ZDNet
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announces 'Hopper' GPU availability, cloud service for large AI language models
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Tuesday opened the company's fall GTC conference by announcing the company's "Hopper" graphics processing unit (GPU) is in volume production and will begin to be shipped in systems by partners including Dell, Hewlett Packard, and Cisco Systems next month. Nvidia systems carrying the GPU will be available in the first quarter of next year, Huang announced.
ZDNet
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: AI language models as-a-service "potentially one of the largest software opportunities ever"
As reported yesterday, Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang opened his company's fall GTC conference with numerous product and service announcements, including the introduction of two cloud computing services the company will operate. In a press conference Wednesday, Huang told ZDNET that the two services will be "very long-term SaaS...
ZDNet
How to create different network locations in MacOS for more flexible connections
I connect to a lot of different networks. At home, I have three different LANs to choose from, which I use depending on my needs. For example, I have a general-purpose network and one that I use for the deployment of containers and the like. For the general-purpose network, I...
ZDNet
How to limit Spotlight search to improve privacy in MacOS
Let me set the stage: You have certain directories (aka folders) on your MacBook or iMac that contain sensitive information. You don't want others to have easy access to those directories, but it turns out, with the help of Spotlight, anyone with access to your desktop can easily find the files and information contained within.
ZDNet
ServiceNow gets a lot more specific with its workflows
ServiceNow, which provides configurable workflow software for various functions within an organization, today launched a new version of its main platform that gets much more granular than it has ever been -- even as detailed as guiding a procurement officer through requests for indirect employee purchases. ServiceNow has a longstanding...
ZDNet
Open-source software that lasts a thousand years? GitHub adds to its frozen Arctic Code Vault
GitHub has put the final touches on its Arctic Code Vault with a nearly 1.5 tonne steel box covered in AI-generated etchings that aim to entice future generations to explore it. GitHub initially deposited its 21 terabyte 20 February 2020 snapshot of all public repositories shortly after the pandemic began,...
ZDNet
Microsoft's October 12 Surface launch: What's on tap
Microsoft's expected fall Surface launch now has an official date: October 12. That's the same day that the company's Ignite IT Pro conference kicks off and the day after Meta holds its Meta Connect metaverse-focused hardware event. Microsoft posted on September 21 a placeholder page for the event on microsoft.com/event...
ZDNet
Loupedeck Live is a powerful (but complicated) tool for content creators
I do a lot of video editing in Final Cut Pro X and some of the steps in my workflow can be a bit cumbersome. On top of that, I tend to prefer to work as efficiently as possible, which is not always an option with the likes of Final Cut Pro, where you're constantly having to point and click your way through the process.
ZDNet
Windows 11 version 22H2: What to expect from the 2022 Update
Microsoft's first update to Windows 11 arrived right on schedule today, almost exactly a year after the initial release. After a long public test cycle in the Windows Insider Program, with Release Preview candidates available for more than three months, the 2022 Update contains no surprises. And with a gradual rollout planned over the next few months, it's unlikely to cause drama for users or enterprise administrators.
ZDNet
Windows 11 22H2: These are the big new security features
Windows 11 22H2 is now arriving, and as well as new features, Microsoft's latest operating system update also brings security upgrades. With ransomware, sophisticated hacking attacks, and phishing threats showing no sign of abating, Microsoft has rethought security in Windows 11 with the aim of blocking more threats by default.
ZDNet
Dreamebot's self-emptying robot vac comes with a dreamy price tag
I'm not ready to let robots take over my house completely, but they have now mastered the vacuuming chore. Robot vacuums have been scooting along on my floors for years and have now perfected the vacuuming, mopping, mapping, and now, even emptying themselves so that very little human interaction is needed to get the job done.
ZDNet
How to get LinkedIn Premium for free
Whether you just graduated or you're just on the hunt for a new job, we all know how frustrating the job search can be. Having just graduated recently, I remember it too vividly. LinkedIn is a great tool when looking for a job because of its networking capabilities and job...
ZDNet
Amazon's ready to announce a bunch of devices on Sept. 28
Amazon just sent members of the press invitations to attend a virtual event where the company will announce new hardware, features, and services. The invite-only stream will take place on Sept. 28, the same day as last year's fall Amazon announcements. The invite alluded to various categories of announcement types,...
ZDNet
Honor 70 review: An elegant mid-ranger, with substance to match the style
Honor is establishing itself as an independent handset maker, following its departure from the Huawei stable in November 2020. Last year, the Honor 50 made a good showing as the company's first post-Huawei-split handset to offer the full array of Google Mobile Services. This year's high-end Magic 4 Pro packed in the features and impressed particularly with its 100W charging, good cameras, IR blaster and monochrome e-book reading mode.
ZDNet
Ethereum upgraded to a new blockchain infrastructure. What does that mean for the crypto market?
Last week, crypto giant Ethereum achieved a long-awaited milestone and shifted its technological infrastructure to a more environmentally sustainable software. The move to the new infrastructure, called the Merge, reduced Ethereum's energy consumption by 99%. Despite this being a highly anticipated change in the crypto market, it has its risks.
ZDNet
What is disruptive innovation? Understanding how big changes happen fast
Disruptive innovation theory is a cautionary concept for large, established companies: There's danger in becoming too good at what you do best. Delivering to the mainstream market is good and all, but a disruptor could target a market underserved by your current product with a new business model. Harvard Business...
ZDNet
How to quickly find and delete unused applications on Android 13
Do you use every app installed on your Android device? If not, why do you keep those unused apps installed?. You might not have ever considered this, but it is not beyond the realm of the possibility that an Android app development could languish. Should that happen, an app could...
ZDNet
Singapore workers feel disconnected in hybrid workplace
Hybrid workplaces may offer more flexibility, but Singapore employees highlight a need for everyone to have equal opportunities to contribute during hybrid meetings. These interactions also have spawned habits such as replying email and using social media while others are speaking. Some 54% of white-collar workers in the country said...
ZDNet
What can you expect on Tesla AI Day?
Tesla AI Day is Tesla's annual event in which the company reveals all of its upcoming projects and showcases its latest technology. The event will take place on September 30 and is expected to be live-streamed on both the Tesla website and on YouTube. If you are debating whether or not to tune in, here is what you can expect.
ZDNet
Understanding Microsoft's grand vision for building the next generation of apps
Over the past couple of years, Microsoft has introduced a grab bag of new tools and technologies aimed at helping developers -- including those inside Microsoft -- build "the next generation of apps." Microsoft has something for every app builder from "citizen" non-pro devs to well-versed, expert devs. Furthermore, execs...
