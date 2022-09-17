ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry and Meghan have been 'uninvited to state reception at Buckingham Palace on Sunday after officials insisted event was for working royals only'

By Niamh Lynch
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were 'uninvited' to a state reception for world leaders and foreign royals tomorrow evening, it was reported last night.

It is thought the couple received an invitation to the event, hosted by King Charles and the Queen Consort, earlier in the week.

But Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are now unlikely to attend after officials at Buckingham Palace insisted the reception was for working royals only, it is understood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HYT56_0hysrm1700
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (pictured with Prince William, Prince of Wales, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Catherine, Princess of Wales on Wednesday) were 'uninvited' to a state reception for world leaders and foreign royals tomorrow evening, it was reported last night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=336bZs_0hysrm1700
Photos captured a poignant moment for the Duke of Sussex (left with the Duchess of Sussex right) as he held his head in his hand, shielding his eyes, and looked down as the Queen's coffin was moved inside the Palace of Westminster
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U8qya_0hysrm1700
William, Kate, Harry and Meghan walk into the Palace of Westminster for a service on Wednesday

US President Joe Biden, French president Emmanuel Macron and the Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau are among the heads of states who will arrive in London this weekend to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday.

World leaders, ambassadors and foreign royals will attend a reception at the Palace where they will also be greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

The confusion over Harry and Meghan's invitation points to issues with communication between the Californian-based couple and the Royal Family, according to the Daily Telegraph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03CU63_0hysrm1700
It is thought the couple (pictured last Saturday) received an invitation to the event, hosted by King Charles and the Queen Consort, earlier in the week. But Harry and Meghan are now unlikely to attend after officials at Buckingham Palace insisted the reception was for working royals only, it is understood
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29keGn_0hysrm1700
Harry and Meghan after a service for the reception of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at Westminster Hall

It follows an apparent U-turn over Harry's right to wear military uniform despite being a non-working royal.

The Palace is understood to have intervened to allow Harry to wear his regalia to a 15-minute vigil at Westminster Hall today.

Harry had previously said he would wear a morning suit to all the funeral events.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also said to be furious after it was revealed their children will not be granted HRH status when they are appointed by prince and princess by King Charles III.

A source claimed to The Sun, that Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, are set to be officially made prince and princess in the near future as Charles has agreed to issue a Letters Patent to grant the titles.

But a report claims that following tense talks between the new King over recent days, the Sussexes have been left 'furious' that their children will not also get HRH titles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YCU4Y_0hysrm1700
Prince William, Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan have all been appearing in public together since the Queen's death. However the Sussexes won't be at the state reception at Buckingham Palace on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s9hzQ_0hysrm1700
Prince Harry and his brother Prince William stood together with their wives Meghan and Kate as they put aside their bitter feud to pay their respects to their grandmother

There are still longstanding issues between Prince Harry and his family, his autobiography has been called a 'ticking timebomb which Charles and William wanted to diffuse'.

It is claimed that it will be published as planned in November despite the Queen's death.

Tom Bower, whose biography of Meghan Markle was released earlier this year, said the book would be printed at Clays in Bungay, Suffolk, under conditions of great secrecy, with staff being checked on their way out for copies.

He added: 'The book is a timebomb which Charles and William wanted to defuse. Harry did not think that he would be in the UK when the Queen died and the circumstances are different to how they all envisaged it.

'That said I hear that it is being printed at Clays. It will take weeks to print and then weeks to distribute it globally.'

Comments / 1079

Sharon Miles
4d ago

His grandmother has died. He should be with his family. If his father was any kind of a father he would not allowed this to happen. Regardless of his status he is a son who is a member of the family. Duty over love ❤️. Back to the heir and spare status. He step back from his job not his family. Have at it haters.

Reply(88)
400
CRC433
4d ago

Really don’t care about this drama. He and his wife chose to leave the family so they have to deal with the repercussions.

Reply(43)
423
Shay
4d ago

If I were harry and Megan, I would get on a flight and go home. The shenanigans is for the birds 🦅. There is no way I would fly that far to be mistreated. Goodbye 👋

Reply(62)
271
