KING-5
New details on Tuesday morning's police activity in Snohomish County
A suspect allegedly shot at WSP troopers, then barricaded himself in his car following an attempted traffic stop. The standoff caused part of SR 9 to be shut down.
q13fox.com
8 stolen vehicles recovered, 3 suspects arrested in Parkland car theft bust
PARKLAND, Wash. - Eight stolen vehicles were recovered—and three suspects arrested—in Parkland on Tuesday as part of a law enforcement operation to crack down on car thefts. The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force led a multi-agency operation to recover stolen vehicles in the Parkland area. In all,...
q13fox.com
9 burglaries reported in Tacoma, WA on Monday morning alone
Tacoma Police are investigating a string of burglaries that appear to be connected. All nine of the incidents happened in the same area on Monday morning.
q13fox.com
Detectives bust prolific fentanyl operation in Snohomish County allegedly run by one man
EVERETT, Wash. - Detectives say they’ve put a stop to one of the most prolific fentanyl operations in Snohomish County, which was allegedly being run by just one person. The 46-year-old suspect was arrested last week, and the Snohomish Regional Task Force said he is believed to be responsible for a large portion of the drugs being sold and used in the area.
q13fox.com
Everett Police arrest suspected drug dealer, recover loaded handgun and cash
EVERETT, Wash. - Police have arrested a suspected drug dealer in Everett earlier this week, and recovered a loaded handgun, cash and an ample amount of street drugs. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), officers from the Anti-Crime Team (ACT) recognized a man who had an active arrest warrant at a local gas station. The ACT also knew the man had been convicted multiple times for illegally owning a firearm. When the suspect left the gas station on his motorcycle, undercover officers followed him.
q13fox.com
Police arrest suspected car prowler who nearly hit mom, child in Bothell
BOTHELL, Wash. - A man in a stolen pickup truck was arrested Monday night after nearly hitting a mother and child in Bothell, police said. According to investigators, the suspected car prowler crashed into a power pole in a stolen truck and narrowly missed the mother and child who were on a park bench.
q13fox.com
$10,000 reward offered for suspect of church van arson in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Fire claimed a key part of a church’s charity in the South Sound. A 15-person passenger van belonging to Christ’s Church Federal Way was destroyed by flames on Sept. 2. The fire was determined to be arson. There is a $10,000 reward for information...
q13fox.com
Police: Anacortes man arrested for violating no-contact order with guns, meth and fentanyl
ANACORTES, Wash. - A 37-year-old Anacortes man was arrested last week for violating a no-contact order, carrying stolen firearms and trafficking meth and fentanyl. Anacortes Police were called Friday to a home near 30th St and R Ave, for reports of domestic violence violation of a no-contact order. Officers located the suspect and confirmed the violation occurred, according to authorities.
q13fox.com
Seattle police investigating shooting outside Harborview
A Seattle Police public relations sergeant said two men were fighting and one ended up shooting the other. The man shot has non-life-threatening injuries and there is no danger to the public.
My Clallam County
Police activity leads to PAHS lockdown
PORT ANGELES – Police activity in the neighborhood, led to a short lockdown of Port Angeles High School yesterday afternoon. It started about 12:30 when Port Angeles Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the Welcome Inn Trailer Park along Highway 101 in west Port Angeles.
q13fox.com
Newly-appointed Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz speaks with FOX 13 live
Diaz has been serving as the interim police chief since the end of 2020, and was just appointed to the position in a permanent capacity on Tuesday. FOX 13 anchors David Rose and Jamie Tompkins speak with Diaz about his future plans for the department and community concerns about the current state of SPD and its response times.
whatcom-news.com
Man arrested after 25-pound piece of railroad tie thrown through police SUV windshield
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) Lieutenant Claudia Murphy told Whatcom News via email that 2 patrol officers riding in the same BPD SUV were driving down Lincoln Street approaching Fraser Street on Saturday, September 17th, about 4:45am. The officer driving noticed a person hunched over by the I-5 overpass as they approached the intersection of Lincoln and Fraser Streets. The man hurled a block of wood at the moving patrol car as they drove past him.
q13fox.com
Lakewood Police: Mother drives stolen car through freshly poured concrete, with child in backseat
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - A mother was arrested early Tuesday morning after she reportedly drove a stolen Mini Cooper through an active construction zone, then ditched the car after it got stuck in freshly poured concrete. According to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD), at 1:53 a.m., officers were called to Edgewood...
q13fox.com
Fentanyl, $524K in cash seized after drug trafficking suspect arrested in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. - Snohomish County law enforcement arrested a 46-year-old man suspected of trafficking fentanyl in Everett last week. According to authorities, officers on Friday contacted the suspect in a parking lot near 112th St SW and Fourth Ave W. Officers arrested the man, and seized around 150 fentanyl pills, $524,000 in cash, drug packaging, a digital scale and other stolen property.
Town Hall offers these issues at play in rising downtown Bellingham crime
“It’s feeling untenable,” Horseshoe Cafe co-owner says, describing violence, drug-dealing and loitering near her restaurant in the heart of downtown.
q13fox.com
Bremerton PD looking for missing endangered woman last seen at Seattle Ferry Terminal
SEATTLE - Bremerton Police are looking for an endangered woman who was last seen on Sept. 19 in Seattle. Police say 31-year-old Sade Hurst is developmentally delayed and has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old. She is bipolar and schizophrenic and does not have her medication with her, police said.
kpug1170.com
Former WWU student convicted for murdering ex-girlfriend
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A former Western Washington University student has been convicted of shooting his former girlfriend to death in 2019. A jury convicted 24-year-old Rigoberto Galvan of Aggravated First Degree Murder and First Degree Burglary for killing 22-year-old Stephanie Cresswell-Brenner. Galvan broke into her 20th Street apartment and...
39-Year-Old Man Injured After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Everett (Everett, WA)
Authorities are investigating a motor vehicle crash in the 1300 block of Highway 99 at 10:10 p.m on Sunday. According to the investigators, a 39-year-old Edmonds man was on the shoulder near a disabled car that partially blocked the right lane. He was struck by a 29-year-old Lynnwood man heading north at the time.
Human remains washed ashore near Sequim may be victim of floatplane crash
Human remains that washed ashore in Clallam County on Friday may be one of the victims of the floatplane crash that went down near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4. At about noon on Friday, Clallam County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge after beachgoers found what appeared to be a female human torso.
