CHS locked down for 40 minutes after false call
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – All clear at Charlottesville High School after about a 40-minute lockdown that started around 1:20 Monday afternoon with a dispatch of an active shooter. CPD received a call of a student hurt, and police, fire, and rescue inundated the Melbourne Road school in minutes. Officers entered the school and started a thorough search. About halfway through, scanner noise indicated that it could be hoax.
Augusta sheriff looking for escaped MRRJ inmate
STAUNTON (WINA) – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate who escaped from a deputy on his way back to the Middle River Regional Jail after a court appearance in Highland County. The sheriff’s office says the deputy’s vehicle was on Route 250 at the Highland-Augusta county line when 34-year old Shaun Gwin kicked out a window and dove out. The deputy was not injured.
CPD releases Saturday morning murder victim ID
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police have released the ID of Saturday morning’s homicide victim as 29-year old city resident Daquain Anderson. Officers responded around 3 Saturday morning to the 300 block of 3rd Street NE to investigate a shots-fired report. Officers arrived on the scene and found Anderson had been shot, and he was transported to UVa where he succumbed in the ER.
