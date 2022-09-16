5 people incarcerated at 4th Avenue Jail hospitalized after suspected overdoses

Five people incarcerated at the 4th Avenue Jail in Phoenix were hospitalized after suffering from possible overdoses Friday.

Calbert Gillett, a spokesperson for the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, said all of the inmates were alert and breathing before being transported from the jail to a hospital just before 4 p.m.

"It is unknown at this time what the inmates may have ingested," Gillett said in a written statement. "MCSO jail crimes detectives will be contacted, and a thorough review will be conducted to try and determine what occurred."

Additional information was not immediately available.

