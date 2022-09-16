ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingman, AZ

Man killed after being shot by a Kingman police officer

By Camila Pedrosa, Arizona Republic
 5 days ago

A man died after being shot by a Kingman police officer during a brief standoff Thursday evening.

Marcus Adam Fuentes, 36, of Kingman, was pulled over by police at 8:15 p.m. due to multiple outstanding arrest warrants. When his vehicle came to a stop, Fuentes immediately exited and took off running, which led to a pursuit on foot, according to a police statement.

Officers briefly lost sight of Fuentes, but found him partially concealed behind a large pillar in the courtyard of a senior assisted living facility. They informed Fuentes that he was under arrest, and he reportedly told officers that he had a gun and was "not going back to prison."

While police say they attempted negotiating with him, Fuentes was reported to have made a "furtive movement" that led to an officer firing one round and striking him. Officers say they gave Fuentes first aid until medical personnel arrived.

Fuentes was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries. A search of the area where Fuentes was found revealed no weapons.

Police said the entire incident was recorded on a body camera.

The officer who shot Fuentes was placed on administrative leave by Kingman Police Department pending an ongoing investigation.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man killed after being shot by a Kingman police officer

