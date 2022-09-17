ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pender County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WECT

Two arrested after Whiteville police respond to reports of shots fired

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Two people were arrested after the Whiteville Police Department responded to reports of shots fired Tuesday. According to Whiteville police, officers responded to the area of South Lee Street at West Walter Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. Officers stopped a car matching the description of the...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WNCT

Onslow County man arrested, charged with indecent liberties

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — An Onslow County man is facing charges after an investigation into two reports of him taking indecent liberties with children. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit began an investigation when it was reported a man was inappropriately touching a young girl. The victim said two incidents took place in […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pender County, NC
Pender County, NC
Crime & Safety
WECT

Pedestrian struck by pickup truck in Carolina Beach

Pink Energy CEO breaks silence, addresses customer complaints against his company. Man found dead under fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach. Woman arrested after law enforcement finds bruises on a child’s legs and back. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Law enforcement arrested Teresa Lloyd on September 20 and charged...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
bladenonline.com

Scam Alert from Bladen County Sheriff’s Office

Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker announced a scam was being mailed out in Bladen County. The Sheriff explained residents have reported receiving checks, some in the amount of $4,990.90, in the mail from Atlantic Lottery Inc., along with a check and instructions to cash it. The accompanying letter, dated Sept. 12, 2022, directs recipients to cash the check for taxes, and they will receive a lottery prize of $495,009.10.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Marijuana#Drug Paraphernalia#Methamphetamine#County Jail
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pedestrian killed in Tuesday evening Wilmington accident

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A pedestrian was killed Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle in Wilmington. The incident occurred around 8:30 pm in the 4500 block of New Centre Drive, according to the Wilmington Police Department. North bound lanes on N. Kerr Ave were temporarily shut down while...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

WPD: Pedestrian killed in collision on New Centre Drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department confirmed that there has been one fatality in the late night incident on New Centre Drive. Late Tuesday night, an incident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on 4500 New Centre Drive closed the northbound lanes on N Kerr Avenue. Wilmington Police...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Man found dead under fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Ocean Isle Beach Police Department reports that a man was found dead under the fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach at around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21. Officials say that a person found the body as they were walking along the beach.
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police Department searching for two missing people

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is asking for help locating two people involved in separate missing person cases. 34-year-old Kristen Davis was last seen on September 12th around 12:00 pm. She may be driving a black infinity, according to Police. She’s described as being 5 foot,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Police respond to shots fired at Creekwood, building damaged

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shots were reported fired on September 19 at the Creekwood housing complex, near the 900 block of Emory Street. According to Wilmington Police Department, no one was hit by any shots but a building was damaged. WECT has a crew on the scene. This is a...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Body found on Ocean Isle Beach

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Ocean Isle Beach Police are investigating after a body was found on the beach early Wednesday morning. The body was found around 6:45 am under the fishing pier by someone who was walking along the beach, according to a news release. The investigation...
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC
cbs17

3 taken to hospital after car hits them at Wayne County drag strip, officials say

PIKEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three spectators were hit by a car that left the track at a drag strip in Wayne County Saturday, officials said. The incident took place between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. at the Wayne County Dragstrip at 3451 Nahunta Road, which is about two miles west of Pikeville and 11 miles north of Goldsboro, according to Joel Gillie, the public information officer for Wayne County.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Unrestrained Driver is 17 Fatality Here

Monday’s wreck at N.C. 87 and U.S. 74 might not have been deadly had the driver been wearing a seatbelt. The Highway Patrol reported that Deshawn Ford, 27, of Paddlefish Drive, Fayetteville, was pronounced dead on the scene after he rear-ended a gasoline tanker. The tanker, driven James Rufus Austin of Wilmington, was slowing for the stoplight at U.S. 74 and N.C. 87 when Ford collided with the tractor trailer. The crash blocked the westbound lanes of U.S. 74 while Ford was extricated from the wreckage.
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy