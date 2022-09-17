Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker announced a scam was being mailed out in Bladen County. The Sheriff explained residents have reported receiving checks, some in the amount of $4,990.90, in the mail from Atlantic Lottery Inc., along with a check and instructions to cash it. The accompanying letter, dated Sept. 12, 2022, directs recipients to cash the check for taxes, and they will receive a lottery prize of $495,009.10.

BLADEN COUNTY, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO