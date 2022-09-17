ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

KVIA

Downtown Management District gears up for first annual Restaurant Week

EL PASO, Texas -- Get ready enjoy great food at some of downtown El Paso's best restaurants during the first annual Downtown Restaurant Week. It's an event that takes place in cities across the country. From September 23 to 30, participating downtown restaurants like Taft Diaz, Anson 11, Cheezus, Rockstar...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso Firefighter Fill the Boot campaign underway

EL PASO, Texas -- This week, during rush hour, you will see your local firefighters with boots in hand to raise money to fund and support the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The International Alliance of Firefighters is partnering with the Muscular Dystrophy Association to help transform the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and other neuromuscular diseases.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

One man hospitalized after North Loop shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Lower Valley that happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. A man in his 30s was transported to a local hospital following the incident, but his condition has not yet been released. The Crimes Against Persons Unit was called out […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank helping keep migrants fed during ongoing surge

EL PASO, Texas - Volunteers with El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank have been helping migrants by making sandwiches and packing lunches. CEO of El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank Susan Goodell told ABC-7 that her staff, volunteers and workers from Americorps are doing what they can to help migrants and the people of El The post El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank helping keep migrants fed during ongoing surge appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Pedestrian suffers serious injuries in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck in an east El Paso parking lot. It happened before 2 p.m. at the Eastridge Plaza Shopping Center near the McRae and Wedgewood intersection. According to initial reports, the victim was a man. Police officers had...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces firefighters extinguish fire in RV, keep it from spreading

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces firefighters responded to a fire in a recreational vehicle early Saturday morning. The fire happened just before 4 a.m. along the 300 block of South Motel Boulevard. Firefighters arrived to find the RV on fire with flames showing on all sides. Crews extinguished the fire and kept it […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Lower Valley shooting, one man taken to hospital

EL PASO, Texas -- Crimes Against Persons Detectives are investigating a shooting at 8631 North Loop. Police say one man in his late 30s has been taken to the hospital. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. BE PART...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Injured El Paso marine back in United States, showing progress in his recovery

EL PASO, Texas -- Alex Ortiz, the El Paso marine who was injured while fighting in Ukraine, is back in the United States and is showing progress in his health, his mother tells ABC-7. Ortiz sustained life-threatening injuries while in Ukraine and received medical treatment in a German hospital. His family had been trying to get him back in the U.S. and had to charter a special medical flight home.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

The Wait Is Over Monkey Rock Family Fun Center Opens In October

Party like an animal when Monkey Rock opens to the public located at the former vacant Sears space at Sunland Park Mall this fall. The highly anticipated 50,000 square-foot entertainment center will feature 4 LED back lite rock wall stations with two coconut tree climbs, 9-hodden holes of blacklight putt-putt, an arcade, mini-golf, ten bowling lanes, trampolines, Hologate VR, and many more attractions.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso community says goodbye to barbershop owned by ‘Miss’ Estine

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friends and customers said one final goodbye to one of El Paso’s most prominent Black-owned businesses. Estine’s Barbershop on North Peidras closed its doors on Sept. 1 after decades of serving the Borderland. But Sunday, Sept. 18, the community came together to celebrate more than 71 years of “Miss” Estine […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Deadly shooting in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico --One person is dead after a shooting in Las Cruces. It happened Sunday night at around 8:00 p.m. at the 6500 block of Vista del Oro. Police say that one man from inside the home called 911. When crews arrived, one female was found dead at the scene. Officials say that The post Deadly shooting in Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

Update: Las Cruces resident charged with wife’s death

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Investigators say one woman was shot at a home in Dona Ana County on Sunday night. The incident happened at the 6500 block of Vista de Oro around 8:00 p.m. Deputies say a man called for help for an injured woman, upon arrival...
LAS CRUCES, NM
krwg.org

Southern New Mexico "Pride on the Plaza" Celebration 2022

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Southern New Mexico Pride Board Member, Raquel Garzón, about the “Pride on the Plaza Celebration” Saturday, October 1st, from 5p.m.-10p.m. in Las Cruces, NM, starting with a Pride March at 4:30p.m. at the Downtown Las Cruces Plaza. A full week of events begin with a Pride Kick-Off Drag Show Saturday, September 24th at 7p.m. at Salud! de Mesilla, 1800 Avenida de Mesilla. Schedule/information available at SouthernNMPride.org; PFLAG Las Cruces/Dona Ana; and on Facebook.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Downtown stabbings, Las Cruces mourns, Storm chances, Redistricting vote, Painting low riders

Monday’s Top Stories Albuquerque man arrested for sex crime against minor New Mexico State Fair Grand Champion Steer racks up $11,000 bill Las Cruces man arrested after disappearing from hospital Film expo aims to help community with media careers Central New Mexico Community College student flees war in Ukraine, shares story New Mexico seeing threats […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

