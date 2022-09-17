ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

chattanoogapulse.com

The 21st Annual Chattanooga Oktoberfest Returns To The Southside The October

The Chattanooga Market will present its 21st annual Chattanooga Oktoberfest with a two-day festival on Saturday, October 8th and Sunday, October 9th. The weekend is a celebration that is uniquely Chattanoogan and includes lively German accents, bringing back thousands of Chattanooga Oktoberfest fans each year. It’s a chance to dress up in German costume—kids and adults alike—and chicken dance the day (or evening) away while enjoying the season’s first brat or German beer.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Tourism Co. holds 2022 Summit

Chattanooga,TN – (WDEF) The Chattanooga tourism company held its annual summit Tuesday afternoon. It’s the largest gathering of tourism industry professionals in the area. Popular travel show host Samantha Brown was the keynote speaker. You may know her from ‘Samantha Brown’s Places to Love’, a long running show on PBS.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

“Remember When?” - In The Present Tense

Remember when the feature “Remember When?” first appeared in The Chattanooga Times Free Press?. It may seem ages ago - but it was early 2020, just before the onset of the pandemic in this area. Mark Kennedy is the reporter and columnist at the Times Free Press who...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
City
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
WDEF

More To The Story With Staley: wooden furniture

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tennessee (WDEF) – It’s a little slice of Americana up on Signal Mountain. And there’s wood all over the place. Logs, trees…..more than one can shake a stick at. No “pun” intended. It all makes sense. Because it’s a small lumber mill....
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, TN
DeanLand

This Chattanooga Ice Cream Shoppe May Be the Coolest Show on Earth

PT Barnum once branded his famous circus as the greatest show on earth, and that tagline became one of the enduring legacies of the traveling extravaganza. While Chattanooga's Ice Cream Show doesn't necessarily advertise itself in the same braggadocios manner, we definitely would proclaim it as the coolest show in the city based on the extraordinary array of toppings and mix-ins available to jazz up the frozen delights.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Cleveland, Walker Valley High Schools ‘Going Gold’ Night on Friday

Cleveland, TN is Going Gold in September for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Three Cleveland families whose children were all diagnosed with cancer in 2019 have created a group called Pediatric Cancer Supporters Of Cleveland, TN. They really want to bring awareness to the community and provide support for other families who have been affected by childhood cancer. In their efforts, at the hometown rival game this Friday between Cleveland High and Walker Valley, both teams are supporting their mission by Going Gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness.
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Golden Apple Award: Katy Vaughn, Davis Elementary

TRENTON, GA (WDEF) – Positivity can be contagious. That’s one of the lessons that Katy Vaughn passes on to her young students at Davis Elementary. They love her for it. Charity Barton is the Principal at Davis Elementary School. Charity says, “So many wonderful things to say about...
TRENTON, GA
Person
Rhonda Vincent
Grundy County Herald

3 airlifted after wreck on SR-56

A a passenger truck and a semi-truck collided around 9 a.m. this morning on SR-56 near Buddy Meeks Road in Tracy City. The crash resulted in three people being transported via helicopter to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga. Michael McGee, Nancy Hobbs and an unidentified child were traveling north on SR-...
TRACY CITY, TN
WTVCFOX

Tennessee Aquarium educator retires after 25 years

CHATANOOGA, Tenn — After spending 25 years at the Tennessee Aquarium one senior educator rings the retirement bell. Julia Gregory spent her wonderful time in Chattanooga making sure she left a wonderful splendor in relation to the nature world. During the course of Gregory career, she did spend a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Lookouts season comes to an end with a 11-4 loss

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- A rough season for the Chattanooga Lookouts came to an end on Sunday with an 11-4 loss to the Tennessee Smokies. The Lookouts feel behind early giving up 4 runs in the first innings. Leftfielder Jacob Hurtubise hit a solo shot off the second pitch of the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
#Local Life#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Music Festival#Localevent#Roots Music#Ross S Landing
WDEF

Ironman Traffic Impacts this weekend

CHATTANOOGA/WALKER COUNTY (WDEF) – This is IRONMAN weekend and that means there will be some traffic interruptions around the riverfront, through downtown and into Walker County on Sunday. Here is what to expect:. THURSDAY- SATURDAY:. The IRONMAN Expo area is open all day, beginning on Thursday on the Chattanooga...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
theutcecho.com

UTC Alum’s Photos Featured Across The Nation

UTC alum and staff photographer for the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Olivia Ross' creative photojournalistic skills led to some of her photos being featured in newspapers across the United States, including the New York Times and Washington Post. Ross went on assignment to take photos for the Times Free Press...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
WDEF

Pedestrian killed Tuesday night in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian last night in Cleveland. They say the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Keith Street around 8:30 PM. The victim died from his injuries later at the hospital. The cause of the crash is still under...
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

Wreck in Apison leads to woman's arrest Tuesday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An accident in Hamilton County led to the arrest of the driver Tuesday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. The accident happened a little after 7:30 a.m. at the 8000 block of Apison Pike. No one was hurt. But police discovered the still-unidentified driver had several active...
APISON, TN
luxury-houses.net

Perfectly Blends Space, Luxury, and Serenity, this Elegant and Exceptional Estate in Cleveland Listed at $2.4M

The Estate in Cleveland is a luxurious home of immediately noticed quality of construction is now available for sale. This home located at 245 Bigsby Creek Rd NW, Cleveland, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 7,771 square feet of living spaces. Call Don Ledford (Phone: 423-504-5987), Preston Putnam (Phone: 706-483-0268) – Keller Williams Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, TN
wutc.org

On The Trail Of Ambling Armadillos In Southeast Tennessee

Let’s talk about armadillos. Average rising temperatures here in the South are spurring the scaly creatures to crawl north - from Texas and Florida to North Carolina and here in Tennessee. Carissa Turner has been keeping tabs on the armadillos. She’s a grad student in environmental science on our...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

