Black Hawk helicopter makes precautionary landing in field near Lincoln airport
6 On Your Side: Public meeting Wednesday night on Douglas County property tax increases. A first-of-its-kind public meeting Wednesday night for property owners. A woman in Nebraska City is sentenced to 10 years behind bars for drug charges. 6 News On Your Side: College application advice for high school seniors.
Law enforcement from across the country attend trauma training in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In response to the trauma associated with line-of-duty deaths, training sessions in Omaha are helping officers and their loved ones cope and rebuild. New data from the FBI shows that 86 law enforcement officers were killed in the first eight months of this year. Thirteen come from the Midwest.
Omaha Everyday: Arbor Care Centers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Arbor Care Centers-Valhaven about what makes their center different form others--with it’s small town feel and a family atmosphere. Find out more in today’s interview!
Monday Sept. 19 COVID-19 update: 2 deaths in Douglas County as positivity rate falls
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
Omaha Everyday: ENT Head and Neck Surgery PC
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Dr. Dobleman from ENT Head and Neck Surgery PC about making the correct diagnosis if you have a chronic stuffy and runny nose. Find out more in today’s interview!
Unexcused absences linked to Omaha high school homecoming attendance
We're getting a better idea tonight of the route for the Omaha streetcar. But it's not without controversy. The final list of candidates and ballot measures in Nebraska is now certified for the November general election.
New development including affordable housing in downtown Omaha area
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Affordable housing and jobs are in the works for the northern section of downtown Omaha. A $34 million mixed-use development is in the works for the Millworks Commons District, located just north of the ballpark. Officials are hoping this major development helps that area to continue to grow.
BREAKING: WOWT Unanimous approval for Omaha streetcar route
A family is doing okay after escaping a house fire that happened around Monday morning in Bellevue. Unexcused absences linked to Omaha high school homecoming attendance. It's a problem nationwide and right here in the Omaha-metro area. Students are skipping school a lot. Earnest Jackson denied pardon for murder. Updated:...
Police officer mental health training in Omaha
MLK Pedestrian Bridge closes in October, undergoing repairs
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A popular bridge is undergoing repairs and will be closed until next year. The Martin Luther King Jr. Pedestrian Bridge serves as an access point between the CHI Health Center and the Missouri Riverfront. The bridge is often used by runners, walkers, and bicyclists to travel...
Omaha Everyday: Susan G Komen
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Jennifer Redmond from Susan G. Komen about the 2022 Nebraska MORE THAN PINK Walk back in person on Saturday, October 8th at Werner Park. There is No registration fee. We encourage participants to donate and fundraise for the mission. Find out more in today’s interview!
Bellevue duplex fire
Unexcused absences linked to Omaha high school homecoming attendance. It's a problem nationwide and right here in the Omaha-metro area. Students are skipping school a lot. A Nebraska man will remain behind bars after spending more than two decades in prison for a crime he says he didn't commit. Updated:...
Nebraska City woman sentenced for methamphetamine offense
(Council Bluffs) -- A Nebraska City woman has been sentenced to multiple years in prison for a drug offense. The Southern District of Iowa says 34-year-old Tabitha Standley was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to 120 months in prison following a plea to the charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Omaha’s One Community Cultural Festival held for first time since start of pandemic
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Chinese Association held the 2nd annual One Community Cultural Festival Sunday, marking the first time the event could be held since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cultures from around the world celebrated as one at Aksarben’s Stinson Park, with dozens of community groups...
Updating downtown Omaha parking meters
A family is doing okay after escaping a house fire that happened around Monday morning in Bellevue. For some college coaches, it pays to get fired. Unexcused absences linked to Omaha high school homecoming attendance. Updated: 10 hours ago. It's a problem nationwide and right here in the Omaha-metro area....
Valley RV park developer moving on
VALLEY, Neb. (WOWT) - The developer of a proposed RV park near the Platte River is changing course. Valley city council voted 4-0 tonight to revoke the approval granted weeks ago for the 90-acre RV park near 284th and West Maple. Brad Brown tells 6 News that about 90 acres...
Business owner brings up potential challenges of Omaha streetcar route
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Those in charge of putting streetcars in Omaha try to alleviate the concerns of neighbors. One business owner along the proposed route shows what has troubled him in the last few months. “I’m 4th generation and I have three of my kids working here,” said Tom...
Omaha, Iowa minor leaguers watch hurricane from distance
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hurricane Fiona has completed its punishment of the Caribbean. Now families are digging out of the floods and damage left behind and Iowa Cubs outfielder Narciso Crook isn’t there. ”It’s tough because we’re so far away, we’re in Omaha, Nebraska right now,” Crook said. In...
Nebraska Woman Sentenced To Prison For Possessing Drugs At Iowa Casino
(Council Bluffs, IA) — A Nebraska City, Nebraska woman is sentenced to ten years in prison after being found with meth at an Iowa casino. Thirty-four-year-old Tabitha Standley was arrested at the Horseshoe Casino in Council Bluffs on a felony warrant in October of 2021. Officers then searched her car and found 300 grams of meth in her car. She pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Construction on JFK south of Interstate 480 entering final stages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It has been a slow summer of setbacks for drivers heading to and from Bellevue on the JFK. Construction projects on the bridges at Highway 370, Chandler, and J Street have all resulted in significant impacts for drivers. The change in the seasons brings a new phase to work on the road and good news for beleaguered travelers.
