Grove, OK police to crack down on crosswalk violations

GROVE, Okla. — The Grove, Oklahoma Police Department has had several complaints with incidents in their downtown crosswalks.

The police department has received calls about dangerous situations with the crosswalks on one of their main streets.

The police chief says traffic is not always stopping for pedestrians, but on the other hand, some pedestrians are not using actual crosswalks to go across the street.

He says they’re patrolling near the crosswalks and giving warnings to vehicles as well as pedestrians.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.