WWAY NewsChannel 3
Three people arrested in Elizabethtown traffic stop; stolen vehicle, gun recovered
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Three people, including a wanted man, have been arrested following a traffic stop in Bladen County. The Elizabethtown Police Department says they received an alert from their camera system of a stolen vehicle and conducted a traffic stop near Tractor Supply in Elizabethtown. A Bladen...
WECT
Two arrested after Whiteville police respond to reports of shots fired
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Two people were arrested after the Whiteville Police Department responded to reports of shots fired Tuesday. According to Whiteville police, officers responded to the area of South Lee Street at West Walter Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. Officers stopped a car matching the description of the...
cbs17
‘Vital info’: Man caught on camera could lead to key robbery arrest, Cumberland County sheriff says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for Erick McKnight, who officials say has key information in finding a suspect wanted for holding a person at gunpoint inside a Circle K gas station earlier this month. McKnight, seen in a red Chicago Bulls...
Onslow County man arrested, charged with indecent liberties
JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — An Onslow County man is facing charges after an investigation into two reports of him taking indecent liberties with children. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit began an investigation when it was reported a man was inappropriately touching a young girl. The victim said two incidents took place in […]
Craven County family continues search for person who killed relative
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A family spoke out Wednesday morning and offered a reward for information on the person who killed their relative in 2018. On July 27, 2018, Leon “Dre” Carmon was found dead in his vehicle on Woodrow McCoy Road in the Cove City area of Craven County. Deputies with the Craven […]
WECT
Pedestrian struck by pickup truck in Carolina Beach
Pink Energy CEO breaks silence, addresses customer complaints against his company. Man found dead under fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach. Woman arrested after law enforcement finds bruises on a child’s legs and back. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Law enforcement arrested Teresa Lloyd on September 20 and charged...
WECT
Woman sentenced for bribing investigator to avoid scrutiny of massage parlors
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman was sentenced to 15 months in prison for bribing an investigator to not scrutinize her “illicit” massage parlors in Cary and Wilmington in 2020 and 2021. Xiang Yue Jin pled guilty on March 31, 2022, fined $50,000 and forced to forfeit another $90,000.
bladenonline.com
Scam Alert from Bladen County Sheriff’s Office
Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker announced a scam was being mailed out in Bladen County. The Sheriff explained residents have reported receiving checks, some in the amount of $4,990.90, in the mail from Atlantic Lottery Inc., along with a check and instructions to cash it. The accompanying letter, dated Sept. 12, 2022, directs recipients to cash the check for taxes, and they will receive a lottery prize of $495,009.10.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman sentenced to prison for making bribes to protect illicit Wilmington massage parlor
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A New York woman was sentenced Wednesday to 15 months in prison for making bribe payments to protect her illicit massage parlors in Cary and Wilmington from law enforcement scrutiny in 2020 and 2021. On March 31st, Xiang Yue Jin pled guilty to the charge....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pedestrian killed in Tuesday evening Wilmington accident
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A pedestrian was killed Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle in Wilmington. The incident occurred around 8:30 pm in the 4500 block of New Centre Drive, according to the Wilmington Police Department. North bound lanes on N. Kerr Ave were temporarily shut down while...
WECT
WPD: Pedestrian killed in collision on New Centre Drive
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department confirmed that there has been one fatality in the late night incident on New Centre Drive. Late Tuesday night, an incident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on 4500 New Centre Drive closed the northbound lanes on N Kerr Avenue. Wilmington Police...
WECT
Man found dead under fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Ocean Isle Beach Police Department reports that a man was found dead under the fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach at around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21. Officials say that a person found the body as they were walking along the beach.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police Department searching for two missing people
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is asking for help locating two people involved in separate missing person cases. 34-year-old Kristen Davis was last seen on September 12th around 12:00 pm. She may be driving a black infinity, according to Police. She’s described as being 5 foot,...
WECT
Volunteer with Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office killed in Horry Co. plane crash
HORRY COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A volunteer with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office was one of two men killed in a plane crash in Horry County last week. Terry Druffel, 66, and Barrie McMurtie, 72, both of Ocean Isle Beach, were killed in a single-engine plane crash near Conway on Sept. 14.
WECT
Police respond to shots fired at Creekwood, building damaged
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shots were reported fired on September 19 at the Creekwood housing complex, near the 900 block of Emory Street. According to Wilmington Police Department, no one was hit by any shots but a building was damaged. WECT has a crew on the scene. This is a...
WECT
Man killed after rear-ending gasoline tanker in Columbus County
DELCO, N.C. (WECT) - The driver of a white SUV was killed after he rear-ended a gasoline tanker in the morning of September 19 at the intersection of Andrew Jackson Highway and Highway 87. Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire and Rescue officials pronounced the driver of the SUV dead at the scene and...
CBS News
2 men arrested in connection with fatal Wilmington shooting
Police arrested Ah-Kee Flonnory and Armani Rogers. Flonnory faces murder charges, while Rogers was charged with assault.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Body found on Ocean Isle Beach
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Ocean Isle Beach Police are investigating after a body was found on the beach early Wednesday morning. The body was found around 6:45 am under the fishing pier by someone who was walking along the beach, according to a news release. The investigation...
cbs17
3 taken to hospital after car hits them at Wayne County drag strip, officials say
PIKEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three spectators were hit by a car that left the track at a drag strip in Wayne County Saturday, officials said. The incident took place between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. at the Wayne County Dragstrip at 3451 Nahunta Road, which is about two miles west of Pikeville and 11 miles north of Goldsboro, according to Joel Gillie, the public information officer for Wayne County.
columbuscountynews.com
Unrestrained Driver is 17 Fatality Here
Monday’s wreck at N.C. 87 and U.S. 74 might not have been deadly had the driver been wearing a seatbelt. The Highway Patrol reported that Deshawn Ford, 27, of Paddlefish Drive, Fayetteville, was pronounced dead on the scene after he rear-ended a gasoline tanker. The tanker, driven James Rufus Austin of Wilmington, was slowing for the stoplight at U.S. 74 and N.C. 87 when Ford collided with the tractor trailer. The crash blocked the westbound lanes of U.S. 74 while Ford was extricated from the wreckage.
