Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Public meetings set on Upshur, West Virginia, levy renewal
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Renewal of a five-year, $16 million levy that expires June 30 will be on the ballot this fall in Upshur County. Public meetings to answer questions about the levy will be held the following dates:
WVNews
Two schools in West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle get therapy dogs through Friends With Paws program
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — First Lady Cathy Justice visited Moorefield Elementary School and Spring Mills High School this week for “Pup Rallies'' to celebrate the arrival of the state’s next therapy dogs through the Friends With Paws Communities In Schools program. The dog introduced at Wednesday’s...
WVNews
Levy Election
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Renewal of a five-year, $16 million levy that expires June 30 …
WVNews
Chase’s ‘monster’ match downs Lady Lakers
MCHENRY — It may be a little early for Halloween, but Beaver County Community College’s Chase Young was plenty scary Saturday afternoon when she played against the Lady Lakers’ women’s volleyball team. Chase, a freshman middle blocker for the Lady Titans, produced 14 kills as BCCC...
Comments / 0