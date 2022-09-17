Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
How to Get Over the Fear of Small Talk
Many people fear situations in which they have to come up with conversation fillers but feel they have nothing to say. Reframing small talk as an opportunity to share life experiences, rather than as a test of your social skills, can help overcome that fear. Opportunities for sharing through seemingly...
psychologytoday.com
The Pressures in Life Create Stress
Pressures are stressful and can breed a sense of helplessness. Imagine what it would feel like for you to have the freedom "not to." Imagine how greater freedom would help others. We're pulled and prodded by financial pressures, commuter traffic, corporate policies, technology, advertising, politics, and the people we work...
psychologytoday.com
Can Affirmation in Therapy Worsen Narcissism?
Affirming a client's feelings is an important part of counseling. When the counselor affirms faulty beliefs, this can keep a client stuck in narcissism. Counselors need to separate affirmation of feelings the client has and affirmation of the reasons behind those feelings. This post focuses on affirmations used by mental...
psychologytoday.com
Is the Internet Making Me Lonelier?
Loneliness can be the result of a deficit of communication. The internet provides ample space for communication but does not ensure safe boundaries for personal disclosure. Therapy can be an opportunity for deep, authentic communication. If you glance around pop psychology venues this question comes up a lot. Social media...
psychologytoday.com
What Can Parents Do About Needlestick Fears?
Needlesticks can make routine vaccinations or ongoing medical care very stressful for children. Planning ahead can help reduce fears about needlesticks. Parents can partner with medical teams to help their children overcome needlestick fears. She is so petrified; she’s terrified of needles. I don’t know where that came from. [Initially],...
psychologytoday.com
Six Ways to Deepen Trust and Intimacy
Relationship intimacy benefits our lives and health. Curiosity and deep listening allow us to understand the nuances of other people's needs. Using our knowledge of others to inform proactive action helps them to feel understood and cared for. Being transparent with your own needs while finding some middle ground helps...
psychologytoday.com
Tips on Kids' Boredom, Chores, and Decision-Making
When bored, young children usually just need a jump-start suggestion or two, based on the things they have shown interest in previously. Compensation arranged beforehand in the form of a privilege works better as chore re-enforcement than money. Granting kids' reasonable decisions shows them that what they want or think...
psychologytoday.com
The Path to Self-Acceptance
You need to accept your past to forgive yourself. Self-acceptance means owning a mistake and learning from it. Expressing remorse should give way to rebuilding. Learning about yourself leads to being a better person—and so feeling better. At some point, guilt has to stop. We need to accept ourselves,...
psychologytoday.com
What Those in the Helping Professions Want You to Know About Self-Care
For those in helping professions, caring is their superpower—but it can also be their kryptonite. Boundaries and limits can help people in helping professions keep caring in ways that are healthier and more sustainable. Work-life balance is healthy for everyone but especially those in the helping and caregiving professions.
psychologytoday.com
The Trouble with Anger
All anger, expressed, suppressed, or repressed harms your emotional and physical health. Our emotions come from our thinking. You can change your thinking and internalize a more functional perspective. Harry Emerson Fosdick observed: "hating people is like burning down your house to get rid of a rat." Exactly! Anger tends...
psychologytoday.com
A Common Misunderstanding That Leads Couples Into Conflict
There are several types of support that relationship partners commonly offer each other: emotional, tangible, and informational. It is not uncommon for there to be a mismatch between the kind of support one partner seeks and the kind of support their partner offers. Learning to discuss explicitly the kinds of...
psychologytoday.com
Sociosexuality and Relationships
Sociosexuality examines the willingness to engage in sex in the absence of affectional bonds or emotional involvement. Those who are unrestricted in their sociosexuality place greater importance on attractiveness and social visibility attributes. Knowing one's sociosexuality may be important, as relationship-related behaviors are tied to this construct. Sociosexuality. Sociosexuality examines...
psychologytoday.com
The Opposite of Gaslighting: It’s Not Validation
Lately, any suggestion that someone has misperceived something, especially about themselves, may be accused of gaslighting. Effective therapists and teachers provide discrepant information that leads you to question what you know to be true. The perception that one is being gaslighted occurs more frequently in romantic relationships with a power...
psychologytoday.com
Is Your Friends' Infidelity Contagious?
In a recent study, researchers exposed participants to stories and instances of infidelity. Participants then experienced less commitment to their current relationship and expressed a greater desire for alternative partners. Environments that foster a greater prevalence of infidelity may make people more vulnerable to infidelity. A new study published in...
psychologytoday.com
It's Time for "Loud Leadership"
As the pandemic leaves behind the tenor of crisis, winding down into an endemic phase of vaccine boosters, and attention shifts to new global threats, the workplace—rattled by years of upheaval and economic instability—continues to roil with unpredictability as a young generation of workers seeks out a more comfortable yet elusive reality. Traditional managers, used to expectable norms, are a bit bewildered.
psychologytoday.com
Recognizing and Repairing Relationship Distress Signs
Studies show that most people entering a relationship overlook flaws and place greater emphasis on their potential partner’s positive traits. A common sign of relationship distress is when one partner struggles to feel and express emotions, which can block connection. Feeling the need to be "perfect" in a relationship...
psychologytoday.com
6 Science-Based Self-Improvement Tips
Self-improvement can involve improving any aspect of the self—for example, personal qualities, skills, and even the roles we play (like husband or wife and son or daughter). When we start thinking about self-improvement, it can be helpful to be strategic about where we put our efforts so we don't waste time on the wrong things. Some aspects of ourselves are relatively changeable and some aspects are pretty fixed. So, we're best served by focusing our efforts on the parts of us that are the most changeable.
psychologytoday.com
Living Longer Requires Making Lots of Small Changes
New research on positive aging suggests that there are many different factors that work together to produce a healthy old age. Small incremental changes in our lives can help us live 4 to 7 years longer, and maintain our cognitive functioning for more than a decade. Positive aging needs more...
psychologytoday.com
Motivating Teens To Do School Work
Teenagers often struggle with motivation when trying to achieve their goals. Parents can help their teens sustain effort by making learning personally relevant, meaningful, and enjoyable. When teens can recognize they're making progress and connect effort with success, they are more likely to persevere. “What can I do to get...
psychologytoday.com
Busting Misconceptions About Mindfulness
Mindfulness is not about individual stress reduction or calm, but collective human harmony. As we practice mindfulness, we learn how to best use our minds to be our best selves for others. Staying commited to a mindfulness practice long-term could ulitimately benefit your family and community. Approximately 30 years ago,...
