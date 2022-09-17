Read full article on original website
KVIA
El Paso County Animal Welfare Dept. to create low-cost clinic, will hire vet students from Juarez
EL PASO, Texas -- An 8,000 sq. ft. portable that used to be a VA mobile clinic, now it belongs to the county's Animal Welfare Department. Soon staff will be able offer services at little or no cost for pet owners across the county. Thanks to county commissioners as well...
KVIA
Downtown Management District gears up for first annual Restaurant Week
EL PASO, Texas -- Get ready enjoy great food at some of downtown El Paso's best restaurants during the first annual Downtown Restaurant Week. It's an event that takes place in cities across the country. From September 23 to 30, participating downtown restaurants like Taft Diaz, Anson 11, Cheezus, Rockstar...
KVIA
El Paso Firefighter Fill the Boot campaign underway
EL PASO, Texas -- This week, during rush hour, you will see your local firefighters with boots in hand to raise money to fund and support the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The International Alliance of Firefighters is partnering with the Muscular Dystrophy Association to help transform the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and other neuromuscular diseases.
One man hospitalized after North Loop shooting
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Lower Valley that happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. A man in his 30s was transported to a local hospital following the incident, but his condition has not yet been released. The Crimes Against Persons Unit was called out […]
El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank helping keep migrants fed during ongoing surge
EL PASO, Texas - Volunteers with El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank have been helping migrants by making sandwiches and packing lunches. CEO of El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank Susan Goodell told ABC-7 that her staff, volunteers and workers from Americorps are doing what they can to help migrants and the people of El The post El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank helping keep migrants fed during ongoing surge appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Funeral arrangements set for Organ High School’s Abraham Romero
EL PASO, Texas - Services have been set for a star high school football player that was injured during a game. Abraham Romero played with the Organ Mountain High School football team. On Aug. 26 was injured in a game against Deming High School. He was thrown to the ground...
KVIA
Pedestrian suffers serious injuries in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck in an east El Paso parking lot. It happened before 2 p.m. at the Eastridge Plaza Shopping Center near the McRae and Wedgewood intersection. According to initial reports, the victim was a man. Police officers had...
Celebrate Indian Tradition, Food, Music at Festival of Chariots in Downtown El Paso
Festival of Chariots, the colorful celebration of Indian culture, is returning to downtown El Paso in October. The family-friendly event promises authentic Indian food, music, and theatrical performances, as well as yoga, meditation booths, and a parade of chariots. Ratha Yaltra. The El Paso Festival of Chariots (Ratha Yatra) will...
Las Cruces firefighters extinguish fire in RV, keep it from spreading
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces firefighters responded to a fire in a recreational vehicle early Saturday morning. The fire happened just before 4 a.m. along the 300 block of South Motel Boulevard. Firefighters arrived to find the RV on fire with flames showing on all sides. Crews extinguished the fire and kept it […]
KVIA
Lower Valley shooting, one man taken to hospital
EL PASO, Texas -- Crimes Against Persons Detectives are investigating a shooting at 8631 North Loop. Police say one man in his late 30s has been taken to the hospital. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. BE PART...
KVIA
Injured El Paso marine back in United States, showing progress in his recovery
EL PASO, Texas -- Alex Ortiz, the El Paso marine who was injured while fighting in Ukraine, is back in the United States and is showing progress in his health, his mother tells ABC-7. Ortiz sustained life-threatening injuries while in Ukraine and received medical treatment in a German hospital. His family had been trying to get him back in the U.S. and had to charter a special medical flight home.
Popculture
Teen Football Player Abraham Romero Dies After Brain Bruise Diagnosis, Coma
Abraham Romero, a high school football player from New Mexico, died on Saturday Night, Organ Mountain High School announced. He was 17 years old. Romeo was in a medically induced coma for three weeks before his death. He was hospitalized after suffering a severe injury during a game in August.
What’s The Airplane Sign Say That’s Been Flying Over El Paso?
For the past several days a red prop plane has been flying over El Paso. Trailing behind is a banner for…something?. I spotted it for the first time on Friday afternoon during a charity golf tournament. None of us could make out what the sign said. Fortunately, FitFam has a close-up video where you can clearly see what it says.
The Wait Is Over Monkey Rock Family Fun Center Opens In October
Party like an animal when Monkey Rock opens to the public located at the former vacant Sears space at Sunland Park Mall this fall. The highly anticipated 50,000 square-foot entertainment center will feature 4 LED back lite rock wall stations with two coconut tree climbs, 9-hodden holes of blacklight putt-putt, an arcade, mini-golf, ten bowling lanes, trampolines, Hologate VR, and many more attractions.
KVIA
New Mexico State Police investigating two bodies in found in Las Cruces apartment complex
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - New Mexico State Police responded to a welfare check at a Las Cruces apartment complex. Officers informed ABC-7 that two individuals were found at the apartment, both dead. The name, age and sex of the two people found have not been released to the public.
El Paso community says goodbye to barbershop owned by ‘Miss’ Estine
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friends and customers said one final goodbye to one of El Paso’s most prominent Black-owned businesses. Estine’s Barbershop on North Peidras closed its doors on Sept. 1 after decades of serving the Borderland. But Sunday, Sept. 18, the community came together to celebrate more than 71 years of “Miss” Estine […]
Deadly shooting in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico --One person is dead after a shooting in Las Cruces. It happened Sunday night at around 8:00 p.m. at the 6500 block of Vista del Oro. Police say that one man from inside the home called 911. When crews arrived, one female was found dead at the scene. Officials say that The post Deadly shooting in Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso News
Update: Las Cruces resident charged with wife’s death
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Investigators say one woman was shot at a home in Dona Ana County on Sunday night. The incident happened at the 6500 block of Vista de Oro around 8:00 p.m. Deputies say a man called for help for an injured woman, upon arrival...
krwg.org
Southern New Mexico "Pride on the Plaza" Celebration 2022
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Southern New Mexico Pride Board Member, Raquel Garzón, about the “Pride on the Plaza Celebration” Saturday, October 1st, from 5p.m.-10p.m. in Las Cruces, NM, starting with a Pride March at 4:30p.m. at the Downtown Las Cruces Plaza. A full week of events begin with a Pride Kick-Off Drag Show Saturday, September 24th at 7p.m. at Salud! de Mesilla, 1800 Avenida de Mesilla. Schedule/information available at SouthernNMPride.org; PFLAG Las Cruces/Dona Ana; and on Facebook.
KRQE Newsfeed: Downtown stabbings, Las Cruces mourns, Storm chances, Redistricting vote, Painting low riders
Monday’s Top Stories Albuquerque man arrested for sex crime against minor New Mexico State Fair Grand Champion Steer racks up $11,000 bill Las Cruces man arrested after disappearing from hospital Film expo aims to help community with media careers Central New Mexico Community College student flees war in Ukraine, shares story New Mexico seeing threats […]
