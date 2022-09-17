Watershed plan aims to protect, enhance and restore

Morrison County could be part of a plan that, if implemented, could eliminate the equivalent of 42 dump trucks worth of sediment from pouring into local lakes, rivers and creeks, or reduce carbon emissions enough to equal removing 116,404 cars off of the roadway over the course of a year.

Tuesday, Chris Pence from the Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) and Land Services Director Amy Kowalzek presented the Long Prairie River One Watershed One Plan management project to the County Board. The vision of the management plan is to unite the people in the watershed “in balancing agriculture, recreation, tourism and timber with the protection of the environment for the future.”

“The water plan, now that we’re shifting into the One Watershed One Plan, really becomes the Morrison County Soil and Water Conservation District’s (SWCD) roadmap for their priorities,” Kowalzek said. “That marriage has been very good, because that plan is really a working document for them to prioritize their work.”

It is one of many One Watershed One Plan initiatives in which Morrison County is engaged, as the northeastern corner lies within the Long Prairie River watershed. That includes large bodies of water such as Lake Shamineau, Fish Trap Lake and Lake Alexander. Kowalzek said this is the project in which the county has been “most involved.”

Pence said, when setting out to formulate a watershed management plan, there is a certain checklist that must be followed above all else. That includes plans to reduce sediment, phosphorous and nitrogen in groundwater, protect the habitat within the watershed and reduce runoff.

The watershed starts at Lake Carlos in the chain of lakes near Alexandria in Douglas County and flows north along the Long Prairie River, eventually ending up near Motley, where the river dumps into the Crow Wing River. In all, portions of Morrison, Otter Tail, Douglas, Todd and Wadena counties are all within the watershed area.

Pence said, though only 7% of the watershed is in Morrison County, it includes an important portion. Mainly, that is due to the “high-quality lakes” that are within the area.

“We’re very, very grateful that Morrison did decide to participate in the process,” he said.

Along with local units of government and SWCDs, the developers of the plan also consulted with advisory committees and citizen groups. It also had a technical advisory committee that met once per month to help “dig into” the technical aspects of the plan.

The process has been ongoing since March 2021.

To come up with a restoration and protection strategy, samples were taken throughout the watershed. These checked the streams and lakes for water quality and biology, such as insects and plant life in the water.

The watershed was then divided into four regions: Fish Trap/Turtle Creeks, Eagle/Moran Creeks, Long Prairie River and Alexandria Lakes.

“When you look at the plan itself, each of these planning areas has goals specific to that area,” Pence said. “This is a really diverse watershed.”

As such, he said the first questions that had to be answered were, “What are the priorities?” and “What is important to that watershed?”

They used that to build and graph out an issue list. Those classified as “Level A” are the top priority, where the focus of funding and effort will lie during implementation. The next is “Level B,” which will be addressed by partners, other funding sources or as opportunities arise. “Level C” are the issues he said ended up on “the cutting room floor.”

“If every issue is a priority, then we don’t have any priorities to work on,” Pence said. “This is the challenging part, really deciding what are the priorities that are important to the watershed.”

“It wasn’t that they weren’t important to the watershed,” Kowalzek added, referring to “Level C.” “It was just what the water plan’s role was to address those. There was an acknowledgment of some of those things, but some of those issues that were brought up were outside of the scope of the water plan.”

However, Pence added that the plan will be in place for 10 years. The priorities when planning for the next decade might include some of those “Level C” initiatives this time around.

The “Level A” priorities include stormwater runoff, groundwater contamination, bacteria, field erosion, drainage issues, soil health and forest management. “Level B” included addressing areas of intense development and protecting resources that are “already in good shape.”

When beginning to think about prioritization, he said they tried to block everything up into three categories: protect, enhance and restore.

Protection, using forest areas as an example, would include looking at areas where 25% of that resource has been converted away from forest land and protecting the other 75%

“That’s basically what Morrison County is,” Pence said. “You guys have a lot of beautiful forests up there, excellent lakes, great water quality. In that area, we’re looking to use protection strategies.”

Restoration would happen when more than 25% of that area has been converted, and enhancement would be in areas under that 25% threshold.

Showing a map of the lakes within the watershed, Pence pointed out a color coded depiction of how many lakes fall under each category. Yellow represented enhance and green — such as the ones in Morrison County — showed protection areas. There were no lakes in the red, restoration category.

“This is considered more of a protection watershed, in general, which is encouraging,” Pence said. “It means that the funds you’ll be getting for the projects will be used to protect what you have and not trying to fix larger scale problems that you might see in other watersheds.”

The goals of the plan, as defined by the policy committee, were: agricultural land management, phosphorus reduction, forest management, runoff reduction, drinking water protection and bacteria reduction.

In terms of agricultural land management, that includes working with land owners to manage nutrients in the soil. This can be done by incorporating practices such as cover crops and no till. One of those nutrients is the subject of the second goal: phosphorous.

“Phosphorous is that nutrient that causes weeds in lakes and algae blooms,” Pence said.

They are looking to reduce those levels by at least 5% over the course of the project period.

The one that will, perhaps, impact Morrison County the most is forest management. Pence said part of that process is landscape stewardship, which helps them prioritize where is the “best bang for the buck” to do forest management and protection.

In Morrison County, that will focus on habitat protection, as well as groundwater and surface water mitigation. Ways these can be addressed is through enrollment in the Sustainable Forest Incentives Act and developing a stewardship plan.

“Again, all of these goals are with willing landowners who want to do these things on their property,” Pence said. “There’s no requirements. Nobody has to do any of these ideas. We think we’ve come up with some ideas that landowners will be interested in knowing that if they participated, they can help with water quality within the watershed.

“We think if landowners get the right information and they know what to do, they’ll make the right choices,” he added.

Baseline funding for the project was $9.336 million, which comes from county contributions, a natural resources block grant and other funds from the state. The next level includes about $4 million more over 10 years with funding from BWSR. Pence said the first appropriation, once the project is approved, will be about $700,000.

In all, they are estimating that about $21 million will come into the watershed over the next decade to be spent on natural resource issues, water quality and habitat.

Morrison County SWCD Director Shannon Wettstein will come before the Board Tuesday, Sept. 20, to ask the Board to approve the plan. It can be implemented and start receiving funding once all of the entities involved have given their blessing, at which point BWSR can finalize the project.

“The various committees that met on this Long Prairie River Watershed management plan, they’ve done their job,” said Morrison County SWCD Water Plan Coordinator Lance Chisholm. “They should be commended.”

Board of Commissioners Briefs:

In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:

• Heard a request from Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf to ratify the county’s contracts with the Minnesota Counties Computer Cooperative and Strategic Technologies Incorporated. The request will be put on next week’s consent agenda;

• Heard a request from IT Director Amy Middendorf and Systems Administrator Nicholas Reed for a storage unit replacement for the county’s Information Technology Department. The new unit will enhance safety of county data;

• Thanked outgoing Auditor/Treasurer Chelsey Robinson for her service to the county. Her last day was Friday;

• Heard a request from Public Works Director Tony Hennen to hire two new intermittent snow plow drivers;

• Heard from County Administrator Matt LeBlanc that there is about $238,000 remaining in American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funding that has not been allocated or earmarked for a specific project. The county received $6.5 million and has funded or began to explore several projects since discussions began in January; and

• Heard from LeBlanc that 21 units of blood were collected during a blood drive, Sept. 7, at the Morrison County Government Center.

The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is at 9 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.