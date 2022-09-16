ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 people incarcerated at 4th Avenue Jail hospitalized after suspected overdoses

By Perry Vandell, Arizona Republic
 5 days ago
Five people incarcerated at the 4th Avenue Jail in Phoenix were hospitalized after suffering from possible overdoses Friday.

Calbert Gillett, a spokesperson for the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, said all of the inmates were alert and breathing before being transported from the jail to a hospital just before 4 p.m.

"It is unknown at this time what the inmates may have ingested," Gillett said in a written statement. "MCSO jail crimes detectives will be contacted, and a thorough review will be conducted to try and determine what occurred."

Additional information was not immediately available.

Reach the reporter Perry Vandell at 602-444-2474 or perry.vandell@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @PerryVandell.

Comments / 30

Fantum
4d ago

I always thought jails/prisons were supposed to be drug free!!🤣 Cops are much better at harassing and shooting people than they are at drug control.

Reply(16)
9
Shawna Dunlap-Haynes
4d ago

When I was in correctional nursing the inmates would risk death because they knew we would come running with Narcan. Always chasing that perfect high.

Reply
3
oldhippienana
4d ago

they are in jail for a reason, let them OD. who cares if they are that stupid, just keep them there and off our streets.

Reply(1)
4
