ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

No injuries reported after plane makes crash landing on Ventura beach

By Travis Schlepp
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41FOrS_0hysrxTs00

A small single-engine propeller plane went down at a Ventura beach Friday afternoon.

The 22-foot, four-passenger Cessna crash landed around 4:40 p.m. near Marina Park in Ventura.

Three people were onboard at the time the plane went down, the Ventura Fire Department said, and all three appeared to be uninjured.

The plane had taken off from Santa Paula Airport on a recreational flight, touring the Carpinteria area with a final destination set in Ojai.

For reasons that are under investigation, the plane began losing altitude and the pilot was instructed to land at the Oxnard Airport.

Despite best efforts, the plane continued to lose altitude as the pilot flew along the coastline. The plane eventually touched down on Pierpont Beach and came to rest on top of a jetty.

Ventura police, firefighters and State Parks Rangers all responded to the scene.

A small fuel leak was located and quickly contained, according to the Fire Department.

Police were expected to remain on scene for several hours to assist with salvage efforts and crowd control, the Fire Department added.

The crash will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L.A. Weekly

8 Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Highway 1 [Santa Barbara, CA]

Eight Hurt in Auto Collision near Vandenberg Village. The collision happened around 9:30 a.m., at the Santa Lucia Canyon Road intersection near Vandenberg Space Force Base. According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the crash involves a silver minivan and a black sedan. At this time, the circumstances that caused the incident and the identities of those involved in the crash remain unclear.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in downtown L.A.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department pursued a vehicle that was believed to be stolen in Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon. The pursuit began at low speeds as the driver obeyed traffic laws, stopping at red lights and stop signs with as many as eight Sheriff’s Department vehicles following close behind. Abruptly, the driver began to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Rider Injured in Motorcycle Accident on Santa Rosa Road [Camarillo, CA]

One Hospitalized after Motorcycle Crash near Woodcreek Road. The collision happened at 11:12 a.m., near Woodcreek Road. According to reports, a motorcycle traveling westbound on Santa Rosa collided with a vehicle turning left onto eastbound Santa Rosa. The impact of the collision left the rider with serious injuries. Responding officers...
CAMARILLO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Ojai, CA
City
San Diego, CA
Ventura, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Ventura, CA
City
Carpinteria, CA
Ventura, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Thousand Oaks bakery burglary caught on camera, suspects at large

Owners of a Thousand Oaks bakery hope surveillance camera footage will help track down and catch two thieves who burglarized the shop on Sept. 15. The owners of Historia Bakery, located on Hillcrest Drive near Moorpark Road says the two burglars broke into the shop by shattering the front entrance windows. Dressed in all-black, the […]
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ventura Fire#Salvage#Crash Landing#Oxnard Airport#Traffic Accident#Cessna#The Fire Department#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
calcoastnews.com

Missing man found in Santa Barbara County

The missing elderly man who was last seen driving a recreational vehicle in Atascadero has been found in Santa Barbara County and reunited with his family. Michael Larson, 76, was reported missing at about noon on Saturday. His wife last saw Larson at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Palm trees catch fire near Hollywood Bowl

A small fire broke out right across the street from the Hollywood Bowl Saturday night just after 11 p.m.. Patrons leaving the "Sound of Music" sing-along event were met with burning palm trees located on Highland Avenue, right next to the 101 Freeway overpass. There were several posts on Twitter sharing images and video of the fire. Here is a video shared to us by CBSLA President and General Manager Joel Vilmenay. Fortunately, the fire was all vegetation and did not require the Los Angeles Fire Department to issue an alert. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation  
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Body struck by multiple vehicles on 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge

A pedestrian was struck and killed on the 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge early Tuesday morning.The crash was first reported at 4:10 a.m. on the eastbound 210 Freeway, just west of Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported as a driver who believed he hit a body in the roadway. The CHP is investigating whether the body came from the overpass above.The body was struck by multiple vehicles, but all stayed at the scene, the CHP said.At least three left lanes were shut down through at least 7 a.m. for the fatal traffic investigation.
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy