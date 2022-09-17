Read full article on original website
chattanoogapulse.com
3 Sisters Festival Returns September 30 And October 1 For The 15th Year!
Just two weeks from now the 3 Sisters Music Festival will be presenting its 15th year of great bluegrass free to the public at Ross’ Landing. The event, scheduled for September 30 and October 1, is hosted by Fletcher Bright Realty. Music begins on Friday, September 30 at 6:00pm...
chattanoogapulse.com
The 21st Annual Chattanooga Oktoberfest Returns To The Southside The October
The Chattanooga Market will present its 21st annual Chattanooga Oktoberfest with a two-day festival on Saturday, October 8th and Sunday, October 9th. The weekend is a celebration that is uniquely Chattanoogan and includes lively German accents, bringing back thousands of Chattanooga Oktoberfest fans each year. It’s a chance to dress up in German costume—kids and adults alike—and chicken dance the day (or evening) away while enjoying the season’s first brat or German beer.
WDEF
Chattanooga Tourism Co. holds 2022 Summit
Chattanooga,TN – (WDEF) The Chattanooga tourism company held its annual summit Tuesday afternoon. It’s the largest gathering of tourism industry professionals in the area. Popular travel show host Samantha Brown was the keynote speaker. You may know her from ‘Samantha Brown’s Places to Love’, a long running show on PBS.
wutc.org
“Remember When?” - In The Present Tense
Remember when the feature “Remember When?” first appeared in The Chattanooga Times Free Press?. It may seem ages ago - but it was early 2020, just before the onset of the pandemic in this area. Mark Kennedy is the reporter and columnist at the Times Free Press who...
WDEF
More To The Story With Staley: wooden furniture
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tennessee (WDEF) – It’s a little slice of Americana up on Signal Mountain. And there’s wood all over the place. Logs, trees…..more than one can shake a stick at. No “pun” intended. It all makes sense. Because it’s a small lumber mill....
This Chattanooga Ice Cream Shoppe May Be the Coolest Show on Earth
PT Barnum once branded his famous circus as the greatest show on earth, and that tagline became one of the enduring legacies of the traveling extravaganza. While Chattanooga's Ice Cream Show doesn't necessarily advertise itself in the same braggadocios manner, we definitely would proclaim it as the coolest show in the city based on the extraordinary array of toppings and mix-ins available to jazz up the frozen delights.
mymix1041.com
Cleveland, Walker Valley High Schools ‘Going Gold’ Night on Friday
Cleveland, TN is Going Gold in September for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Three Cleveland families whose children were all diagnosed with cancer in 2019 have created a group called Pediatric Cancer Supporters Of Cleveland, TN. They really want to bring awareness to the community and provide support for other families who have been affected by childhood cancer. In their efforts, at the hometown rival game this Friday between Cleveland High and Walker Valley, both teams are supporting their mission by Going Gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness.
WDEF
Golden Apple Award: Katy Vaughn, Davis Elementary
TRENTON, GA (WDEF) – Positivity can be contagious. That’s one of the lessons that Katy Vaughn passes on to her young students at Davis Elementary. They love her for it. Charity Barton is the Principal at Davis Elementary School. Charity says, “So many wonderful things to say about...
Grundy County Herald
3 airlifted after wreck on SR-56
A a passenger truck and a semi-truck collided around 9 a.m. this morning on SR-56 near Buddy Meeks Road in Tracy City. The crash resulted in three people being transported via helicopter to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga. Michael McGee, Nancy Hobbs and an unidentified child were traveling north on SR-...
WDEF
CHI Memorial and TVFCU team up to bring community lung cancer screenings
CHI Memorial and Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union have teamed up to bring lung cancer screenings to the community. The CHI Memorial ‘Breathe Easy Lung Coach’ is a mobile clinic that uses low dose C T lung screenings to detect early cancer. Tiffany Wolf with TVFCU said this...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee Aquarium educator retires after 25 years
CHATANOOGA, Tenn — After spending 25 years at the Tennessee Aquarium one senior educator rings the retirement bell. Julia Gregory spent her wonderful time in Chattanooga making sure she left a wonderful splendor in relation to the nature world. During the course of Gregory career, she did spend a...
WDEF
Chattanooga Lookouts season comes to an end with a 11-4 loss
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- A rough season for the Chattanooga Lookouts came to an end on Sunday with an 11-4 loss to the Tennessee Smokies. The Lookouts feel behind early giving up 4 runs in the first innings. Leftfielder Jacob Hurtubise hit a solo shot off the second pitch of the...
WDEF
Ironman Traffic Impacts this weekend
CHATTANOOGA/WALKER COUNTY (WDEF) – This is IRONMAN weekend and that means there will be some traffic interruptions around the riverfront, through downtown and into Walker County on Sunday. Here is what to expect:. THURSDAY- SATURDAY:. The IRONMAN Expo area is open all day, beginning on Thursday on the Chattanooga...
chattanoogacw.com
Roller rink runaround: Chattanooga family considering legal action against skating center
The high pitched buzz of Anora Martin's electric wheelchair whips through the air. The eight-year-old expertly navigates the turf, benches and trees at Cambridge Square, before coming to a halt near her dad Robert. A former Marine, Robert's stoic demeanor vanishes around his daughter, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy...
chattanoogacw.com
Showering moms in love: Walker County woman throws baby showers for pregnant women in need
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — What can you expect when you're expecting?. If you're a mom in Walker County, Kelly Allison says her friend of 15 years has you covered. "We can be the community for them. We can be the family," said Allison. Thanks to Amber Casteel, 40 expectant mothers...
theutcecho.com
UTC Alum’s Photos Featured Across The Nation
UTC alum and staff photographer for the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Olivia Ross' creative photojournalistic skills led to some of her photos being featured in newspapers across the United States, including the New York Times and Washington Post. Ross went on assignment to take photos for the Times Free Press...
WDEF
Pedestrian killed Tuesday night in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian last night in Cleveland. They say the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Keith Street around 8:30 PM. The victim died from his injuries later at the hospital. The cause of the crash is still under...
WTVC
Wreck in Apison leads to woman's arrest Tuesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An accident in Hamilton County led to the arrest of the driver Tuesday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. The accident happened a little after 7:30 a.m. at the 8000 block of Apison Pike. No one was hurt. But police discovered the still-unidentified driver had several active...
luxury-houses.net
Perfectly Blends Space, Luxury, and Serenity, this Elegant and Exceptional Estate in Cleveland Listed at $2.4M
The Estate in Cleveland is a luxurious home of immediately noticed quality of construction is now available for sale. This home located at 245 Bigsby Creek Rd NW, Cleveland, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 7,771 square feet of living spaces. Call Don Ledford (Phone: 423-504-5987), Preston Putnam (Phone: 706-483-0268) – Keller Williams Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Cleveland.
wutc.org
On The Trail Of Ambling Armadillos In Southeast Tennessee
Let’s talk about armadillos. Average rising temperatures here in the South are spurring the scaly creatures to crawl north - from Texas and Florida to North Carolina and here in Tennessee. Carissa Turner has been keeping tabs on the armadillos. She’s a grad student in environmental science on our...
