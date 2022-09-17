ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

q13fox.com

Detectives bust prolific fentanyl operation in Snohomish County allegedly run by one man

EVERETT, Wash. - Detectives say they’ve put a stop to one of the most prolific fentanyl operations in Snohomish County, which was allegedly being run by just one person. The 46-year-old suspect was arrested last week, and the Snohomish Regional Task Force said he is believed to be responsible for a large portion of the drugs being sold and used in the area.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Everett, WA
Everett, WA
q13fox.com

Everett Police arrest suspected drug dealer, recover loaded handgun and cash

EVERETT, Wash. - Police have arrested a suspected drug dealer in Everett earlier this week, and recovered a loaded handgun, cash and an ample amount of street drugs. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), officers from the Anti-Crime Team (ACT) recognized a man who had an active arrest warrant at a local gas station. The ACT also knew the man had been convicted multiple times for illegally owning a firearm. When the suspect left the gas station on his motorcycle, undercover officers followed him.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Police arrest suspected car prowler who nearly hit mom, child in Bothell

BOTHELL, Wash. - A man in a stolen pickup truck was arrested Monday night after nearly hitting a mother and child in Bothell, police said. According to investigators, the suspected car prowler crashed into a power pole in a stolen truck and narrowly missed the mother and child who were on a park bench.
BOTHELL, WA
q13fox.com

Police: Anacortes man arrested for violating no-contact order with guns, meth and fentanyl

ANACORTES, Wash. - A 37-year-old Anacortes man was arrested last week for violating a no-contact order, carrying stolen firearms and trafficking meth and fentanyl. Anacortes Police were called Friday to a home near 30th St and R Ave, for reports of domestic violence violation of a no-contact order. Officers located the suspect and confirmed the violation occurred, according to authorities.
ANACORTES, WA
My Clallam County

Police activity leads to PAHS lockdown

PORT ANGELES – Police activity in the neighborhood, led to a short lockdown of Port Angeles High School yesterday afternoon. It started about 12:30 when Port Angeles Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the Welcome Inn Trailer Park along Highway 101 in west Port Angeles.
PORT ANGELES, WA
q13fox.com

Newly-appointed Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz speaks with FOX 13 live

Diaz has been serving as the interim police chief since the end of 2020, and was just appointed to the position in a permanent capacity on Tuesday. FOX 13 anchors David Rose and Jamie Tompkins speak with Diaz about his future plans for the department and community concerns about the current state of SPD and its response times.
SEATTLE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Man arrested after 25-pound piece of railroad tie thrown through police SUV windshield

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) Lieutenant Claudia Murphy told Whatcom News via email that 2 patrol officers riding in the same BPD SUV were driving down Lincoln Street approaching Fraser Street on Saturday, September 17th, about 4:45am. The officer driving noticed a person hunched over by the I-5 overpass as they approached the intersection of Lincoln and Fraser Streets. The man hurled a block of wood at the moving patrol car as they drove past him.
BELLINGHAM, WA
q13fox.com

kpug1170.com

Former WWU student convicted for murdering ex-girlfriend

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A former Western Washington University student has been convicted of shooting his former girlfriend to death in 2019. A jury convicted 24-year-old Rigoberto Galvan of Aggravated First Degree Murder and First Degree Burglary for killing 22-year-old Stephanie Cresswell-Brenner. Galvan broke into her 20th Street apartment and...
BELLINGHAM, WA

