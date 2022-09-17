Dennis Quaid Cast In Steven Soderbergh Project

Dennis Quaid will star in the new Steven Soderbergh project “Full Circle.” The series will air on HBO Max.

Deadline describes the show, saying, “an investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present-day New York City.” The show will have six episodes. There is no news yet on when it will air, but Quaid fans are excited to see him back on the screen.

