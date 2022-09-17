ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dennis Quaid Cast In Steven Soderbergh Project

By Holly Haze
MIX 107.9
 5 days ago

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Dennis Quaid will star in the new Steven Soderbergh project “Full Circle.” The series will air on HBO Max.

Deadline describes the show, saying, “an investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present-day New York City.” The show will have six episodes.  There is no news yet on when it will air, but Quaid fans are excited to see him back on the screen.

HBO Max has a great line up for the month of September.

What other Soderbergh creations have you watched? Are you a fan of Dennis Quaid? What Dennis Quaid role has always been your favorite?

MIX 107.9

