afternoon. The trio was caught on camera throughout the entire incident. As seen on video, the...
3 Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Fresno on Sunday. The crash happened near Floral and Cedar Avenues at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
KMJ
Woman Suspected Of DUI After Crashing In Fresno Neighborhood
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A woman was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after hitting multiple vehicles in a Fresno neighborhood Tuesday morning. The Fresno Police Department got a call that a driver ran into three different vehicles, a trailer, and a portable basketball hoop, and was trying to drive away.
thefeather.com
Poverello House to receive homecoming donations
The Poverello House works to reduce poverty and homelessness in Fresno County. With the excitement of homecoming in the air, students and teachers alike are doing their part to get ready. Football players prepare for the game, band, cheer and color guard work on their pep routines and princesses get ready to strut the runway at half-time.
Two killed in ATV crash in Fresno County
An investigation is underway in western Fresno County after two people were killed in an off-road vehicle crash on Sunday.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Ceres Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident on Highway 99 in Fresno
On September 16, 2022, a man from Ceres was killed in a motorcycle collision in Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on southbound State Route 99 near Shaw Avenue, officials reported. Details on the Motorcycle Collision in Fresno That Killed a Ceres Man.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Three Killed in Crash Involving Flatbed Truck in Fresno County
On Sunday, September 18, 2022, three parties were killed in a crash involving a flatbed truck in Fresno County, the California Highway Patrol reported. The two-vehicle accident took place on Floral Avenue and Cedar Avenue shortly after 1:45 p.m., officials said. Details on the Two-Vehicle Crash in Fresno County That...
KMPH.com
Multiple people injured following BB-gun shooting at Fashion Fair
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Multiple people were shot with a BB-gun while at Fashion Fair Wednesday afternoon. According to Fresno Police, two teen boys inside a car shot at a group of girls that were eating in the outside food court area. A total of four people were injured...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fresno County Head-On Collision Causes Fatality and Injuries
Driver Dies and Multiple Injuries Result From Highway 180 Accident West of Fresno. A head-on collision in Fresno County on September 17 caused the death of one woman and injured others. The accident happened along Highway 180 eastbound close to Shasta Avenue west of Fresno in a rural area around 9:15 p.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrived at the scene to discover the frontal collision involved two vehicles.
Fresno to celebrate first Neighbors’ Night Out
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno is getting ready to host its first-ever Neighbors’ Night Out. Neighborhoods throughout Fresno are coming together on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, to celebrate the community for the city’s first Neighbors’ Night Out. This is the same concept as National Night Out, which is celebrated annually as a community-building campaign. It […]
Missing woman found safe in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has confirmed that a missing woman has been found safe. On Monday, officials asked for help to find 26-year-old Michelle Rollo Veras after she was reported missing. Investigators said Veras has since been found safe.
